CHERRY TWP — Take away Matthew Davis and Moniteau would’ve held visiting Saint Marys to just a dozen yards from scrimmage in the first half of Friday night’s gridiron opener.
Without the Flying Dutchmen’s senior rusher, the scoreboard would have read all zeroes at the end of the initial 24 minutes.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Davis punched the ball in twice before the midway point and was conspicuously present throughout, scoring all three touchdowns as Saint Marys ended up on the right end of a 20-0 final.
“We knew No. 5 (Davis) was their best player,” Moniteau coach Bob Rottman said. “That wasn’t hard to pick out in a scrimmage. He ran the ball hard. He’s a good running back.
“He broke that one on us. That was a little bit on our end, too. We weren’t disciplined on defense, and he took advantage of it.”
The carry Rottman was referring to was a 76-yard romp that opened the game’s scoring with 2:49 to go in the first frame.
“I was thinking, ‘Let’s bust this one,’” Davis said. “I busted it and I just used my speed.”
“He’s a special player,” Dutch coach Chris Dworek said. “We’ve got three running backs that can roll whenever we want.”
On this night, it was Davis who gashed the opposing defense when his name was called. Eight of his carries went for at least 10 yards. He rumbled for 95 yards on his initial pair of totes and finished with 226 yards on 23 gives.
“The offensive line was doing great tonight,” Davis said. “We’ve been working a lot on all sorts of run plays throughout the last (few) weeks, throughout the whole entire summer. I went untouched for the first five yards and I had a lot of great blocking.”
The Warriors attack was slow to get going, as it began with four three-and-outs. Besides a handful of completed passes by Moniteau backup quarterback Brendin Sankey — who was subbed in at halftime to spark the attack — Saint Marys never really let their hosts gain momentum.
On the other side, Davis was a bellcow.
“When you have a stronger body and you’re bigger — you’ve gained weight from the past season — it’s hard to tackle someone,” he said. “I’ve just been really working on running low.”
The win is a welcome sign for things to come for the Dutch, who reached the District 9 title game last time around.
“This team is totally different because we lost a big group of kids,” Dworek said. “But, it’s nice. It’s a long way to one of our goals there. ... To get there, we’ve got to do the work, and we started working really well tonight.”
Grant Jin ran for 13 yards on five carries to spell the star of the game. Darren Shaw had one tote for four yards, too.