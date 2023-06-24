The 2023 high school softball season proved to be a mixed bag of results for the softball programs in the Tri-County Area, as for the first time in recent memory a team didn’t advance to at least the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
All told, only five of the area’s 10 teams — DuBois (15-4), DuBois Central Catholic (18-4), St. Marys (15-3), Elk County Catholic (17-6) and Johnsonburg (11-10) — posted winning records this season.
And of that group, only DCC and ECC reached states as the District 9 Class A champ and runner-up, respectively before losing in the opening round of the state playoffs.
DuBois (Class 5A) and St. Marys (Class 4A) both lost in subregional finals in their respective classifications with a berth to states on the line.
Two other area schools, Punxsutawney (10-10) and Redbank Valley (10-10) both finished the season at the .500 mark.
Given the team success of those four main teams — DuBois, DCC, St. Marys and ECC — this year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star team is comprised largely of players from those schools.
Here is a look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Stars and major award winners:
Player of the Year
Kendall Young, Sr., St. Marys — Young, the reigning TCW/CE Player of the Year going into the season, wrapped up her Lady Dutch career with another stellar season — both in the circle and at the plate — to help lead the Lady Dutch to a 15-3 record while garnering her second straight Player of the Year honor.
Young was dominant in the circle, posting a 13-2 record with a minuscule 0.84 ERA in 83 1/3 innings. She recorded 145 strikeouts while walking just nine batters. her only losses on the season came against DuBois (4-3 on May 5), a team that was a thorn in her side her entire carer, and Bellefonte, 3-2, in the subregional final.
Young led the area in ERA and ranked second in wins and strikeouts.
Offensively, Young hit .490 (24-for-49) this season with 11 RBIs, four runs scored, four doubles and a home run.
Young, who is headed to IUP to play collegiately, was 33-9 in her three-year varsity career in the circle, racking up 537 strikeouts with a 0.96 ERA in 290 2/3 innings. She ranks second in school history in career strikeouts behind only Rachel Ginther, who had 587.
Young is just the second player from St. Marys to ever win Player of the Year honors since TCW/CE All-Stars inception in 1994,. The other is Jackie Sorg (2001).
Coach of the Year
Denny Nosker, DuBois — Nosker put together one of his best coaching jobs in 2023, garnering TCW/CE Coach of the Year honors for the second time after guiding the Lady Beavers to a season not many outside the program might have foreseen.
That’s because the Lady Beavers lost nine seniors, including seven starters, off a team that went 14-5 a season ago. Among those departures where three players who earned All-State honors in their careers in Sarah Henninger, Jaden Swatsworth and Lauren Walker. Starting pitcher Allie Snyder also was part of that departed group.
Only one player (center fielder Morgan Pasternak) started full time in the position they played a year ago, but that didn’t slow down the Lady Beavers, who posted a 15-4 record and finished as the District 6/9 Class 5A subregional runner-up to a strong Central Mountain squad.
Three of DuBois’ four losses came to District 6 foes (Philipsburg-Osceola, Cambria Heights and Central Mountain), with the fourth being a one-run loss to St. Marys. DuBois split the season series with St. marys, while also beating DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic and sweeping rival Punxsutawney while going 10-1 vs. D-9 squads. The Lady Beavers also beat Bellefonte.
Nosker also won the award in 2018, with DCC’s George Heigel taking it home the last three years around the lost 2020 season.
First Team
Pitcher: Ava Baronick, Soph., DuBois — Baronick took over the pitching duties full time this season for the Lady Beavers after the graduation of Allie Snyder, a First Team All-Star a year ago, and was a driving force behind DuBois’ strong season. She went 10-4 with 84 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA in 87 innings of work.
Baronick also gave DuBois a big bat in the middle of the order, hitting .385 (25-for-65) with 21 RBIs (second on team) and team-highs in doubles (7) and home runs (4). She also scored 10 runs.
Pitcher: Emily Mourer, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Mourer, one of the most feared hitters in District 9, garnered her third straight First Team selection but first as a pitcher after landing on the TCW/CE squad as a DP the past two years.
Mourer, who only started pitching just prior to her freshman year, took big strides in the circle this season and helped lead ECC to the state playoffs. She went 16-5 with 120 strikeouts and a 3.08 ERA in 113 2/3 innings of work — ranking first in the area in wins, third in innings pitched and fourth in strikeouts.
Offensively, she was among the area leaders in almost evert category but runs scored. Mourer hit .569 (41-for-72) with 40 RBIs, 9 runs and 23 extra-base hits (11 doubles, 4 triples, 8 home runs). She tied for the area lead in hits and RBIs, was second in average and doubles, third in homers and tied for fifth in triples.
Pitcher/DP: Ciara Toven, Jr., Punxsutawney — Toven, a First Teamer a year ago, is also among the most feared hitters in District 9 while being a key two-way player for the Lady Chucks. She handled a majority of pitching duties this season, posting a 6-8 record against a very tough schedule with a 3.45 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings.
Offensively, she led Punxsy in every major category but runs scored, which she was second with 22. She hit .522 (35-for-73) with 34 RBIs, 22 RBIs and 20 extra-base hits (8 doubles, 12 home runs). Toven led the area in homers and was fourth in average and RBIs and eighth in hits and doubles.
Catcher: Jessy Frank, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Frank collected her second straight First Team honor behind the plate following a strong junior campaign that saw her hit .479 (34-for-71) with 21 RBIs, 34 runs, four doubles and three triples. She tied for fifth in the area in runs and ninth in hits.
Infield: Lydia Anderson, Sr., Elk County Catholic — Anderson was a staple at first base for ECC during her career and has collected her third straight First Team selection after yet another huge offensive season that saw her at or near the top in most categories i the Tri-County Area. She hit .577 (41-for-71) with 36 RBIs, 36 runs and 19 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 5 triples, 1 homer). She led the area in average and doubles, tied for the lead in hits, was third in RBIs and triples and fourth in runs scored.
