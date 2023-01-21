RIDGWAY — With a playoff-like atmosphere in a packed house at Ridgway on Friday night, District 9 rivals Elk County Catholic and Ridgway squared off in quite the defensive battle. But in the end, a 15-4 fourth quarter by the visiting Crusaders helped open up the game for an ECC 39-26 victory.
“I think it was a good win against a real good team,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “(Ridgway) was ready to play and they had a bunch of answers for what we tried to do. They played really hard. You know when you play them, you’re going to get their best effort. We got their best effort tonight.”
The Elkers held a 14-11 halftime lead after leading for the majority of the first quarter as both squads swapped the lead three times in the second for Ridgway’s three-point advantage. It was still just a two-point game with Elk leading 24-22 heading into the final quarter before the Crusaders put up 15 points with six different players while Ridgway’s Aaron Sorg had the team’s four points in the fourth quarter.
“We weren’t able to put it in the hoop and that’s been our problem all year,” Ridgway head coach Eric Herzing said. “You can’t beat Elk Catholic scoring 26 points so that’s a problem right now.
“We’ve got two studs — Jack (Benninger) and Aaron (Sorg). Erik (Panebianco) played good early and got looks, got to his spots and made the shots and I’m not sure that he took a field goal attempt in the second half. So there’s a difference there. If we can’t get it in the hoop, we’re going to struggle.”
The Crusaders have a been a team over recent seasons where someone will step up and score when they need it most. It’s been guard Jordan Wasko for ECC for the majority of this season. But on Friday night, Michael Jacobs led the Crusaders with a dozen points as he scored six of the team’s nine in the first quarter before adding six more in the second half.
“Mike had a really big night,” Straub said. “He had a really good start for us and a really good second half. We have the type of team where we can share the scoring responsibility. We’re always at our best when Jordan (Wasko) scores, but when he doesn’t, we do have some guys that can step up. Jordan draws a lot of attention and when you draw a lot of attention, somebody else is going to be open.”
With the start of the second half, ECC’s Lance O’Neill scored underneath to make it 14-13 Ridgway but Sorg quickly answered to get the lead back to three. Colby Nussbaum — who had eight points for the Crusaders — scored inside and was fouled, but he missed the free throw as Ridgway still led by one.
Nussbaum would later get a steal and find Jacobs on the fast break, giving ECC a 17-16 advantage. But as it was throughout the second and third quarters, Elker Alex Merritt scored inside and was fouled. Missing the free throw gave Ridgway a one-point advantage with 3:01 left in the third. Seconds later, Nussbaum was able to complete his and-one opportunity as ECC took a 20-18 lead.
Jack Benninger tied it up inside by maneuvering around an Elk defender with his pivot foot to get inside, tying things up yet again. Buckets by Wasko on a layup and O’Neill on a midranger gave ECC a four-point lead before Panebianco’s midranger made it 24-22 ECC heading into the fourth.
From there, Jacobs made it a two-possession game at 26-22 on a jumper inside and Nussbaum finished off his second and-one opportunity of the night with 5:04 to go, giving the Crusaders a 29-22 lead.
The Elkers then would go cold from the field as they were unable to get anything going as ECC built up a 34-22 advantage before Ridgway’s first point of the fourth quarter — a Sorg free throw with 1:44 left to play.
Two seconds later, O’Neill was fouled and made both free throws on the one-and-one opportunity to extend the lead to 36-23 and Aaron Straub would add another free throw for a 14-point ECC lead before Sorg cashed in on a three with 37.1 seconds remaining.
But after a Ridgway timeout, the Crusaders would heave the ball down the court on the inbound play to Wil Wortman, who made the bucket and was fouled. Wortman missed the free throw, but ECC led 39-26 with 34.5 seconds remaining as that would end up as the final score.
“Second half, we were able to turn some turnovers into scores,” Straub said. “I’m proud of our team’s effort and I’m really proud of their buy-in. Our execution has a little bit to be desired but that’s something that we’ll work on.
“We were fortunate that we got some steals (and points off the turnovers). We would like to shoot our free throws a little bit better — tonight we struggled in that department (by going 8-of-14 as a team). But we will learn from this game and we’ll take a lot from it going forward.”
O’Neill had seven points for ECC while Sorg led Ridgway with eight and Panebianco had six.
“They work (Sorg) hard and he had to work really hard to get the ball and get to his spots,” Herzing said. “That left Erik open in the first half and he was able to get good looks. Erik is a good player ... We are begging them to shoot — begging them to put the ball in the hoop and right now it’s just not happening. But tomorrow’s a new day.”
Elk County Catholic (14-1) hosts Bradford on Tuesday as coach Straub said its schedule will continue to be tough as ECC heads down the stretch towards playoffs.
“We’re looking forward to getting back to playing a home game — we’ll be home on Tuesday,” Straub said. “But we’ll have some really tough weeks from here on out. Next week we have Bradford and Johnsonburg, then the following week with DuBois and Sheffield and the week after that, Brookville and St. Marys and then at Bradford (to close out the regular season on Feb. 14). We have a really, really tough six-game stretch to end the year. But we had Ridgway’s best effort tonight and I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish.”
Ridgway (8-6) will look to rebound from its current three-game skid on Tuesday as they host St. Marys.
“Every night in the huddle it’s ‘Fellas, you’ve got to put the ball in the hoop. If you can’t put the ball in the hoop we’re in trouble,’” Herzing said. “But what I can take from (Friday’s game) is we’re good. We’re a good defensive team and you’ve got to work hard to beat us. But we’ve got to work really hard to beat you as well. So we’ll grind it out and try to get better tomorrow.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39,
RIDGWAY 26
Score by Quarters
ECC 9 2 13 15 — 39
Ridgway 8 6 8 4 — 26
Elk County Catholic—39
Jordan Wasko 2 0-0 4, Lance O’Neill 2 3-4 7, Michael Jacobs 6 0-1 12, Colby Nussbaum 3 2-2 8, Adam Straub 1 3-6 6, Wil Wortman 1 0-1 2, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 0-0 0, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-14 39
Ridgway—26
Jack Benninger 2 0-0 4, Eric Gustafson 0 0-0 0, Erik Panebianco 3 0-2 6, Aaron Sorg 3 1-2 8, Alex Merrett 1 4-5 6, Jackson Kilpeck 1 0-2 2, Ethan Streich 0 0-0 0, Alec DeVallance 0 0-0 0, Hunter Beeler 0 0-0 0, Derek Beimel 0 0-0 0, Joey Kearney 0 0-0 0, Mike Gerg 0 0-0 0, Evan Gustafson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-11 26.
Three-pointers: ECC 1 (Straub), Ridgway 1 (Sorg).