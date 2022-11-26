DUBOIS — The 2022 high school football season proved to be one of the more highly competitive years when it came to games played within the Tri-County Area, as it seemed anyone could anyone on a given week.
In the end, seven of the 10 area teams finished at or above .500, with an eighth (DuBois) being just under that mark at 5-6. Five of those teams — Redbank Valley (9-2), Clearfield (8-4), Brockway (8-5), St. Marys (7-4) and Elk County Catholic (7-2) — posted at least seven wins.
Clearfield proved to be the lone squad to capture a district crown, winning the D-9 3A title. However, Brockway (A), Brookville (2A) and St. Marys (3A) all were D-9 runner-ups, with DuBois being the District 6/9 Class 4A runner-up.
That parity created quite the discussion when it came to this year’s edition of the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Stars — both for the two major awards (Player and Coach of the Year) and First and Second Teams for offense and defense.
In the end, Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins took home TCW/CE Player of the Year honors from a large pool of players that included the Brockway trio of Alex Carlson, Brayden Fox and Jendy Cuello and Curwensville’s Dan McGarry.
As for Coach of the Year, there were several names thrown around for that as well, but it was ultimately Clearfield’s Tim Janocko and Brockway’s Jake Heigel who shared the award after guiding their teams to strong seasons.
Here is a closer look at this year’s TCW/CE All-Star Teams.
Player of the Year
Brady Collins, Soph., Clearfield — Collins took a major step forward as a sophomore for a Bison squad that lost a large senior class to graduation and took home Player of the year honors only because of his numbers on the field, but also his overall importance to his team on both sides of the ball.
With the Bison passing attack being limited this year, teams knew Collins was Clearfield’s go-to guy on offense and they still couldn’t stop him. After running for just 152 yards as a freshman, Collins became the bell cow back for the Bison this year and had 196 carries for 1,487 yards (7.6 avg.) with 15 touchdowns. He led the Tri-County Area in yards and tied for second in TD runs while going over the century mark seven times.
Collins, who added six catches for 61 yards and two scores, finished second in the area in scoring with 110 points. He wasn’t just an offensive standout, though, as he finished second on the team in tackles with 73. He recorded two sacks and also an interception (returned for a touchdown) and a fumble recovery.
Collins is one of seven Bison who have combined to win the award nine times since its inception in 1995 and is the second in a row. Oliver Billotte shared the award with Redbank Valley’s Chris Marshall last year.
Co-Coaches
of the Year
Tim Janocko, Clearfield — Janocko put together one of his finer coaching seasons in what proved to be a milestone year for 37-year veteran. The Bison lost more than a dozen seniors off an 11-1 squad that won a District 9 Class 3A title. Despite throwing a lot of young players into the fire at key position, the Bison still went 8-4 and captured the 18th D-9 crown of his storied career.
Janocko, the all-time wins leader in D-9 history, also reached the 300-win milestone with a Week 2 triumph at Bald Eagle Area, 7-3. His career record now stands at 307-121-3. The Coach of the Year award is just the third for Janocko, whose own success has several times hurt him in regards to the honor because of the tradition and preseason expectations he built for the program.
Jake Heigel, Brockway — Heigel also helped lead his team to success that exceeded the preseason expectations many people had for the Rovers, who were coming off a 4-6 campaign after going just 2-5 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Year No. 3 got off to a rough start for Heigel as well, as the Rovers sat at 2-3 halfway through the season.
However, Brockway turned things around at that point and went 6-2 the rest of the way — avenging a regular season loss to defending PIAA runner-up Redbank Valley along the way. That strong finish saw the Rovers make a run all the way to the D-9 Class A final before suffering a second loss to Port Allegany in a hard-fought 21-14 matchup after falling 40-7 to the Gators in the regular season.
Heigel is just the third Brockway coach to take home the honor, joining Frank Varischetti (2010) and Frank Zocco (2015).
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Brayden Fox, Soph., Brockway — Coming off a strong freshman campaign, Fox improved his numbers in every offensive category while helping lead the Rovers to a huge turnaround season that ended in the District 9 Class A title game. Fox completed 197 of 359 passes for 2,611 yards with 33 TD passes and just 10 interceptions. He led the area in each of those categories, with his 10 interceptions being the fewest by a QB who threw at least 150 passes.
