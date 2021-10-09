ST. MARYS — Six wins after its season-opening loss to Ridgway, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen can claim first place in the District 9 Large School division.
Considering they’re tied in the loss column with a Karns City team it beat last week, Friday’s hard-fought 19-14 win over visiting Brookville combined with the Elkers’ 33-14 loss at Central Clarion, Dutch head coach Chris Dworek’s team holds the top spot for the moment.
“We’re still not in the driver’s seat, but (winning the league) is one of our goals and even after the first week, the kids felt that our goals were all still intact and have worked super-hard,” Dworek said of his 6-1 Dutch. “We beat adversity tonight. We beat a good, tough team in Brookville. Our guys didn’t panic.”
Early on, the Dutch could do little wrong, scoring all of their points by the 8:13 mark of the second quarter for a quick 19-0 lead. A strong pass rush led to seven sacks of Raiders sophomore quarterback Charlie Krug, five in the first half.
Alex Lukaschunis had at least four of those sacks, including one that forced a fumble that teammate Eli Rippey picked up and ran 55 yards to the end zone for a 13-0 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet had a hand in the Dutch’s other two touchdowns, running one in from one yard to cap their first possession of the game and then hitting Carter Chadsey for a 35-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-24 play to make it 19-0.
Coudriet threw for most of 332 yards in the first half — 194 on 11-of-13 passing — while completing 22 of 31 for the game. His junior brother Charlie had seven catches for 129 yards while Chadsey finished with five catches for 81 yards with a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter.
But as much as the Dutch dominated, they left a crack in the door for the Raiders who were able to keep St. Marys out of the end zone on a fourth down pass from the Raiders’ 4 as time in the first half expired.
The Raiders, who had all four of their first-half drives end in Dutch territory, slowly climbed back into the game. It may have started by denying another scoring chance for St. Marys when a Coudriet to Coudriet pass appeared headed for a 50-yard TD, but Raiders defensive back Noah Peterson punched the ball out of Charlie Coudriet’s hands before he crossed the goal line and the ball went out of the end zone for a touchback, giving the Raiders the ball with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
While the Raiders didn’t turn that turnover into points, they forced a Dutch punt that set them up at their own 31. On the second play, Krug, who managed to stick in the pocket most of the night and make plays with his arm or legs despite the sacks, found Peterson for a 66-yard touchdown pass with 1:17 left in third.
After another forced Dutch punt and the Raiders scored again, going 54 yards on seven plays with Krug scrambling out of the pocket for a 13-yard TD run to set what was actually the final score with 9:11 remaining in the game.
Again, the Dutch had a chance to put the game away by taking the ensuing possession from their own 31 to the Raiders’ 4 before stalling on downs with 2:30 left.
The Raiders were able to get to the Dutch 39, but Krug’s deep pass toward the end zone was intercepted by Chadsey with 39.1 seconds left.
“We have not won pretty all year, so we’re used to that feeling and the kids did not quit or panic and it’s been the same story for five or five of our six wins like that,” said Dworek, who in the second matchup with the Raiders, beat his former team where he’s the all-time winningest coach after losing to the Raiders in the first matchup in 2019.
“That was nerve-racking at the end because we knew who they were trying to get the ball to (with Kunselman) and (Peterson) is a good receiver too,” Dworek added.
The Dutch were able to kneel out the clock from there, but the Raiders certainly were proud of their second-half effort, just not quite enough to overcome a slow start against the Dutch.
“I’m so proud of those guys,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “Not a lot went right for us in the first half and I thought we moved the ball well, but just couldn’t capitalize on anything. The adjustments the coaches made at halftime were great moves, people playing positions they hadn’t before … It was a lot of good things. I told them at halftime, this could go two ways. It could be a close game or a repeat of Karns City. I thought they played great. I’m happy with the way we challenged them in the second half.
“We held St. Marys’ offense to 14 points. If you can do that against them, you’re doing something.”
Krug completed 18 of 32 passes for 262 yards with Peterson catching five passes for 131 yards.
Both teams are on the road next Friday, the Raiders (5-2) at Kane and St. Marys at Moniteau.