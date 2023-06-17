DUBOIS — Athletes from the Tri-County Area have grown accustomed to enjoying success at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, and the 2023 campaign proved to be no different as for the eighth time in the last 11 state meets the medal haul for local competitors reached double figures.
That total number proved to be a baker’s dozen (13) this year, which was one more than 2022 and more than double the PIAA medal showing the area contingent had in 2021.
Those 13 medals, all won in Class AA this year, also was split as evenly as it could be for that number. Five were captured in the girls meet and eight in the boys championships, with those state medalists hailing from six different schools — Brookville, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone.
Redbank Valley headlined that group with five state medalists, while Brookville, DCC and ECC each had two. The PIAA medals for DCC were the first two in school history.
The success the area athletes enjoyed this season went far beyond the state medalists — some of whom were part of a larger group of competitors who set a multitude of school or District 9 records during the season.
Given that widespread success this season — both from athletes at Class AA and AAA schools in the ares — the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express (TCW/CE) Track and Field All-Star teams feature competitors from just about every team/school in the area.
Because of that widespread success, it also should come as no surprise that the four major awards (Track Athlete and Field Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls) associated with the All-Stars went to state-medal winning athletes from four different schools.
Three of the four are first-time winners of those MVP awards, with Redbank Valley senior Cam Wagner taking home Male Field Athlete of the Year honors for a second time in his three-year career. The current crop of seniors is the last group of varsity athletes who had a season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which was their freshman year.
Wagner, who garnered the honor as a sophomore, ended his Bulldogs’ career as a double PIAA medalist for the first time in his career.
He entered states for a third time having won two medals in the discus, placing fourth as a sophomore and third a year ago. Wagner had bigger goals as a senior as he went into the PIAA Class AA Championships as the top seed in the discus this year. His best throw of the year was 173-3.
However, a gold medal wasn’t in the cards for the Bulldog as he placed sixth with a throw of 164-8 on a day that saw a slew of strong performances that that were topped by Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers’ big throw of 171 feet, 5 inches.
Wagner rebounded quickly from falling short of his dream of winning gold in the discus and did something on Day 2 of states he had never done — land on the podium in an event outside of the discus.
He wound up winning a second sixth-place medal, this one in the shot put, with a memorable performance on the last say of his high school career.
Wagner made the shot put finals seeded seventh, but only after he threw a 49 feet on his third and final throw of the prelims. However, he dropped to ninth during the nine-man finals before ripping off a throw of 51-0 to jump up three spots and secure a spot on the podium.
Wagner also competed in a third event at states on the track, where he ran a leg of Redbank’s 4x100 relay that posted the 11th-best time in the prelims.
The Bulldog was joined as a double-medalist this year by Brookville senior Brayden Kunselman and ECC junior Grace Neubert, who took home Male Track and Female Track Athlete of the Year honors, respectively. Both won an individual and relay medal en route to garnering their first TCW/CE MVP honor.
Both of Kunselman’s medals came on Saturday as the Raider had a busy and very productive couple of hours at Shippensburg University.
He made the 100 dash finals on Friday, securing the eighth and final spot with a time of 11.04 with a strong tail win behind him.
Kunselman posted a slightly slower time in the finals (11.24) but jumped up three spots on the podium to take home a fifth-place medal. In the process, he became just the second Raider to ever win a medal in the 100, joining Ian Thrush (4th in 2019).
Kunselman got about a two-hour rest before hitting the track again as the leadoff man in the 4x100 relay, an event Brookville had medaled in for four straight years.
Brookville, which had been ranked No. 1 all year MileSplit, went into the final as the top seed after running a 43.13 in the prelims on the opening day.
However, the Raiders had to settle for silver after Conemaugh Township ripped off a time of 42.51 in the finals to take home gold. Township was led by anchor leg Ethan Black, who won gold in both the 100 and 200 on the weekend.
Brookville also broke 43 seconds, crossing the line in 42.95 to win silver for the second time in four years in the event and secure their fifth medal in five state meets in the 4x100. The Raiders were the state runner-up in 2019 as well.
