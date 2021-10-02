KARNS CITY — St. Marys football coach Chris Dworek had no doubt his offense could get the job done.
Karns City’s Luke Garing had just scored, followed by Zach Kelly’s extra point, to give the host Gremlins a 28-27 lead with 3:50 left in the game Friday night.
The Flying Dutchmen had moved the ball through the air all game, so why would the last few minutes be any different?
Dutch quarterback Christian Coudriet then led the offense on an 11-play, 72-yard drive that culminated with his 4-yard scoring pass to Carter Chadsey with 36 seconds left.
The score put Saint Marys up for good in a thrilling 35-28 victory, the first-ever for the Dutch against Karns City.
“The whole game, the whole season really, these guys have been so even-keeled and there’s been no panic,” said Dworek. “This was just another example.”
Karns City’s final drive took the Gremlins (5-1) into Dutch territory, but Eric Booher’s pass was intercepted by Collin Reitz at the 30-yard line.
Coudriet had an incredible game, completing 25 of 39 passes for 407 yards and five touchdowns.
As was the case all game, he made use of the many weapons at his disposal. The game-winning march began with a 12-yard pass to Tony Lewis.
On a 3rd-and-2 just shy of midfield, he connected with Charlie Coudriet for 11 yards.
Then, on 4th-and-7 from KC’s 17, he hit Coudriet again for 15 yards. Chadsey snared the scoring pass two plays later.
Chadsey led the Dutch with eight receptions for 106 yards. Charlie Coudriet pulled in seven for 115 yards and Logan Mosier five for 108.
“We think we have eight receivers who we can count on,” Dworek said. “They’re all not going to catch six or seven balls every game, but they work very hard and it showed tonight.”
Saint Marys (5-1) took a 14-0 first half lead thanks to a 4-yard scoring toss to Mosier and a 30-yarder to Collin Reitz.
But by the end of the third quarter, the game was tied at 21. Coudriet and Mosier hooked up with under nine minutes left in the game, this time for a 70-yard score that put the Dutch up 27-21.
Dworek elected to go for two points, but the attempt failed.
“We have a good kicking game, but we also have some really good two-point plays,” he said. “I thought if we go for two and get it, that would put a lot of pressure on them.”