Running Back: Jendy Cuello, Jr., Brockway — The Rovers’ coaching staff put their faith in Cuello as the team’s starting running back despite having just 48 yards as a sophomore, and the junior didn’t let them down. All Cuello did was finish second in the area in both carries (252) and rushing yards (1,410) while scoring 12 touchdowns. He averaged 108.5 yards per game.
Running Back: Zeke Bennett, Sr., Punxsutawney — Bennett was the workhorse for a resurgent Punxsy team that went 6-5 and qualified for the D-9 playoffs for the first time since 2017. Bennett racked up 262 carries for 1,380 yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking first in the area in carries and third in yards despite missing a game. He went over the century mark in seven of 10 games.
Running Back: Jackson Zimmerman, Sr., Brookville — Zimmerman saved his best for last on the gridiron, as the senior became the stabilizing force for a Raiders offense that had three different quarterbacks due to injury. Although he missed two games himself, Zimmerman still carried the ball 210 times for 1,125 yards and 15 touchdowns. He tied for second in the area in rushing TDs, was third in carries and fourth in yards. Zimmerman also posted 45 tackles (29 solos) on defense to go along with a sack, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Wide Receiver: Alex Carlson, Sr., Brockway — Carlson, a two-sport athlete who also plays soccer, was a huge playmaker on both sides of the ball as part of an impressive all-around season — one that saw him be in contention for Player of the Year honors. Carlson led all area receivers in catches (89) and yards (1,064) and tied for the area lead in TD catches with 14. Defensively, he tied for second in the area with 7 interception — returning 2 for touchdowns — while amassing 34 tackles (23 solos). His 96 points scored tied for third in the area.
Wide Receiver: Aiden Ortz, Sr., Redbank Valley — Ortz stepped up his game as a senior and became the leading receiver for a Bulldogs’ squad that went 9-2. He hauled in 52 catches for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also was an impact player on defense, posting 54 tackles (31 solos) to go along with five interceptions and one forced fumble out of the secondary.
Wide Receiver: Carter Chadsey, Sr., St. Marys — Chadsey proved to be the go-to guy in the Dutchmen’s passing attack this season, especially after fellow senior Logan Mosier injured his knee midseason. Chadsey posted team-highs in catches (44) and yards (699) and tied for the area lead in touchdown catches with 14. The senior also made in impact on defense in the secondary, recording 28 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Offensive Line: Reese Yahner, Jr., Brockway — Yahner, one of two underclassmen starters up front for Brockway, was the Rovers’ top lineman on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he protected QB’s Brayden Fox’s blind side at right tackle and anchored a line that paved the way for the Rovers to have a 1,000-yard rusher (Cuello), 1000-yard receiver (Carlson) and 2,600-yard passer (Fox). Defensively, he had 43 tackles (24 solos) and 4 sacks, which tied for second on the team.
Offensive Line: Eric Myers, Sr. Clearfield — Myers was the anchor in the middle of a strong Bison offensive line that paved the way for Brady Collins (1,487 yards), the area’s leading rusher, who accounted for nearly half of Clearfield’s 3,036 rushing yards on the season (253 yards per game).
Offensive Line: Baily Miller, Sr., Brookville — Miller was the leader in the trenches on both sides fo the ball for the Raiders. Offensively, he helped lead the way for Jackson Zimmerman’s big season on the ground while protecting a trio of players who were forced to play the QB position for the squad. Defensively, he made 27 tackles (16 solos).
Offensive Line: Waylon Wehler, Sr., St. Marys — Despite being smaller weight-wise than your typical lineman, Wehler still proved to be a key two-way player in the trenches. he helped solidify an offensive line that helped St. Marys average just over 300 yards and 24.3 points per game, while defensively he made 59 tackles, including four sacks, and had a fumble recovery.