Kunselman qualified for states in a third event as the District 9 champ in the 200 but elected not to compete in that to help focus on winning medals in 100 and 4x100.
As for Neubert, she also captured a pair of Top 4 medals, both of which came on Saturday like Kunselman.
Neubert was on the track bright and early Saturday in the opening event of the day — the 3,200 finals where she ran a smart race and finished fourth for her first-ever individual medal at states.
The Lady Crusader junior found herself in 17th place after the opening lap but slowly worked her way up through the field. She moved into medal contention (7th place) on the third of eight laps.
Neubert held strong in that spot as she finished with a time of 10:55.44., which was just over three seconds off the bronze medal time.
She then got less than a two-hour break before returning to the track for the 4x800 relay, where she teamed up with fellow juniors Sophia Bille and Sami Straub and sophomore Gianna Bille to capture a silver medal. It was the quartet’s second straight PIAA medal in the event, as they placed sixth a year ago (9:58.48).
The quartet, which came in seeded fourth (9:42.78) ran near the front all race, led at he first handoff before eventual state champ Central Cambria took over the top spot on the second leg.
However, ECC ran a strong second behind them over the final four laps with Neubert running the anchor leg as the squad ran a personal-best time of 9:31.15 to capture silver. She posted the fastest split for ECC at 2:19.13.
This year’s final MVP is DuBois Central Catholic sophomore high jumper Hope Jacob, who garnered Female Field Athlete of the Year honors after being part of a historic opening day at states for DCC.
Jacob, and senior thrower Aiden Grieneisen (javelin), became the school’s first state medalists while competing in the Friday morning field session. The boys javelin finished shortly before the girls high jump, so Grieneisen (6th place) will go down as the first DCC medalist in school history.
But, Jacob trumped Grieneisen with a better finish as she tied for fifth in the high jump to become the first Lady Cardinal to stand on the podium at states.
Jacob, whose personal-best is a school record 5-3 done this year, went to states seeded in the bottom half of the 29-girl field after winning districts at 5-0.
However, she cleared the first four heights on her first attempts, the last of which was 5-2. That perfect day up to 5-4 helped secure the tie for fifth she wound up in a logjam of jumpers vying for the last four medal spots.
Jacob is the first DCC athlete to ever win a TCW/CE MVP award.
Here is a closer look at the 2023 TCW/CE Track & Field All-Star Teams listed by event for both girls and boys:
GIRLS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Grace Neubert, Jr., Elk County Catholic
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Hope Jacob, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic
Individual
All-Stars
4x800 relay – $Elk County Catholic (Sami Straub, Jr.; Sophia Bille, Jr.; Gianna Bille, Soph.; Grace Neubert, Jr.); *St. Marys (Lucia Hayes, Soph.; Mary Defilippi, Soph.; Christina Frontz, Fr.; Gabby Pistner, Soph.); Punxsutawney (Jordan Hicks, Riley Miller, Taylor Bair, Emily McMahan)
100 hurdles – *Maura Caskey, Jr., St. Marys; *Julie Monnoyer, Jr., Brookville
100 dash – Mylee Harmon, Soph., Redbank Valley
1,600 run – * Morgan Roemer, Jr., DuBois; Sophia Bille, Jr., Elk County Catholic
4x100 relay – $Brookville (Autumn Walter, Soph.; Julie Monnoyer, Jr.; Hannah Geer, Fr.; Kaida Yoder, Fr.)
400 dash – $Mylee Harmon, Soph., Redbank Valley; Annasophia Stauffer, Sr., Johnsonburg; *Nicole Wells, Jr., DuBois
300 hurdles – *Maura Caskey, Jr., St. Marys
800 run – * Gabby Pistner, Soph., St. Marys; Morgan Roemer, Jr., DuBois; *Jordann Hicks, Sr., Punxsutawney
200 dash – *Mylee Harmon, Soph., Redbank Valley; Annasophia Stauffer, Sr. Johnsonburg
3,200 run – $Grace Neubert, Jr., Elk County Catholic; *Morgan Roemer, Jr., DuBois
4x400 relay – *DuBois Central Catholic (Hope Jacob, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob); *St. Marys (Lucia Hayes, Soph.; Maura Caskey, Jr.; Mary Defilippi, Soph.; Gabby Pistner, Soph.); Punxsutawney (Jordan Hicks, Sr.; Riley Miller, Fr.; Taylor Bair, Soph.; Emily McMahan, Jr.)
