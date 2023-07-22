MEADVILLE — All the St. Marys Minor League All-Star baseball team needed was one run in the bottom of the sixth inning in Friday’s Section 1 championship against Franklin to claim the title. It took three batters as St. Marys had a base hit with one and capitalized on a couple of Franklin errors as the team took the title in walk off fashion as Easton Straub stepped on home plate to give St. Marys a 3-2 win.
St. Marys found itself trailing 2-0 after the the top of third inning as the team clawed its way back against Franklin, eventually tying up the game in the bottom of the fourth.
“It was a great baseball game between two good baseball teams,” St. Marys head coach AJ Straub said. “The pitchers threw strikes and the catchers caught the ball. There weren’t many free bases and every run was earned. It was a fantastic job by both teams and everyone should be proud.”
Cael Stauffer got the nod to start on the mound and threw two innings of hitless ball, walking two and striking out the side in the second inning. But in a bit of strategy play, the team opted to go with Jonathan “Doc” Chapman on the mound for the third inning. He would then go the rest of the way, eventually picking up the win as he let up three hits, two runs (both coming in the third inning) and two walks while striking out seven.
“That’s a different role for Doc — he’s used to being our starter,” coach Straub said. “But for today where we might’ve had to play two games, if Cael catches more than three innings, then he can’t pitch. So we figured that they were both going to pitch and let’s reverse the order in case we get to game two and we’d still have our catcher.
“Doc settled in after a bit. He’s a gamer. I’ll give him the ball anytime.”
At first it appeared the St. Marys pitching change might backfire as Franklin, who only had nine kids in Friday’s lineup, scored both of its runs in the top of the third. After Chapman struck out Camdin Adams on three straight pitches to start, he would give up an infield single to Greyson Milliron and walked Barrett Smith. Milliron eventually advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch to break the scoreless tie. One batter later, Chase Barrett’s groundout to Straub at first plated Smith as Franklin led 2-0.
Franklin’s lead was cut to one in the bottom of the third. After Connor Stinchcomb singled, Rory Wendel grounded out into a fielder’s choice. But with two outs, Wendel reached second on a wild pitch with Stauffer at the plate and that proved to be crucial as Stauffer’s double to right scored Wendel.
Franklin almost made it a 3-1 ballgame in the top of the fourth as Owen Hefferman led off with a single and eventually reached third with two outs. That set up Adams hitting a comebacker to Chapman, who almost made the grab on the fly at first but then was able to flip the ball from the ground to Straub at first to get Adams out — thwarting Franklin’s chance of a run as they got out of the inning.
St. Marys then tied things up in the bottom of the fourth inning as they took advantage of errant pitching by new pitcher Torin Schmidt, who relieved starter Barrett after he tossed three innings and allowed three hits, one run and two walks while striking out four.
Carson Dellaquila drew a walk with one out and after a St. Marys strikeout, three consecutive walks ensued — the last of which was to Kade Brem as he scored Dellaquila and the game was tied at 2-2. However, Franklin then got out of the bases loaded jam one batter later.
Chapman struck out two in the top of the sixth as St. Marys went into the bottom of the sixth needing a run to win the title.
After a bit of a battle, Chapman took a Schmidt pitch the opposite way to right field to lead off for a single. And while the Franklin defense had been solid all evening, its two errors of the contest would prove costly.
Straub then hit one to second base as Chapman was out at second. But on the potential double play, an errant throw to first allowed Straub to make it to second as he slid in under the tag.
One batter later, Dellaquila hit a chopper to the mound and the throw to first went off the glove of the first baseman, allowing Straub to round third and make it home for the 3-2 win and the Section 1 title.
“We were right where we wanted to be in the sixth,” coach Straub said. “We had 2-3-4 up and the kids were excited. That (type of game-winning situation) is what you dream about in your backyard in trying to win that game. So Doc, Easton and Carson all put it in play. And that’s what we preach — put it in play and make them make a play. That’s what we did and we were fortunate to come out on top.”
St. Marys, which has a 7-0 combined record in district and sectional play thus far, moves on as the Section 1 champion into next week’s Minor League state tournament that starts Tuesday and is at various locations towards the Poconos with Section 6, District 29 hosting the event. Coach Straub said he’s happy the kids will get to experience the state tournament and all that goes along with it.
“It’ll be fun,” coach Straub. “We’re really looking forward with another week with these kids. They’re a great bunch and we’ll give it our best shot at states.”
ST. MARYS 3, FRANKLIN 2
Score by Innings
Franklin 002 000 — 2
St. Marys 001 101 — 1
One out when winning run scored.
Franklin—2
Greyson Milliron c 3110, Barrett Smith 3b 1100, Chase Barrett p-ss 3001, Bryce Beightol ss-2b 2010, Camron Greska 2b-1b 2000, Owen Hefferman cf 3010, Torin Schmidt 1b-p 3000, Landen Cook rf 2000, Camdin Adams lf 2000. Totals: 21-2-3-1.
St. Marys—3
Cael Stauffer p-c 3011, Jonathan Chapman ss-p 3010, Easton Straub 1b 3100, Carson Dellaquila c-ss 2100, Duke Radkowski rf 2000, Richy Hurd cf 1010, Kalon Caskey 2b 0000, Kade Brem eh 0001, Kohen Menteer 3b 2000, Cameron Geitner lf 1000, Connor Stinchcomb eh 2010, Rory Wendel eh 1100. Totals: 20-3-4-2.
Errors: Franklin 2, St. Marys 0. LOB: Franklin 5, St. Marys 9. 2B: Stauffer. SAC: Wendel.
Pitching
Franklin: Chase Barrett-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Torin Schmidt-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Cael Stauffer-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Jonathan Chapman-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chapman. Losing pitcher: Schmidt.