Offensive Line: Matthew Grusky, Jr., Punxsutawney — Grusky solidified his spot as the Chucks top all-around lineman this year as a junior. He helped pave the way for Punxsy to average nearly 300 yards a game (199.5 on the ground) and also was a force on defense where he had 49 tackles, 6 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Athlete: Dan McGarry, Sr., Curwensville — McGarry put together a historic senior season for a Golden Tide squad that went 3-7 in its second year back in the Inter-County Conference (ICC). He became just the second player in District 9 history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000, joining Moniteau’s Kyle Armagost, who did it in 2011.
McGarry was 164 for 305 passing for 2,067 yards with 21 TDs and 15 interceptions while also rushing 136 times for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns. He ranked second in the area in passing yards and sixth in rushing yards. On top of that, he also led the team with 114 tackles to go along with an interception, blocked punt, fumble recovery and half a sack.
Placekicker: Peyton Hetrick, Sr., Punxsutawney — Hetrick enjoyed an impressive season as a kicking specialist — both placekicking and punting — for the Chucks, but his worth went well beyond that. He made 27 of 29 extra points and booted a pair of field goals — the longest being a 42-yarder — and also averaged 36.3 yards on 26 punts with a long of 50. He wasn’t just a kicker though, also serving as a return man and being a key member of the Chucks secondary where he made 15 tackles (12 solos) and picked off three passes while forcing one fumble.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Isaac Samsel, Sr., Clearfield — Samsel has long been a main cog in the trenches for the Bison, and 2022 was no different as he actually was a big factor in all three phases of the game for Clearfield. He was arguably the best defensive lineman in the area, leading the Bison in tackles (83), tackles for loss (22.5) and sacks (4) and adding a fumble recovery while playing up front.
On top of starting on the offensive line for a unit that allowed the Bison to run for 253 yards per game, Samsel also was Clearfield’s punter. He averaged close to 32 yards a boot on more than 30 punts, including a huge 61-yarder in a monsoon against St. Marys in the D-9 Class 3A title game.
Defensive Line: Alex Lukaschunis, Sr., St. Marys — Lukaschunis was another key in the trenches for the Dutchmen, making a huge impact on the defensive side where he routinely was a menace in the back field for opponents. Of his 47 tackles, an impressive 25 went for a loss. He also posted 4 sacks, blocked 2 punts, forced a pair of fumbles and had 2 fumble recoveries.
Defensive Line: Brandon Ross, Jr., Redbank Valley — With the graduation of Joe Mansfield, Ross became the Bulldogs’ primary pass rusher this year and filled the role nicely. He led the team with 5.5 sacks and had 15 tackles for a loss as part of a 90-tackle season, 54 of which were solos. He also had two interceptions and a caused fumble.
Defensive Line: Johnny Bandy, Soph., St. Marys — An unknown to those outside of St. Marys prior to the season, Bandy enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for the Dutchmen. He made 55 tackles, including 16 tackles for a loss, and led the team with 8 sacks.
Linebacker: Seth Stewart, Sr., Brockway — A key two-way player who also started on the offensive line, Stewart was a stalwart on defense for the Rovers as a four-year starter. He began his career as a defensive end as a freshman before settling in as a linebacker. Stewart posted 77 tackles on the year, including team-highs in solo tackles (50) and sacks (4.5), go along with a blocked kick.
Linebacker: Jack Knapp, Jr., Brookville — Brookville has turned its share of top-notch linebackers over the years, and Knapp was the latest to produce big numbers at the position. He led the team in total tackles (100), solo tackles (73) and tackles for a loss (14) while adding a sack, interception and fumble recovery.
Linebacker: Tanner Guaglianone, Sr., Brockway — Guaglianone was a late-bloomer for the Rovers at linebacker but formed a formidable 1-2 punch on defense along with fellow senior Seth Stewart. Guaglianone led Brockway in tackles this season with 83 (49 solos) and had one interception, a fumble recovery and half a sack. He also was a starter on an offensive line that paved the way for one of the area’s most electric offense units.
Linebacker: Dalton Yale, Sr., DuBois — Yale was a key two-way player for the Beavers in his final season. He led the team in tackles with 88 (51 solos) and was second in sacks (4) while forcing a fumble and recovering another. Yale also was the Beavers’ leading rusher, carrying the ball 106 times for 504 yards with 3 TDs and added 10 catches for 87 yards and a score.
