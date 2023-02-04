ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team hosted DuBois Thursday in the squad’s final home meet of the season and came away with a big 126.475-106.475 Senior Night victory.
A young Lady Dutch squad honored its three seniors — Danielle Rolley, Zoe Williamson, Caitlyn Vollmer — with only Rolley competing in the meet. She collected a pair of Top 5 finishes with fifths on vault (8.450) and floor (7.850) to aide in the win.
St. Marys was powered by Maria Radkowski who won all four events en route to outdistance teammate Maddy Wittman for the all-around title, 34.400-32.875.
Radkowski’s best individual score came on vault when she recorded an 8.700. The Lady Dutch dominated the event on the night as they posted a combined score of 34.300, which was close to two points higher than the other three events.
Radkowski also had a strong floor routine, finishing with an 8.650 while winning the bars and beam with identical scores of 8.4750.
Wittman finished second to her teammate on vault (8.650) and bars (7.975) while adding a third on beam (8.250) and fourth on floor (8.000). Teammate Adyson Azzato added thirds on bars (7.050) and floor (8.275) on her way to a fourth in the all-around (30.275). She also was fifth on beam (6.700) and sixth on vault (8.250).
St. Marys’ Becca Gnan added a fourth on vault (8.500) and fifth on floor (7.850), while Lexi Asti was fifth on bars (5.850).
As for DuBois, it was led by Mya Jones who finished third in the all-around with a 32.325. Jones was the runner-up on vault (8.650), beam (8.350) and floor (8.350) and fourth on bars (6.975).
Morgan Bojalad collected a fourth on beam (6.900) and sixth on bars (5.825) on her way to placing fifth in the all-around (26.775).
DuBois had no other top six finishes in the meet.
St. Marys (5-1) closes out the regular season Monday at home against Bellefonte, while DuBois DuBois travels to Ridgway in its final meet on Wednesday before both squads compete in the Central Penn League Gymnastics Championships next Friday.