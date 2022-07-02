DUBOIS — When it comes to high school track and field, athletes from the Tri-County Area have more than held their own against competition from all corners of the state, and the 2022 season was no different.
For the seventh time in the last 10 PIAA Track and Field Championships, the Tri-County Area reached double digits in state medals won at Shippensburg University.
That medal haul proved to be a dozen — eight on the boys side and four from the girls — this time around. That was double from a year ago and just shy of the 16 won by local athletes in 2019, the year before COVID-19 wreaked havoc and largely shut down the country in 2020.
Those 12 medals also came from eight different schools, as the area’s strong showing on the grandest stage in track and field was spread throughout the coverage area.
It also was a record-breaking season for a host of the local athletes, with those records coming at both the school and district levels throughout the entire season.
Given that widespread success this season, it should come as no surprise that the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express (TCW/CE) Track and Field All-Star teams feature competitors from just about every team/school in the area.
It also led to the the four major awards (Track Athlete, Field Athlete of the Year for both boys and girls) associated with the All-Stars went to state-medal winning athletes from four different schools.
The quartet is headlined on the track by Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon and Brookville senior Ian Pete, who were named the Girls and Boys Track Athlete of the Year, respectively.
Harmon’s sensational freshman campaign was punctuated by a magical PIAA gold medal in the Class 2A 400 dash — a race that saw her potentially steal gold. She was in fifth place with 150 meters to go, but ran down the field on the front stretch.
Gold-medal favorite Lily Saul of Montoursville, last year’s silver medalist, ran out of gas in the final 30 meters and fell across the line face first and had to settle for second as Harmon won with a career-best time of 57.15.
The event was one of four Harmon competed in at states as a freshman.
She just missed winning a medal in the 200 dash as she posted the ninth fastest time (26.5) in the prelims and missed the finals by one spot. She also ran a leg on the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400 relay squad that placed 24th at Shippensburg and finished 22nd in the high jump — cleared 4-10 — in an event she was seeded much higher in.
As for Pete, he pulled off a three-medal weekend at states for the fourth time in program history, joining former standouts Ian Thrush and Dillon Olson. Thrush did it twice, actually, winning three in 2018 and four in 2019 while Olson won three in 2019.
He finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (39.98) while running legs on the 4x100 (43.54) and 4x400 (3:30.94) relays that finished fifth and eighth respectively. He saved his best for the hurdle final, posting his first sub-40 time.
When it came to the other two TCW/CE MVP awards, St. Marys senior thrower Payton Bauer garnered Female Field Athlete of the Year honors, while Johnsonburg senior jumper Enoch Aboussou netted the Male Field Athlete of the Year award.
Bauer qualified for states in both the shot put and discus and closed out her standout career with a PIAA bronze medal in the shot in Class 3A with a throw of 39 feet, 11 inches. She missed out on pulling off a double-medal performance at Shippensburg as she placed 13th in the discus.
Aboussou put it all together as a senior in the triple jump and won gold in the event at the District 9 Class 2A Championships with a school and D-9 meet record jump of 45 feet, 6 inches.
He nearly matched the mark at states, ripping off a leap of 45 feet, 5 1/2 inches. It looked like that number would win him a PIAA gold medal, but the Ram was bested in the final rounds of jumps by Penn Argyl junior Taylor LaBarre, who turned in a career-best 45 feet, 7 1/2 inches — nearly a foot longer than his previous best.
