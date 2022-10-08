ST. MARYS — Both the DuBois and St. Marys football teams entered Friday’s night matchup at Dutch Country Stadium fresh off tough losses a week ago — the Beavers a 23-0 at Punxsutawney and the Dutchmen 22-19 at Brookville.
Both teams enjoyed nice bounce back games, but it was the host Flying Dutchmen who made a few more plays to pull out a hard-fought 34-27 victory on Homecoming.
St. Marys held what looked to be a comfortable 20-7 lead late in the first half, but DuBois use a pair of big plays around halftime — a 41-yrd touchdown pass by Nathan Kougher and a 50-yard pick six by Garrett Nissel to pull even at 20-20 early in the third quarter.
The Dutchmen then used a strong fourth quarter, outscoring the Beavers 14-7, to come away with the one-score win to improve to 5-2.
Junior Matt Davis secured the win for St. Marys when he scored on a 19-yard toss play to the right with 2:11 to play to break a 27-27 tie. Davis ran for 138 yards on 16 carries with the one TD. Gianna Surra then booted the fourth of her four extra points for the final point of the night.
DuBois still had a chance to tie the game in the final two minutes, though, thanks to a 15-yard penalty on the Dutch on the first play of the ensuing drive that quickly put the Beavers near midfield.
Beavers QB Cam-Ron Hays then hit passes of 18 and 7 yards to Ben Hickman and Kaden Clark, respectively, to put DuBois at the St. Marys 25. DuBois didn’t gain anothe yards though.
Hays threw incomplete on second down, then stepped out of bounds on third down the DuBois sideline while being chased by a couple Dutchmen for a huge 17-yard loss. Hays’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete though as the Beavers fell to 4-3 after a 4-1 start.
St. Marys needed just one kneel down from there to kick off its Homecoming celebration this weekend.
The Flying Dutchmen dominated the total yardage battle, 438-186, despite the game being a close battle in the second half.
Senior quarterback Charlie Coudriet completed 18 of 30 passes for 256 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, while senior receiver Logan Mosier also completed a 33-yard pass on a trick play.
Mosier, who injured his knee in the loss to Brookville last week, played in a limited roll — largely on defense — but his presence alone seemed to spark his teammates.
Carter Chadsey enjoyed another big night catching the ball, hauling in eight passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow senior Collin Reitz had five grabs for 92 yards and a score, while Mosier had two catches for 55 yards.
DuBois picked up an initial first down on the opening series of the game but was then forced to punt, with St. Marys getting the ball at its own 34.
It looked like DuBois got a huge call when Coudriet was called for intentional grounding on the first play after a late flag and discussion by officials. St. Marys over came that 13-yard penalty, then a false start, thanks to a 21-yard catch by Jackson Vollmer and a 7-yard grab by Reitz on fourth-and-6.
The Dutch then converted a second fourth-and-long (9 yards) from the DuBois 22 as Chadsey hauled in a 13-yard catch. Coudriet then hit Chadsey for a 10-yard touchdown two plays later, with the Dutchmen diving for the goal line on he play. Surra’s kick made it 7-0 with just over 4:30 left in the first quarter.
DuBois answered right back with a 9-play, 56-yard scoring drive that spanned the end of the first and start of the second quarter.
A 12-yard grab by Hockman jump-started the drive before Austin Henery churned out runs of 17 and 8 yards to put DuBois in the red zone at the Dutch 19. A 5-yard penalty for aiding the runner pushed DuBois back to the 23 two plays later, setting up a fourth-and-6 play.
DuBois went to a middle screen play, with Hays finding Brendan Orr, who found the end zone with 10:35 left in the second quarter. Cullen McAlliter’s extra point evened the score at 7-7.
St. Marys responded with back-to-back touchdown drives around a DuBois punt to seemingly grab control of the game late in the half.
That first scoring drive was aided by a personal foul penalty on DuBois before Davis ripped off a 42-yard run down to the DuBois 8. Coudriet then hit Reirz on a slant play for an 8-yard TD pass. Surra’s kick made it 14-7.
A nice kickoff return set DuBois up with a shortfield at the Dutchmen 32, but a fumble on first down doomed the series as the Beavers turned the all over on downs in four plays while losing four yards.
The Dutch wasted little time finding paydirt again.
Davis ripped off runs of 12 and 25 yard before Chadsey hauled in a 17-yard catch down to the DuBois 3. Coudriet and Chadsey hooked up two plays later foro a 3-yard score, but a fake extra point failed as the Dutchmen led 20-7 with 3:51 left in the half.
DuBois countered quickly though, needing just three plays to go 65 yards. Orr jump-started the drive with a 13-yard screen pass, while Kougher had a 11-yard grab. Hays then went deep to Kougher and hit him in stride for a 41-yard TD pass with 2:33 on the clock. McAllister’s extra point hit the crossbar though, as the Dutch led 20-13.
St. Marys nearly struck again in the final tow minutes, but Mosier fumbled after a 40-yard catch and DuBois recovered at its own 7 to keep it a 7-point game at the break.
The Beavers then got a huge defensive play in the opening minutes of the second half as Garrett Nissel tipped a screen pass by Coudriet, then hauled in the ball out of the air and raced 50 yards for a score. McAllister’s kick knotted things at 20-20.
The teams then traded punts before St. Marys put together a 60-yard scoring drive late in the third. The big play was a 33-yard pass by Mosier to Reitz. Davis added a 16-yard run before Coudriet powered his way in from three yards out on the opening play of the fourth to put the Dutch back up a score.
The Dutch “D” then forced a quick punt, but another interception on a tipped pass — this one by lineman Brock Nesselhauf —gave DuBois the ball at the St. Marys 39.
The Beavers found the end zone seven plays later when Clark made a nice catch for a 6-yard score as DuBois pulled even again at 27-27 with 5:49 to play.
St. Marys had one more touchdown drive it though, as the Dutchmen answered back with a 7-play, 74-yard march that lasted just 3:29.
Chadsey had catches of 18 and 16 yards to get things rolling, while Mosier added a 15-yard grab before Davis scored the game-winning touchdown from 19 yards out with 2:11 to play.
St. Marys travels to Bradford this coming Friday, while DuBois hosts Central Clarion.