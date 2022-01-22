ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic boys basketball head coach Aaron Straub was one win away from getting 900 career boys basketball wins heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Ridgway Elkers. A packed house got to see plenty of bonus basketball, as the Elkers tried to play spoilers on the night. But in the end, the Crusaders got a 46-44 win in double overtime to give Straub 900 career wins.
“Ridgway’s a very good team and they get you to play a certain way,” Straub said. “And you have to defend for an extended period of time. I thought we did a fairly good job of that tonight. I thought the key was, one of the things we’ve been struggling with were the boards. I thought we did a really nice job on the boards tonight. We didn’t give up a whole lot of second chance opportunities and we got some ourselves.
“The second thing about us tonight is we found ourselves down numerous times and we hung in there. Our ‘want to’ tonight was really good and our resolve, I thought, was really good. It was a good win and a nice atmosphere. Our student section and our fans have been great all year and they were great again tonight. It certainly helped us when we were down and helped us when it was tied and when we were up.”
Charlie Breindel led the Crusaders with 17 points and eight rebounds, including 10-of-11 from the foul line as the team as a whole was 15-of-17. Jordan Wasko had 14 points while Adam Straub had seven points and 10 boards.
Ridgway found itself with a 12-5 first quarter lead and was up 17-9 midway through the second quarter before the Crusaders cut the halftime lead to 19-16 Ridgway.
“It’s the second time we’ve played Ridgway (this season) where we got off to a really slow start,” Straub said. “A lot of turnovers early that we need to figure out how to correct because when you play a game like this game, there’s (fewer) possessions so you have to make sure you have to take advantage of all your possessions. If you have wasted possessions, that’s not a formula for success.”
The Crusaders then got the lead after Straub hit two free throws to make it 20-19. But Ridgway would respond with a back-and-forth third quarter that gave the visitors a 30-29 lead heading into the fourth.
“We went back to our offense,” Straub said. “We were in between a lot of things but we went back to the offense and we were able to create a couple scoring opportunities.”
Wasko drilled a three as the Crusaders got a 32-30 lead early in the fourth before Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg tied it up again with a bucket underneath. A Luke Jansen free throw gave ECC a 33-32 lead before Elker Jack Benninger scored underneath to give Ridgway the lead back. After an ECC turnover, Sorg scored in the paint to give the Elkers a 36-33 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Elk County Catholic would answer with Breindel knocking down a three to tie it up at 36-36 as the Elkers took a timeout with 3:38 left in the fourth.
From there, Ridgway stalled before receiving a backcourt violation, handing it back to ECC, who in turn also stalled before Ridgway forced a turnover of its own.
Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto had a chance to win in it regulation and spoil the potential celebration, but his drive and attempt missed the mark as both teams headed to overtime.
Ridgway then answered first as Benninger drove into the lane to make it 38-36. With under two minutes in the first overtime, ECC forced a turnover and Wasko got a layup to tie it up again at 38-38, but the Elkers would score down in the paint from Dan Park to give the visitors a 40-38 lead with 1:12 left in the first overtime.
The Crusaders would then tie it up again with 35.8 seconds left as Luke Jansen drove the baseline and converted over the Elkers defense. Ridgway got the ball back but Benninger dribbled on the sideline to turn it over with 10.7 to go. Breindel then missed a shot as he drove into traffic and Park’s rebound gave the Elkers the ball with 3.5 remaining. But a half court heave by Allegretto missed the mark, forcing a second overtime.
In the second overtime, the Crusaders retook the lead as Breindel found Colby Nussbaum down low to give ECC a 42-40 lead. Straub then later forced a turnover as the Crusaders went into slow-down mode as the Elkers finally got Wasko on the charity stripe with 25.9 seconds left for a one-and-one opportunity. Wasko then made both to give a 44-40 lead.
Benninger then hit a runner in the lane to cut the ECC lead to 44-42 in double OT with 7.3 left. But the Elkers were forced to foul, putting Breindel on the line as he knocked both of his shots down for the 46-42 lead. Sorg then scored underneath as time expired, but it wasn’t enough as the Crusaders took the 46-44 double OT victory.
“It was a nice atmosphere and a great win for the kids,” Straub said. “It was a battle. I’m proud of the guys for the way they played tonight when we were down and we found a way.”
Straub’s 900th boys basketball win comes in his 40th season as head coach of the Crusaders. He’s complied a record of 900-237 up until this point. Out of those 40 seasons, 21 of them have ended with a District 9 title and a Class A state title with the 2005-06 team. Also of note with the boys team — there’s not a single losing season among the bunch.
Straub also coached the girls for two seasons prior to coaching the boys, racking up 27 wins in those two seasons and thus making his overall record at ECC at 927-259 in 42 seasons.
Straub said he wouldn’t have been able to do what he’s done without his family and support from others over his entire tenure here.
“My family, I can’t do this without their support,” Straub said. “I found out that I got the head coaching job in 1982 on the day that I got married. That morning, we had contract signings and I was offered the job that morning and got married that night. Certainly (wife) Joanne’s been with me every step of the way. And without her support, I certainly could not have done it.
“Then to have an opportunity for our three kids (AJ, Doug and Allison) to go here. Then to have an opportunity for them all to play basketball where I coached my two boys and then to watch them go on to have two successful college basketball careers, there’s been a lot of different phases to these last 40 years. I feel blessed to coach here at the school and I feel blessed I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many outstanding players and so many outstanding coaches. It’s not a magic show. The bottom line is we have a great school program. That’s the formula. We have great coaches starting at the third grade level and we get outstanding players that know how to play. That’s the key.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 46,
RIDGWAY 44, 2 OT
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 12 7 11 6 4 4 — 44
ECC 5 11 13 7 4 6 — 46
Ridgway—44
Domenic Allegretto 4 2-2 10, Aaron Sorg 6 0-1 13, Erik Panebianco 0 0-0 0, Dan Park 3 2-2 8, Jack Benninger 6 1-1 13, Will Howard 0 0-0 0, Dylan Goetz 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 5-6 44.
Elk County Catholic—46
Jordan Wasko 5 2-2 14, Luke Jansen 2 1-2 6, Michael Jacobs 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 2 2-2 7, Charlie Breindel 3 10-11 17, Colby Nussbaum 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 15-17 46.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 1 (Sorg), ECC 5 (Wasko 2, Jansen, Straub, Breindel).