Here is a closer look at the 2022 TCW/CE Track & Field All-Star Teams listed by event for both girls and boys:
GIRLS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Mylee Harmon, Fr., Redbank Valley
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Payton Bauer, Sr., St. Marys
Individual All-Stars
4x800 relay – *Elk County Catholic (Sami Straub, Sophia Bille, Gianna Bille, Grace Neubert); •St. Marys (Madison Blythe, Lucia Hayes, Mary Defilippi, Gabby Pistner); Punxsutawney (Jordann Hicks, Olivia Bish, Hannah Surkala, Emily McMahan)
100 hurdles – •Julie Monnoyer, Brookville; Kamryn Fontaine, Jr., DuBois; Maura Caskey, St. Marys
100 dash – Isabelle Caskey, St. Marys
1,600 run – •Morgan Roemer, Soph., DuBois; Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic
4x100 relay – •DuBois (Jaylee Battaglia, Gabby Horner, Peyton Grimm, Lauren Stroka); Johnsonburg (Gina Gerg, Abby King, Alaina Sherry, Annasophia Stauffer
400 dash – $Mylee Harmon, Fr., Redbank Valley
300 hurdles – •Maura Caskey, St. Marys
800 run – •Gabby Pistner, St. Marys; Adria Magnusson, Sr., Johnsonburg
200 dash – •Mylee Harmon, Fr., Redbank Valley
3,200 run – •Morgan Roemer, Soph., DuBois; •Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic
4x400 relay – •St. Marys (Maura Caskey, Vivianne Catalone, Lucia Hayes, Gabby Pistner); • DuBois Central Catholic (Hope Jacob, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob); Redbank Valley (Raegen Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers, Alexandra Shoemaker, Mylee Harmon)
Shot put – *Payton Bauer, Sr., St. Marys; •Rebekah Miller, Punxsutawney; Jael Miller, Fr., Punxsutawney
{div}Discus – •Payton Bauer, Sr., St. Marys; •Mary Grusky, Fr., Punxsutawney; Madison Foringer, Redbank Valley{/div}
Javelin – *Mary Grusky, Fr., Punxsutawney
Triple jump – • Lauren Stroka, Soph., DuBois; Laynee Sorbin, Brookville
Long jump – •Lauren Stroka, Soph., DuBois; Brooke Kessler, Clarion-Limestone
High jump – •Mylee Harmon, Fr. Redbank Valley; •Madelyn Crabtree, Jr., DuBois
Pole vault – •Claire Henry, Redbank Valley
BOYS
TRACK ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Ian Pete, Sr., Brookville
FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Enoch Aboussou, Sr., Johnsonburg
Individual All-Stars
4x800 relay – Brookville (Calvin Doolittle, Cole Householder, Garner McMaster, Jack Gill)
110 hurdles – Tyler Elliott, Punxsutawney
100 dash – •Derraick Burkett, DuBois; Ashton Kahle, Redbank Valley
1,600 run – Evan Groce, Punxsutawney
400 dash – •Jaedon Yarus, Jr., DuBois
4x100 relay – *Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Jack Pete, ian Pete, Hunter Geer); Redbank Valley (Jacob Kundick, Joseph Mansfield, Aiden Ortz, Ashton Kahle); •DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Derraick Burkett, Luke Sturrock, Nathan Kougher)
300 hurdles – *Ian Pete, Sr. Brookville; Tyler Elliott, Punxsutawney
800 run – Aaron Myers, Johnsonburg
200 dash – •Brett Dean, Punxsutawney; •Jaedon Yarus, Jr., DuBois
3,200 run – Eli Schrieber, Johnsonburg
4x400 relay – *Brookville (Jack Gill, Ian Pete, jack Pete, Hunter Geer).
Shot put – Brayden Delp, Redbank Valley
Discus – **Cam Wagner, Jr., Redbank Valley; •Carson Dombroski, Jr., DuBois
Javelin – *Ryan Hummell, Clarion-Limestone
Triple jump – *Enoch Aboussou, Sr., Johnsonburg; • Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Jr., DuBois
Long jump – •Aiden Ortz, Redbank Valley
High jump – *Andrew Shaffer-Doan, Jr., DuBois
Pole vault – *Grant Miller, Jr., Punxsutawney; Michael Clemmer, Punxsutawney; •Edward Burkett, Soph., DuBois
$ District 9 champ and PIAA medalist
* District 9 champ and PIAA medalist
** PIAA medalist
• District 9 champ