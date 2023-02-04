ST. MARYS — Not even a trip north on Route 255 to St. Marys on a frigid Friday night cold cool off the DuBois boys basketball team, as the Beavers came out firing on all cylinders and put together one of their best all-around halves of the season on the way to a lopsided 65-42 victory against the Flying Dutchmen.
And, that hot start came on both ends of the court, as DuBois shot lights out on the offensive end and held a good perimeter-shooting St. Marys squad at bay _ not only in the first half but all game long.
DuBois (8-10) churned out 22 first-quarter points, with Tyson Kennis (7), Cam Thompson (6) and Aiden West (6) all scoring six or more points. However, kenis was saddled with his second foul in the closing moments of the quarter and was forced to sit the entire second period.
Even that didn’t slow down the Beavers as Thompson scored eight second-quarter points to help DuBois grab a 42-23 halftime lead. The Beavers extended their lead to as many as 26 points at 54-28 late in the third quarter before eventually winning by 23.
Kennis returned with a vengeance in the second half and dropped 13 points on St. Marys en route to scoring a game-high 20 points. That matched his total from the first meeting. Thompson added 16 points, while West had nine.
The matchup was in stark contrast to the teams’ first meeting in DuBois, a game St. Marys won 52-50 on Jan. 11. The Dutchmen captured that win when Quin Gavazzi hit a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds remaining with his team trailing 50-49.
St. Marys hit 11 3-pointers in that first game, but DuBois limited the Dutchmen to just two treys Friday night as they never could get the offense going.
“I thought we came out with good intensity defensively and then we shot the ball really well,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “I don’t know how many threes we had in the first half, but we shot it extremely well and that was kind of our springboard.
“Tyson hasn’t had many breaks this season, so we played the entire second quarter without him. I thought we executed offensively and had guys step up. Aiden West hit some really big threes and we made a lot of shots.
“They (St. Marys) are obviously a very talented and dangerous team, and they beat us on our floor. It’s always tough to come here to win, and to win in convincing fashion should be a great momentum builder for us (to finish the season).”
St. Mary (9-9) actually jumped out to an early 6-3 lead behind baskets by Anthony Nedzinski, Tyler Mitchell and Gavazzi, but a 3-pointer by DuBois’ Maddox Bennett at the 4:46 mark jump-started a 17-4 Beavers’ run that saw them build a 20-10 lead in the final minute of the quarter.
West hit two treys during that run, while Kennis and Thompson each addedc four points. DuBois hit a little bumo in the road late in the quarter though with Charlie Coudriet at the foul line.
Bennett putr Kennis, who had one foul, back in the game at that point with 11.2 seconds left — presumably to have him on offense for one final shot. However, St. Marys’ Dan Schutz came up with an offensive rebound when Coudriet missed the second shot and was fouled by Kennis.
Schutz hit both free throws as Kennis was forced to the bench, but DuBois got the final say in the quarter as Thompson scored on a drive to the hoop with two seconds left to make it 22-13 after eight minutes.
Thompson then drained a 3-pointe in the opening moments of the second quarter, sparking a 10-0 spurt that quickly pushed the beaver lead to 19 at 32-13. West hit his third 3-pointer in that stretch, while Rudy Williams and Noah Farrell added baskets. Thompson had 14 of his 16 points in the first half.
Tanner Fox ended the that run with a hoop for St. Marys just past the midway point of the second, but the Dutch could do very little to put a dent in the DuBois lead. The Beavers eventually went to the break up 17 at 40-23.
DuBois promptly pushed the lead to 21 in the first two minutes of the second half as Thompson and Kennis each went 2-for-2 at the foul line. Kennis would dominate the quarter, netting 10 points as the Beavers outscored the Dutchmen 18-10 in the frame to lead 56-31 after three.
Two free throws by Drew Gudalis with 2:24 left in the third gave DuBois its biggest lead at 54-28 before Gavazzi hit St. Marys first 3-pointer of the night with 1:16 left in the quarter. Gavazzi was held to just six points after hitting five treys and scoring 19 in the first meeting.
St. Marys used an 8-1 run at the start of the fourth to cut the DuBois lead under 20 at 57-39 with 5:33 to play. Fox had five of those points as he finished with a team-high 13 points.
However, DuBois countered with an 8-3 spurt of its own to end the game to finish off the 23-point victory. Williams and Kennis jump-started that closing run, while reserves Tyler Chamberlain and Jaxson Hanzely finished it off with hoops of their own.
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at home against Bradford, while St. Marys travels to Brockway on Monday.
DUBOIS 65,
ST. MARYS 32
Score by Quarters
DuBois 22 18 16 9 — 65
St. Marys 13 10 8 11 — 32
DuBois—65
Cam Thompson 6 3-4 16, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 2 0-0 4, Tyson Kennis 6 7-9 20, Drew Gudalis 1 2-2 4, Noah Farrell 1 0-0 2, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Aiden West 3 0-0 9, Jaxson Hanzely 1 0-0 2, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0, Tyler Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Carson Corle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-15 65.
St. Marys—42
Tanner Fox 5 3-4 13, Anthony Nedzinski 3 1-2 7, Tyler Mitchell 2 2-2 7, Quin Gavazzi 2 1-2 6, Zach Thorwart 0 0-0 0, Matt Davis 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 0 1-2 1, Lucas Bauer 1 0-0 2, Ben Paul 2 0-0 4, Alex Mertz 0 0-0 0, Ang Catalone 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 0 2-2 2. Totals: 15 10-14 42.
Three-pointers: DuBois 7 (Thompson, Bennett 2, Kennis, West 3), St. Marys 2 (Mitchell, Gavazzi).