ST. MARYS — St. Marys resident Kaizer Vrobel, who currently attends third grade at Queen of the World Elementary at Elk County Catholic, is your typical 9-year-old when it comes to sports and loves both football and basketball.
However, that’s where he deviates from most kids his age, as Vrobel also has fallen in love with the non-traditional sport of slopestyle skiing and quickly become one of the top youth competitors in the country at it.
And, how does one become involved in a sport like slopestyle being from St. Marys you might ask. Well, for Vrobel it happened by chance after watching a friend compete in a related sport.
“One of my best friends, Sami Neil, competes on the freestyle team in Holiday Valley,” said Vrobel. “She’s really good. I wanted to start because I would watch her and it looked like fun.”
That curiosity led to Vrobel joining the Holiday Valley Freeride team in Ellicottville, N.Y. under the tutelage of Coach Drew Piganelli and Coach Bella Leone.
Vrobel then started competing in slopestyle — a discipline that features three large jumps followed by two rails where athletes are judged based on form, skill and amplitude.
He excelled in the event so much that he became the highest ranked competitor in the Western New York after competing in a series of regional events.
That led to Vrobel earning an invite to compete in the boys 9-10 year old slopestyle Grommet category at the 2023 United States of American Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) National Championships, which were held in Copper Mountain, Colo., on April 9.
Vrobel more than held his own at that national event, as he finished 22nd in the field of 45 participants.
“I felt pretty happy, and I’m proud of myself,” said Vrobel of his trip to the national championships. “I worked hard to get there. I’d like to place in the top 10 at the national event (in the future).”
Along the way to being invited to the USASA National Championships, Vrobel collected nine Top 3 finishes in both freeski and freeski grommet races in regional events from Feb. 4-March 4.
He notched win in both styles at the Greek peak Resort in Cortland, N.Y., on Feb. 4, then had a pair of seconds in freeski grommet at Peek’n Peak Resort in Clymer, N.Y., on Feb. 25. He followed that up with three wins between the two styles the following day at the same resort.
Vrobel then placed second in grommet and third in freeski on March 4 at HoliMont Ski Area in Ellicottville leading up to his trip to Colorado.
All those regional grommet events were in the 9-10 year-old age divisions, while freeski races were for boys 7-10.
The success Vrobel has enjoyed so far in his young career hasn’t come easy, as one might suspect, but he said all that time spent on the slopes doesn’t interfere with his school work.
“We practice three days per weekend and every holiday,” said Vrobel. “I skied 57 days this year. I use a jib and trampoline to learn in the summer, and I’m going to Momentum ski camp this summer in Vancouver.”
The young slopestyler is currently working on a front flip and wants also add a Misty 7 to his arsenal on the slope.
Only time will tell how far Vrobel can go in his new venture, but considering the time and work he is already putting into it, the sky appears to be the limit.