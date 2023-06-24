PORT ALLEGANY — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team avoided elimination on Friday evening with a 15-1 win over Potter/McKean in four innings.
St. Marys pitcher Violet Eckels threw all four innings, allowing just three hits and one run (which was unearned) while walking out three and striking out 12.
At the plate, Adelyn O’Dell led the way by going 2-for-2 with two runs scored, double, a triple and four RBIs. Isabella Wykoff was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
St. Marys outhit Potter/McKean 7-3 and took advantage of 10 walks on the evening while scoring runs in each inning.
O’Dell’s triple in the top of the first gave them a 2-0 lead and Laynee Walker’s two-RBI single made it 4-0. Wykoff made it back-to-back two-RBI singles to make up St. Marys’ six-run first inning.
They would tack on two more in the top of the second as O’Dell’s RBI double brought home Ashlyn Beimel and O’Dell later scored on a dropped strike three for the 8-0 lead.
St. Marys scored its next three runs in the top of the third without recording a hit as Beimel, Eckels and O’Dell each drew a bases-loaded walk, giving St. Marys an 11-0 advantage. That set up Joclyn Eckert’s two-RBI single to right, plating Beimel and Eckels as they led 13-0.
Two more runs would cross the plate in the top of the fourth as St. Marys went up 15-0, putting the mercy rule into play. Ava Keebler made it 14-0 by scoring on a passed ball and a Kylee Morgan groundout capped of St. Marys’ scoring on the evening, giving them a 15-0 lead.
Needing at least six runs to extend the game, Potter/McKean was only able to muster up one as St. Marys picked up the 15-1 win in four innings.
St. Marys will now see if it can avoid elimination again with a rematch against DuBois on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Heindl Field. They kicked off this year’s District 10 tournament with an 18-1 loss to DuBois in four innings.
DuBois took down Elk/McKean (a combination of Kane and Johnsonburg) 18-0 in three innings Friday evening to earn the rematch with St. Marys.
ST. MARYS 15,
POTTER/McKEAN 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 625 2 — 15
Potter 000 1 — 1
St. Marys—15
Ashlyn Beimel cf 2311, Violet Eckels p 2200, Adelyn O’Dell 1b 2224, Joclyn Eckert c 3012, Daelynn Dinsmore 3b 2100, Ava Keebler ss 2200, Laynee Walker 2b 2212, Isabella Wykoff lf 3122, Kaylee Zore rf 1100, Kylee Morgan rf-lf 2101. Totals: 21-15-7-12.
Potter/McKean—1
Jayden Mahon 1b 2000, Breah Fillhart ss 2110, Cassidy Szuba lf 2000, Jecynn Kaple c 2011, Cailyn Ogden 3b 2010, Jayden Parish 2b-p 1000, Joanne Darush cf 2000, Eliza Milliron lf 1000, Kyleigh McGuire p 1000, Rebecca Lehman eh 1000, Sophia Bienkowski rf 0000, Jersee Stuart cf 1000, Teri Latten 2b 0000. Totals: 17-1-3-1.
Errors: St. Marys 2, Potter 2. LOB: St. Marys 4, Potter 7. 2B: O’Dell. 3B: O’Dell; Ogden.
Pitching
St. Marys: Violet Eckels-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 SO.
Potter/McKean: Kyleigh McGuire-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 7 BB, 4 SO; Jayden Parish-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: McGuire.