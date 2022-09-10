KANE – Showcasing another dominant defensive effort, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen remained unbeaten on the young season with a 30-0 shutout of Kane in high school football action Friday night.
St. Marys registered four interceptions while adding a safety, smothering any consistent form of offensive production for the Wolves.
Dutch quarterback Charlie Coudriet threw three touchdowns, including a pair to Carter Chadsey and another to Logan Mosier, helping St. Marys improve to 3-0.
With Alex Lukaschunis spearheading the effort up front, the Dutchmen defense dictated the game from the opening kickoff, keeping Kane (0-3) off balance throughout.
An interception by Mosier on Kane’s first drive set up the St. Marys’ initial score, with Coudriet finding Chadsey alone in space for a 35-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Dutchmen lead following a Gianna Surra extra point.
Despite St. Marys fumbling the ball away on its next two possessions, the Dutchmen defense stood tall, forcing a pair of Kane punts to carry the advantage into the second quarter.
Flashing some elusiveness, Coudriet picked up two nice gains on the ground before connecting with Mosier on a short crossing route. After breaking a tackle, Mosier found running room en route to a 30-yard trip to paydirt, extending St. Marys’ lead to 13-0.
Kane’s most promising scoring opportunity of the night ensued, as two personal fouls against the Dutch moved the ball to the St. Marys’ 30. Quarterback Kyle Zook then hit Landon Darr for 20 yards, accounting for the Wolves deepest field position of the game, prior to a pair of Kane penalties backing things up. Again answering the bell, the Dutchmen defense dug in, with another tackle-for-loss by Lukaschunis ending the Kane threat and returning possession to St. Marys.
The Dutchmen added a blocked punt before the half, with an interception by Kane’s Scott Szymanski bringing the second quarter to a close.
After exchanging punts, St. Marys strengthened its margin midway through the third on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Coudriet to Chadsey. The Dutchmen then drew up a successful two-point play, making it 21-0.
Two more interceptions by St. Marys highlighted a lengthy stretch of limited offense by both sides, with Coudriet recording one and Chadsey jumping in front of another Kane pass attempt.
Chadsey’s pick gave the Dutchmen the ball at the Wolves’ 25, setting up an eventual touchdown run by Matthew Davis for a 28-0 lead late in the fourth following a Surra extra point.
Davis turned around and registered St. Marys’ fourth interception of the night on Kane’s next possession, with the Dutch defense later tackling a Wolves ball carrier in the end zone for a safety and the 30-0 final.
St. Marys will take its unbeaten record on the road to face Karns City (1-2) next Friday.