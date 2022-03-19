LEWISBURG — It’s been awhile, or never at all.
Friday’s state-medaling performance by the Brookville Raiders’ fantastic four of seniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, junior Brody Barto and sophomore Patrick Young continued their trend of coming up big when the time was right.
For the first time since 2013, the Brookville boys medaled in the pool at the PIAA Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships held at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium when those four finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The four finished with a preliminary race time of 1:29.27, then in the finals with a medal in hand, they turned in a 1:29.66. The last pool medals came in 2013 when senior Justin Ransel was fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.
The last Raiders’ relay medal? Never. The best Lady Raiders’ relay finish was a third-place medal by the 200-yard medley relay team of Bambi Bowser, Carla Love, Amber Hetrick and Autumn Smith back in 1997.
“We talked about we had to get the job done in the morning, so we did that in the 200 freestyle,” said Harper, the D9 champion in the 100 breaststroke which he swims today. “We had a medal locked up and it was a good feeling knowing that. The pressure was off, but you come to the point to what you’ve trained for all your life and at that point, it’s a tossup.”
The Raiders finished behind champion Riverside (1:25.86), Blue Mountain, Bishop McDevitt, Springfield Township, Cathedral Prep, North Catholic and Upper Moreland.
“When we got on the blocks, we knew that Riverside was probably going to win it, but we knew everybody else had an equal shot,” Harper said. “We went out and tried our hardest and I’m happy with how we did.”
The same four nearly reached the medal finals in the 200 medley relay after finishing ninth in the preliminary round. Their time of 1:40.39 in the prelims was just behind the eighth and last finals spot Laurel Highlands which swam a 1:40.2.
In the consolation final, the Raiders were fourth in their heat and wound up 12th overall in 1:40.81. All participants in the consy finals (spots 9-16) receive honorable mention All-State certificates.
“I was disappointed we didn’t get into the medley final, but I didn’t think we’d get this far at the beginning of the year, so we can’t be mad about that,” Barto said. “It’s disappointing to come this far, but it is what it is.”
Young, a North Clarion student and part of the co-operative agreement that now also includes Clarion Area, swam the backstroke leg in the medley relay and the fastest times as the anchor in both 200 freestyle relay legs, 21.79 in the consolation final and 21.47 in the prelims.
Young, who swims in the 100 freestyle today, also swam in the 50 freestyle and tied for 18th in the prelims. In an unusual scenario that had two swimmers swim off for the 16th and finals consolation spot, it also created a swim-off for 18th, but Young declined to swim against Big Spring’s Luke Hand and settled for 19th.
“It was a business decision,” said Young. “Had I swum it, it would’ve been more gas out of the tank and I wanted to save every last drop for the 200 free relay. It was for a second alternate spot, so it really doesn’t matter in the long run. We did a declared false start and it was a smart decision.”
Doolittle also swam the 100 butterfly and finished 29th in 55.21 seconds in his prelim heat. That didn’t sit to well with him as he had his leg in the 200 freestyle relay still waiting for him.
“I felt this could be my last race in the 200 free relay prelim and got a big split to help us get to the finals,” said Doolittle, who swam the second-fastest leg behind Young in both freestyle relays in 22.04 in the prelims and 22.06 in the consey final. “I came to states knowing that if we came away with one medal, it was a good trip.”
— The Lady Raiders got a big day from senior Sadie Shofestall, who re-broke her own record in the 50-yard freestyle with a prelim time of 54.65, chopping off an impressive 0.4 seconds off her record swim that finished second behind Moniteau’s Katie Reott at the district meet.
Her 54.65 qualified her for the consolation finals with a 10th-place finish, then in the consolation, she swam the second-fastest 50 of her high school career in 54.82 and tied for fourth in the heat which gave her a 12th-place tie overall. Reott medaled, tying for fifth with a 24.17.
Shofestall, junior Madeline Golier, and sophomores Maya Wilshire and Ella Fiscus, combined in the 200 medley relay to finish 22nd with a time of 1:43.96. Shofestall, Golier, Wilshire and freshman Erika Doolittle will swim in the 400 freestyle relay today while Shofestall goes in the 100 freestyle and Golier in the 100 backstroke.
— The DuBois boys had three of their five state entries in action Friday. Jaedon Yarus was 23rd in the 50 freestyle (22.73) and Joda Fenstermaker finished 30th in the 200 freestyle (1:52) while Yarus, A.C. Deemer, Kolton Gwizdala and Fenstermaker teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay to finish 21st.
— The St. Marys girls had both of their state entries in action Friday as the 200 medley relay of Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Allison Geci and Tami Geci finished 27th in 1:59.73 while the same foursome combined to finish 26th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.17.