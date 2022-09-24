ST. MARYS – Punxsy opened Friday night’s game at St. Marys with a quick scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the hosting Dutchmen answered with the game’s next 28 points and ran away to what proved to be a 34-21 victory to improve to 4-1 this season.
“We knew Punxsy is a tough team,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said after the game. “They’re very similar to Karns City, and we didn’t handle (Karns City’s) physicality very well last week, so it was nice to come out against a physical team and do a bit better.”
Quarterback Charlie Coudriet completed 16 of his 22 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns and was also the team’s leading rusher with 67 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He also blocked an extra point attempt.
Logan Mosier had himself quite a game as well for the home team, notching 149 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches and returning a punt for a 75-yard touchdown. Carter Chadsey also had a receiving touchdown, and Clay Grazioli added a sack on the defensive side of the ball.
“Everything looks good on paper, as far as our ideas go, but the kids executing it is something they should be proud of,” Dworek said. “Their heads were in the game, and they were giving a lot of good feedback, so it was good to hear that.”
Punxsy’s offense was limited to just 73 rushing yards, with workhorse back Zeke Bennett getting 69 and a touchdown on 28 carries, but the Chucks did have some success in the passing game.
Bennett contributed in that category as well, as he threw a 54-yard touchdown pass on a trick play toss to Noah Weaver. Quarterback Seth Moore completed eight of his 17 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown to Zach Presloid – his first career TD. Presloid had a team-high five catches for 43 yards, and Weaver led the team with 71 receiving yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Landon Peterson snagged an interception for the Chucks, and Nick Wisnesky added a sack, while the Chucks’ special teams unit blocked a pair of extra points – one by Landon Martz and the other by Griffin Barrick.
Punxsy received the opening kickoff and got things rolling quickly thanks to a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive that was sparked by a 38-yard pass from Moore to Justin Miller and capped three plays later by a 2-yard run up the middle by Bennett. Peyton Hetrick added the point after.
St. Marys wasted no time answering, though, as the home team marched 76 yards on nine plays on their first turn with the ball. Coudriet completed all six passes he attempted on the drive, including the 5-yard one hauled in by Mosier to ice the drive and make it 7-6.
The next score also belonged to the Dutchmen one-third of the way through the second quarter, and it came on a drive that lasted only two plays thanks to the breakaway speed of Mosier. He snagged a quick screen and sprinted 67 yards to paydirt, and after the two-point try was good, St. Marys led 14-7.
Neither team scored again in the first half, but the second half began with a flurry, as each of the first three possessions resulted in a score.
The first came on St. Marys’ first drive, which lasted almost half the third quarter and ended with an 11-yard pass from Coudriet to Chadsey, and the second belonged to the host as well when the Chucks’ drive resulted in a punt and Mosier took it down the right sideline to the house to make it 28-7 with 3:39 to play in the third.
The next score was Punxsy’s first since its opening possession, and it came on the play after St. Marys thought they had an interception from Justin Dornisch. A roughing the passer call brought it back, though, and the Chucks got tricky by pitching to Bennett, who heaved one deep to a wide open Weaver for a 54-yard score. Hetrick’s point after made it 28-14.
St. Marys all but put the game out of reach halfway through the fourth quarter, though, with an eight-play drive that went 63 yards to make it a 34-14 game. The drive was opened by a 33-yard run by Coudriet, kept alive by a fourth-down chain-moving reception by Mosier and capped by a 3-yard sneak by Coudriet.
Punxsy didn’t go down without a fight, though, and got the game’s last score with 3:29 showing on the game clock. Moore connected with Presloid on the first two plays of the drive to move the chains, then found him again four plays later on a fourth-down pass from the 13. Hetrick’s point after set the final at 34-21.
St. Marys (4-1) returns to action next week with a trip to Brookville, while the Chucks (2-3) will host DuBois for their homecoming night.