ST. MARYS – Punxsy opened Friday night’s game at St. Marys with a quick scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead, but the hosting Dutchmen answered with the game’s next 28 points and ran away to what proved to be a 34-21 victory to improve to 4-1 this season.

“We knew Punxsy is a tough team,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said after the game. “They’re very similar to Karns City, and we didn’t handle (Karns City’s) physicality very well last week, so it was nice to come out against a physical team and do a bit better.”

