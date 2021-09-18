PUNXSUTAWNEY – After a strong showing by both teams in the first half of Friday night’s varsity football game between Punxsutawney and St. Marys, each squad opened the second half with a lengthy scoring drive.
Punxsy’s seven-play drive answered an eight-play drive by the Dutchmen and cut the St. Marys lead to five points with 6:02 to play in the third quarter.
From there, though, the visiting St. Marys squad turned up the heat on a warm evening at Jack LaMarca Stadium, and the Dutchmen rattled off three straight scores to open up a 41-14 lead.
Punxsy tacked on one score late in the game, but the cushion was more than enough to hold up, and the Dutchmen returned home with a 41-21 win.
After Punxsy quarterback Noah Weaver capped off the seven-play scoring drive on the Chucks’ first possession of the half to narrow the St. Marys lead to 19-14, the Dutchmen answered with an impressive 15-play, 63-yard drive of their own that ate up more than six minutes of game clock.
The drive was highlighted by a 25-yard pass from quarterback Christian Coudriet to receiver Justin Dornisch and was capped off by a 1-yard QB sneak by Coudriet on fourth-and-goal from the Punxsy 1.
With their lead now at 13 points, St. Marys wasted no time getting the ball back, as on the first play of the Chucks’ ensuing possession Punxsy quarterback Noah Weaver threw a quick screen to Gabe Kengersky, with Matthew Davis flying in to jar the ball loose and Clay Grazioli pouncing on it for a recovery at the Chucks’ 35.
Four plays later, Dornisch rumbled up the middle for 25 yards, breaking a few tackles on the way, and finished off a four-play scoring drive that put his team ahead 33-14.
Things just kept getting worse for Punxsy on the kickoff that followed, as Coudriet’s grounder started spinning awkwardly and was too hot to handle for the Punxsy returners. A pile of Dutchmen dove toward the loose ball as they arrived, and senior Conner Straub came up with it at the Chucks’ 19.
Four plays later, on a fourth-and-3 play, Christian Coudriet connected with junior Charlie Coudriet for a 12-yard strike to cap their team’s scoring and put the visitors ahead 41-14.
Punxsy responded with a scoring drive of its own, with Weaver rattling off a keeper for 20 yards to open it then connecting with receiver Alex Phillips for 25 yards following a roughing-the-passer penalty on the Dutch to set up first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.
On the very next play, Zeke Bennett scored his second touchdown of the game, and Peyton Hetrick tacked on an extra point to set the final, 41-21.
“I told the guys it was a good first half, and a great second half,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said after the game. “Turnovers help, and our guys even said you could feel the momentum when we got that turnover on the kickoff. Momentum is so powerful in high school sports, so we were on the fortunate end this game. Punxsy’s tough, and if they keep playing hard, they’re going to get their wins.”
In the first half, defense was the magic word, as six of the 10 offensive drives resulted in three-and-outs. St. Marys got the scoring started early in the second quarter when Coudriet connected with Carter Chadsey for 21 yards over the top and a score, then added the extra point to make it 7-0.
Punxsy tied it on the following drive, with Weaver running for 42 yards on a keeper sweep and Bennett following with a 23-yard scoring run, but the visitors took a 13-7 lead into halftime by scoring on their final possession, a drive that was punctuated by Coudriet finding Collin Reitz for a hard-earned 16-yard receiving touchdown.
Punxsy attempted to answer and picked up a pair of first downs, but a last-ditch effort to score on a pass from Weaver to Phillips came up short to send it to the half.
Christian Coudriet lit up the stat sheet by throwing for 262 yards and three touchdowns while going 31-for-41, and he also added a rushing touchdown. He spread the ball around to seven different receivers, with Logan Mosier snagging eight catches for 80 yards, Charlie Coudriet catching nine for 75 and a touchdown, Chadsey hauling in six for 76 and a score and Reitz adding two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.
The Dutchmen’s top rusher was Dornisch, who ran 12 times for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Punxsy’s offense was led by Bennett and Weaver, with the former rushing 17 times for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the latter rushing for 76 yards on eight carries and scoring once. Weaver also completed 11 of his 13 pass attempts for 87 yards, with Phillips being his leading receiver with four catches for 58 yards.
The St. Marys defense was led by Davis’ forced fumble, Grazioli’s recovery and Reitz’s interception in addition to a sack by Waylon Wehler. Punxsy did not record any sacks or turnovers on the evening but did have five tackles in the backfield.
“You’ve got to give credit to them. Their passing game was very good,” Punxsy coach Alan Nichol said. “I thought the offense started moving the ball well at times ... We are trying to get some continuity in practice, and I think it’s coming along. There’s progress, the kids’ heads are up and they know they can move the ball, so we’re going to go from there.”
St. Marys, which picked up its third consecutive win to improve to 3-1, will host Central Clarion next Friday night, while Punxsy (0-3) will make the trek to Kane to face the Wolves.