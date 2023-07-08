DUBOIS — A big first inning proved to be the difference for the St. Marys Minor League All-Star softball team Friday as it captured the District 10 championship banner with a 7-3 victory against DuBois at Heindl Field.
St. Marys won the pregame coin flip and elected to be the home team. It then made the most of that decision as starting pitcher Gia Straub enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the first before the St. Marys scored five runs on four hits in the bottom half if the first.
Payton Beimel had the big blow in that rally — a two-run single to center — as St. Marys seized control of the game.
That proved to be enough offense for Straub, who took a shutout into the sixth before DuBois pushed three runs across to make things a little interesting at 7-3.
That’s as close as DuBois go though, as St. Marys shortstop Gabbi Mecca made a nice play to end the game. Mecca knocked down a hard shot hit by Alivia Barney and still had time to throw her out at first.
The victory completed a run back through the consolation bracket for St. Marys after it suffered a tough 3-2 loss to DuBois on its home field at Benzinger Park on July 1.
St. Marys bounced back with a 12-2, 5-inning victory last Saturday against Punxsutawney, then upended DuBois, 6-1, on Wednesday to force the winner-take-all if-necessary championship game.
St. Marys backed up that win with another strong all-around team performance Friday night to beat DuBois for the second time on its home turf to not only secure the D-10 title but a trip to the Section 1 Tournament in Brookville next week.
“That game (first loss to DuBois) was a real eye-opener for our girls,” said St. Marys manager Doug Straub. “We really worked on our focus and our approach as soon as we lost that game. They came to work the next day and we did a lot of hitting and took care of business against Punxsy.
“Then we did a nice job against DuBois on Wednesday night, and that first inning tonight was huge getting up 5-0. When you can play ahead in this game, it allowed our pitcher to pitch.”
And Straub gad high praise for his daughter and the work she has done in the circle for the team.
“Gia has worked really hard and that doesn’t just happen,” he said. “She’s 9-years-old and she’s going to have another year at the Minor League. It doesn’t happen without a lot of hard. We’re down to Indiana every other week working with Sue Snyder, and she’s done a really nice job. But, it’s about putting in the hard work.”
After Straub set DuBois down in order in the top of the first, she jump-started her team’s big bottom of the first with a leadoff walk. Ella Herzing followed with a single to right to and took second on the throw to third.
Kara Fleming then plated Straub with an infield single to open the scoring before DuBois starter Avery Pfingstler countered with a strikeout. However, a bunt single by Mecca loaded the bases with one out.
That brought Payton Beimel to the plate, and she ripped a two-run single to center to make it 3-0 and hustled into second on a late throw to the plate. Mya Floravit then into a fielder’s choice that saw Mecca beat the throw home from shortstop.
DuBois did cut down a run at the plate when Beimel tried to from third on a wild pitch. Howefer, Floravit was successful in doing that moments later to make it 5-0 before DuBois got out of the inning.
Both pitchers actually settled into a groove after the first.
Straub allowed just two base runners through five innings ona two-out single by Chloe Straub in the third and a two-out walk to GiGi Sachs in the fourth. Straub recorded eight of her 11 strikeouts during that stretch.
Meanwhile, Pfingstler struck out the side in order in the second and worked around a two-out single by Bethnay Cunningham in the third.
St. Marys got to Pfingstler for another run in the fourth though.
Chloe Carlson drew a two-out walk, then went first to third on a wild pitch. An errant throw to third allowed Carlson to score on the play to put St. Marys up 6-0.
St. Marys scored its seventh and final run in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs on walks by Jill Cunningham and Herzing and an error. Fleming then drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Cunnigham to make it 7-0.
DuBois didn’t go away quietly though, as it finally got to Straub, who took a one-hitter into the bottom of the sixth.
JoJo Helm jump-started a rally with a leadoff single to left. She promptly stole second and went to third when the throw went into center field.
Straub responded with a strikeout, but Aubree Wright followed with a single to right that scored Helm with DuBois’ first run. Chloe Straub then blasted a RBI triple into the left-field corner. She then scored on a wild pitch to get DuBois within four at 7-3.
DuBois got no closer though, as Gia Straub closed the door. She recorded a strikeout for out No. 2 before Mecca’s nice play at short ended the game.
Straub credited his team finding its confidence after the loss to DuBois as a key in the squad’s journey back to win the title.
“Confidence is huge no matter what sport you’re playing,” he said. “If you’re playing with confidence you’re having fun, and if you’re having fun, you’re winning.
“We’re not finished. We’ve really put in a lot of work over the last year. If anybody came to our games last year ... we couldn’t throw a strike and couldn’t get an out. And, I think we’ll be able to compete at sections this year.”
The schedule for the Section 1 Tournament has yet to be set, as there reportedly are only three teams instead of four for the event.
ST. MARYS 7, DUBOIS 3
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 003 — 3
St. Marys 500 11x — 7
DuBois—3
GiGi Sachs ss 1000, Avery Pfingstler p 2000, Lexi Glass 2b 2000, Ana Cooper 1b 2000, Rosie Helm c 2000, JoJo Helm cf 2110, Liza Gray 3b 2000, Aubree Wright eh 2111, Chloe Straub lf-eh-lf 2121, Regan Kennis rf 2000, Alivia Barney eh-lf 2000, Hailee Brubaker eh-lf-eh 1000. Totals: 22-3-4-2.
St. Marys—7
Gia Straub p 2100, Ella Herzing rf 2110, Kara Fleming 1b 2112, Bethany Cunningham c 3010, Gabbi Mecca ss 2110, Payton Beimel cf 2012, Mya Floravit eh-lf 2100, Chloe Carlson lf-eh 0100, Maddie Throwart eh 1000, Jill Cunningham 2b 1100, Mila Thorwart 3b 2000, Quinn Newell eh-lf 2000. Totals: 21-7-5-4.
Errors: DuBois 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: DuBois 2, St. Marys 6. 3B: C. Straub. SB: J. Helm; J. Cunninghman.
Pitching
DuBois: Avery Pfingstler-5 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 8 SO.
St. Marys: Gia Straub-6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: G. Straub. Losing pitcher: Pfingstler.