St. Marys' Charlie Coudriet, shown in action earlier this season, threw three touchdown passes Friday night in a 30-0 victory at Kane.

 File photo by Tyler Kolesar

KANE – Showcasing another dominant defensive effort, the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen remained unbeaten on the young season with a 30-0 shutout of Kane in high school football action Friday night.

St. Marys registered four interceptions while adding a safety, smothering any consistent form of offensive production for the Wolves.