Infield: Olivia Eckels, Sr., St. Marys — Eckels, one of five third-time First Teamers on this year’s TCW/CE squad, wrapped up career with another strong season at second base for the Lady Dutch. She hit .429 (27-for-63) with 20 RBIs, 27 runs and eight doubles. She led the team in every one of those categories while committing just one error in the field.
Infield: Kali Franklin, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — Franklin made the move from third base to shortstop this year with the graduation of Madison Hoyt and garnered her second straight First Team accolade. Her bat remained the same as she proved to be a weapon in the leadoff spot this season for the Lady Cardinals. She finished with a .500 average (39-for-78) with 22 RBIs, 41 runs and 14 extra-base hits (7 doubles, 3 triples, 4 homers). Franklin tied for the area led in runs scored, was fourth in hits, tied for fifth in homers and tied for seventh in average.
Infield: Quinn White, Fr., Redbank Valley — White, a shortstop, made a huge splash in her first varsity season, hitting .554 (41-for-74) as a freshman with 27 RBIs, 34 runs and 21 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 8 triples, 4 homers). She led the area in triples, tied for the lead in hits and was second in batting average while ranking in the Top 5-10 in every other major offensive category.
Infield: Melia Mitskavich, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Mitskavich, who split time between third base and the circle, enjoyed a breakout season at the plate as a junior and gave DCC a huge bat in the middle of the order as she earned First Team honors for the first time. She hit .463 (31-for-67) with 40 RBIs, 22 runs and 13 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers). Mitskavich tied for the area lead in RBIs and was tied for fourth in doubles.
In the circle, Mitskavich went 7-2 with a 55 strikeouts and 3.94 ERA in 42 2/3 innings. She also walked just six batters.
Outfield: Morgan Pasternak, Jr., DuBois — Pasternak, one of the best all-around outfielders in District 9, earned her third straight TCW/CE First Team nod after putting together a stellar sophomore season that was impacted late by an elbow injury after being by a pitch. She hit .442 (23-for-52) with a 24 RBIs, 24 runs scored and 11 extra-base hits (2 doubles, 6 triples, 3 homers). Those six triples were second most in the area.
Outfield: Kayley Risser, Jr., DuBois Central Catholic — Risser enjoyed another strong season in the field and at the plate as she collected First Team honors for a second straight season. She hit .507 (37-for-73) with 24 RBIs, 38 runs, 5 doubles, a triple and a homer. Risser was third in the area in runs scored and sixth in average and hits.
Outfield: Haley Reed, Soph., DuBois — Reed, used largely as a courtesy runner as a freshman, was the biggest surprise for DuBois this season as she enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign after being handed the starting job in left field. All she did was hit .481 (26-for-54) with 15 RBIs, 26 runs, 2 doubles and 2 home runs hitting in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. She led the team in average and runs, and was second in hits and fourth in RBIs.
Designated Player: Lucy Klawuhn, Jr., Elk County Catholic — Along with fellow ECC First Teamers Emily Mourer and Lydia Anderson, Klawuhn helped formed a formidable top half of the lineup for the Lady Crusaders. Klawuhn, a shortstop by trade, was the Second Team DP a year ago and moved up to the First Team after a huge offensive season.
She hit .535 (38-for-71) with 28 RBIs, 41 runs and 18 extra-base hits (6 doubles, 3 triples, 9 homers). She tied for the area lead in runs scored, second in home runs, fourth in average, fifth in hits and sixth in RBIs.
Utility Player: Gabby Gulvas, Sr., DuBois — Gulvas, a natural infielder who started in right field a year ago, took over the shortstop role as a senior with the graduation of First Team All-Star Sarah Henninger. However, she did shift out to center field some late in the season. No matter the position, Gulvas put together another impressive season at the plate as the spark plug at the top of the DuBois order. Gulvas hit .433 (29-for-67) with 16 RBIs, 23 runs and 10 extra-base hits (5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers). She led the team in hits, was second in doubles and third in runs and average.
Second Team
Pitcher: Julia Jones, Sr., Johnsonburg
Pitcher: Rylee Kulbatsky, Fr., DuBois Central Catholic
Pitcher: Mackenzie Foringer, Soph., Redbank Valley
Catcher: Gianna Surra, Jr., St. Marys
Infield: Rose Whipple, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Lauren Davidson, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic
Infield: Natalie Dunworth, Soph., Johnsonburg
Infield: Sydney Alexander, Jr., Elk County Catholic
Outfield: Gabby Weisner, Sr., Elk County Catholic
Outfield: Laci Poole, Jr., Punxsutawney
Outfield: Ellie Baron, Sr., Elk County Catholic
Designated Player: Jenna Kasmierski, Jr., Johnsonburg
Utility Player: Karli Young, Sr., Punxsutawney
Honorable
Mentions
Brockway: Stephanie Stage, Sr.
Brookville: Tory McKinney, Sr.; Alyssa Tollini, Soph.
Clarion-Limestone: Alyssa Wiant, Jr.
DuBois: Alexas Pfeufer, Sr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Lydia Morgan, Jr.
Elk County Catholic: Caitlyn Vollmer, Sr.
Johnsonburg: Maria Casilio, Jr.
Punxsutawney: Avary Powell, Soph.;
Redbank Valley: Bella Orr, Fr.; Paytin Polka, Sr.
St. Marys: Kara Hanslovan, Jr.; Lindsey Reiter, Sr.; Molly Hanslovan, Fr.
A list of past players and coaches of the year can be found on the Scoreboard on Page B5.