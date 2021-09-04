BRADFORD — It appeared as though Elijah Fitton had led Bradford all the way back.
After falling behind early to St. Marys, the Bradford football team seized second-half momentum to pull within a touchdown. What appeared to be the game’s defining play, however, was quickly negated by a yellow towel some 70 yards behind Fitton’s celebration.
Bradford fell to St. Marys, 30-19, in its home opener at Parkway Field. The Flying Dutchmen sealed the Owls’ fate late in the fourth quarter, but not before a game-changing call stole Bradford’s momentum.
With nine minutes remaining and St. Marys ahead by a field goal, Dutch quarterback Christian Coudriet threw a ball across his body and into the thick of Bradford’s secondary.
Fitton intercepted the pass and brought it back all the way to the St. Marys five yard line, but as his teammates raced to embrace him and the home crowd jolted into a frenzy, a roughing the passer penalty negated the play.
“It looked clean to me, so it was kind of unfortunate,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio. “That kind of sunk us. We had the game at that point. It’s unfortunate, but that’s football.”
The Dutch would continue to drive after the penalty, but were eventually stopped by the Owls in the red zone. Bradford went three-and-out after taking over on downs, however, and didn’t see the ball again until falling behind by two possessions thanks to a Justin Dornish touchdown run.
“Momentum is more powerful in high school than at any other level because the kids are younger mentally, so the momentum can be a killer,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said. “It was nice to see them overcome that and build for the future.”
Bradford’s first half looked nearly identical to that of a week ago against Brookville.
The Owls surrendered two early touchdowns before settling in defensively, and moved the ball throughout the half before struggling to find the end zone from up close. A 15-6 mark at halftime was the result of stern red zone defense by the Dutch.
“We did well with that last year, so kids remember that, and we harp on it in practice,” Dworek said of his team’s red zone defense. “That’s just a testament to them bouncing back when negative things come at them.”
Bradford’s offense didn’t need the red zone on its scoring plays, however, as a handful of big plays and a pair of hundred-yard receivers sparked the Owl offense.
Fitton completed 26-of-43 passes for 362 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, the latter of which came on his last play of the game.
Dalton Dixon tallied 198 receiving yards on eight catches, one of which was a 36-yard touchdown strike from freshman QB Talon Reese, who entered the game for one play while Fitton dealt with cramping on the sideline. Jerid Wilmuth racked up 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yard strike from Fitton toward the end of the third quarter that made the score 22-19.
Fitton looked more comfortable in Bradford’s air-raid offense on Friday than he did a week ago, reading through progressions while his receivers got open.
“(Fitton) settled in tonight, got the ball around,” Puglio said. “He had a really good week of practice and he matured a lot tonight. He grew into the position tonight.”
Coudriet completed 26-of-34 passes for 192 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Bradford held the reigning Big 30 PA Offensive Player of the Year largely in check, by his standards, but Dworek saw bright spots in Coudriet’s game a week after Ridgway held the Dutch to a single touchdown.
“We told him last week about using his legs more, and he was able to do that by scrambling and extending plays,” Dworek said. “Nobody picks up where they left off from the year before. Even NFL people don’t do that. He’s getting better, he’s getting smarter and he’s one of our best leaders.”
Bradford overcame a size disadvantage at the line of scrimmage and shut down St. Marys’ rushing attack for the majority of the game. That, Puglio said, was a testament to his team’s attitude.
“We were playing mostly base defense, it was just the fact that our kids wanted it tonight,” Puglio said. “They wanted to attack. That’s a big offensive line we went against tonight, and they handled it. It shows that they can play with anyone in this league.”
The game didn’t come without adversity for the Owls, who were without multiple players due to pregame COVID-19 issues. That group included junior wide receiver Lucas Laktash, a player that Puglio had hoped to involve more in the team’s offense against St. Marys, but luckily did not impact the majority of Bradford’s roster.
St. Marys notched its first win of the season after falling to Ridgway a week ago, a victory that Dworek said his team earned. The Dutch will next travel to DuBois.
“The battle, the fighting, not staying down when we had some mistakes,” Dworek said. “That’s football, that’s life, and we talk about both of them a lot. It’s nice to go through some adversity and have better results.”
Bradford falls to 0-2, and will travel to McKean County foe Kane next week.
“We showed some guts tonight,” Puglio said. “We can’t really dwell on this; there’s things we did well and things we need to improve on. We talked to them all week about playing with more fire and they showed it tonight.”