Shot put – *Rylee Nicklas, Jr., St. Marys
Discus – *Rylee Nicklas, Jr., St. Marys
Javelin – Mary Grusky, Soph., Punxsutawney; Alivia Huffman, Sr., Redbank Valley; *Rylee Nicklas, Jr., St. Marys
Triple jump – *Lauren Stroka, Jr., DuBois
Long jump – *Peyton Grimm, Sr., DuBois; Lauren Stroka, Jr., DuBois; Rachel Sloff, Sr., Elk County Catholic
High jump – $Hope Jacob, Soph.; Samantha Griebel, Soph., Punxsutawney; *Madelyn Crabtree, Sr., DuBois
Pole vault – *Claire Henry, Jr., Redbank Valley; *Maddy Wittman, Jr., St. Marys; Ella Rizzo, Fr., Redbank Valley;
BOYS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Cam Wagner, Sr., Redbank Valley
Individual
All-Stars
4x800 relay – *Punxsutawney (Garrett Bartlebaugh, Jr.; Evan Groce, Sr.; Alex Momyer, Sr.; David Kunselman), Jr.); St. Marys (Nicholas Hayes, Sr.; Augie Secco, Sr.; Braydon Mosier, Soph.; Alex Amador Sr.).
110 hurdles – Kellan Haines, Soph., Brookville
100 dash – $Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville; Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley; *Nathan Kougher, Soph., DuBois
1,600 run — Angelo Piccirillo, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic; Nicholas Hayes, Sr., St. Marys
4x100 relay – $Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Sr.; Hayden Freeman, Fr.; Nick Shaffer, Jr.; Jack Pete, Jr.); Redbank Valley (Aiden Ortz, Sr.; Owen Harmon, Sr.’ Cam Wagner, Sr.; Ashton Kahle, Jr.); *DuBois (Nathan Kougher, Soph.; Jaxson Hanzely, Fr.; Joey Stubbs, Sr.; Jaedon Yarus, Sr.).
400 dash – Hayden Freeman, Fr., Brookville
300 hurdles – Kellan Haines, Soph., Brookville; Daniel Turner, Soph., Brookville
800 run – *Evan Groce, Sr., Punxsutawney; Aaron Myers, Sr., Johnsonburg; *Alex Amador, Sr., St. Marys
200 dash – *Brayden Kunselman, Sr.; Hayden Freeman, Fr., Brookville; *Nathan Kougher, Soph., DuBois
3,200 run – Eli Schreiber, Jr., Johnsonburg
4x400 relay – *Brookville (Jack Gill, Jr.; Jacob Murdock, Soph.; Daniel Turner, Soph.; Jack Pete, Jr.); St. Marys (Nicholas Hayes, Sr.; Angelo Catalone, Soph.; James Pistner, Jr.; Alex Amador, Sr.).
Shot put – **Cam Wagner, Sr., Redbank Valley; *Carson Dombroski, Sr., DuBois
Discus – $Cam Wagner, Sr., Redbank Valley
Javelin – $Ryan Hummell, Sr., Clarion-Limestone; **Aiden Grieneisen, Sr., DuBois Central Catholic
Triple jump – John Colgan, Sr., Brookville; Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley; *Andrew Field, Fr., St. Marys
Long jump – *Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley
High jump – Jacob Lobaugh, Sr., Johnsonburg; Brett Dean, Jr., Punxsutawney
Pole vault – $Grant Miller, Sr., Punxsutawney; *Edward Burkett, Jr., DuBois
$ District 9 champ and PIAA medalist
** PIAA medalist
* District 9 champ