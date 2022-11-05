DUBOIS — Trailing Punxsutawney by one point early in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s District 9 3A semifinal contest in DuBois, the St. Marys offense took over at its own 20 after a missed Punxsy field goal, and from there, the Dutchmen put on the drive of their season to take a 12-7 lead that would hold up at game’s end.
That impressive drive consisted of 18 plays and went 80 yards — plus an additional 15 as a result of a pair of penalties in its midst. Not one of those plays went for more than 15 yards, and on numerous occasions the Dutchmen moved the chains at the exact down-and-distance.
And perhaps most importantly, the drive ate up 9 minutes and 23 seconds off game clock, leaving less than 2 minutes showing when quarterback Charlie Coudriet powered his way off the right edge on a sneak from inside the Punxsy 1-yard line to score six points.
Speaking about that decisive scoring drive, St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said, “Coaches have plans, and kids execute those plans. We practiced hard this week and talked about dealing with adversity, and it’s the first time we practiced our 2-minute offense a certain way, so that all helped.
“We talked about picking each other up and staying positive, and so those penalties were just bumps in the road, and the kids reacted and executed well. When the game was on the line, talk about pressure, our guys never gave in.”
A lot of things went right and in Punxsy’s favor throughout the night. The Chucks limited a talented St. Marys team to 261 yards of offense, most of which came on a few big passing plays, and were able to move the ball well in spurts, while Punxsy turned the ball over three times.
Meanwhile, the Chucks’ offense was stifled a bit with the exit of starting quarterback Seth Moore due to an injury. But, freshman Maddox Hetrick filled in reasonably, and Punxsy didn’t turn the ball over at all.
All night long, though, the bend-but-don’t-break St. Marys defense made stands to keep Punxsy out of the end zone — with the Chucks’ only score coming as a result of a short field after a Noah Weaver interception.
Then, in the second half, the Dutchmen really clamped down, limiting Punxsy back Zeke Bennett to 7 yards on eight carries after he’d run for 89 in the first half. In total, the Chucks managed less than 50 yards of offense in the game’s final 24 minutes.
Citing the number of times his players managed to stop the Chucks in the red zone — including forcing Punxsy to attempt and miss a pair of field goals — and their overall play, Dworek said, “Our defense just played tough all night, and that was awesome to see. Defense is mostly attitude and effort, and those guys were putting it on the line.”
And on the offensive side of the ball, St. Marys did exactly what it needed to in order to orchestrate two scoring drives and win the game — the ultimate objective. The first touchdown came in the first half thanks to a splash play — a 75-yard quick-hit-and-go from Coudriet to Carter Chadsey — and the second was Coudriet’s 1-yard keeper with 1:44 to play.
Courdriet threw for 191 yards on 11 completions, with one touchdown and two interceptions, and was also the team’s leading rusher with 44 yards on 18 carries — a total hindered by three Punxsy sacks. Chadsey was his top target, coming up one shy of the century mark on three catches, and Logan Mosier had 53 yards on four catches.
Punxsy’s sole score came on its first drive of the second half, which was set up by Weaver’s tip-drill interception around St. Marys’ 20-yard line. Weaver ran it back to the 10, and two plays later, Hetrick found Weaver, who fought his way in for the score.
The Chucks’ biggest plays of the night came on the defensive side of the ball, as Weaver and Landon Peterson each had an interception, Landon Martz had a strip sack, Griffin Barrick recovered the fumble on that sack, and Nick Wisnesky added a pair of sacks.
Offensively, Moore threw for 84 yards on seven completions, including a 38-yarder to Mason Nesbitt, and Weaver had 48 yards on six snags. Bennett finished with 96 yards on 30 carries.
While the Chucks (6-5) will regroup for next season, St. Marys (7-4) has earned a shot at the District 9 3A title next week against top-seeded Clearfield at a time and site to be determined.
“This is very special for these guys, because they are competitors and are on each other in a good way, trying to make themselves and their teammates better, and that’s awesome to see,” Dworek said. “Being competitors like they are doesn’t always turn out sunshine and roses, but it turned out for our benefit tonight.
“I told Caiden Baker, our starting right tackle who’s battling through some injuries, that I love him and I see his heart and effort, and I’m proud of him. And really, that’s the epitome of our team; a lot of guys are bumped and bruised, and they put it all on the line tonight.”