Linebacker: Caden Adams, Jr., Redbank Valley — The Bulldogs had a major need at linebacker after graduation depleted the position, and Adams proved to be a force in his first season as a starter after recording just 10 tackles in limited action as a sophomore. He led Redbank in overall tackles (118), solo tackles (71) and tackles for a loss (16). He also had a sack to go along with an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Defensive Back: Noah Peterson, Sr., Brookville — Peterson, who proved to be a Swiss Army Knife on offense for the Raiders, formed the best secondary duo in the area with senior teammate Brayden Kunselman.
Peterson led the area with an impressive 9 interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. He also made 33 tackles (25 solos) and forced one fumble. Offensively, he started the season at receiver (13-179, 3 TDs) before having to take over the QB duties in Week 6 as the Raiders’ third starter at the position. He went 79 of 113 for 818 yards with 9 TDs and 5 interceptions while also rushing 36 times for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Defensive Back: Brayden Kunselman, Sr., Brookville — Kunselman, one of the area’s top wide receivers, formed the best secondary duo in the area with senior teammate Noah Peterson. Kunselman had 7 interceptions, which ranked second in the area to Peterson’s 9, and recorded 40 tackles (24 solos) and one fumble recovery. He finished his career with 16 interceptions and 112 tackles.
Kunselman also shined at receiver throughout his Raiders’ career but saw his numbers dip a little this season with the team’s injury issues at the quarterback position. He still had 63 catches for 741 yards and 9 TDs, ranking second in the area in catches and third in yards. He had 146 catches for 2,159 yards, 27 TDs in his career. Kunselmam also kicked for the Raiders this season, making 24 of 31 extra points and booting one field goal.
Defensive Back: Matt Brubaker, Jr., Brockway — Brubaker made a name for himself as a junior and proved to be a defensive back who wasn’t afraid to make a big hit or tackle while also being strong in coverage. He recorded 45 tackles (41 solos) while also notching four interceptions (ranked 5th in area) and a fumble recovery. He also had 19 catches for 256 yards and three TDs and ran for 58 yards and two scores on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensive Back: Justin Miller, Sr., Punxsutawney — Miller was mainstay in the Punxsy secondary throughout his career and enjoyed a standout senior season at safety on a much-improved defense. He posted 61 tackles (44 solos) and had a pair of interceptions. Miller also made his presence felt on the offensive side of the ball, where he was the team’s second leading rusher with 40 totes for 271 yards and 4 TDS. He added 13 catches for 151 yards and a score.
Punter: Garrett Nissel, Jr., DuBois — Nissel enjoyed a strong season as the Beavers’ punter, posting an average of 38.8 on 22 punts with a long of 67 yards. Nissel was more than just a punter, though. Defensively, he posted 52 tackles (30 solos) with 3 sacks, a blocked punt and an interception return for a touchdown while also rushing for 174 yards and two scores.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Charlie Coudriet, Sr., St. Marys
Running Back: Noah Cherry, Jr., Elk County Catholic
Running Back: Carter Chamberlain, Jr., Clearfield
Running Back: Drew Byers, Soph., Redbank Valley
Wide Receiver: Dylan Hanna, Sr., Brockway
Wide Receiver: Tate Minich, Sr., Redbank Valley
Wide Receiver: Nik Fegert, Sr., Curwensville
Offensive Line: Carsen Rupp, Sr., Redbank Valley
Offensive Line: Quinton Voelkel, Sr., Punxsutawney
Offensive Line: Brock Nesselhauf, Sr., DuBois
Offensive Line: Josh LeGars, Fr., Curwensville
Offensive Line: Zachary Billotte, Sr., Clearfield
Athlete: Cam-Ron Hays, Sr., DuBois
Placekicker: Owen Clouse, Jr., Redbank Valley
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Aiden Grieneisen, Sr., Brockway
Defensive Line: Zack Gallagher, Jr., DuBois
Defensive Line: Anthony Gould, Jr., Punxsutawney
Defensive Line: Aaron Sorg, Sr., Ridgway
Linebacker: David Anderson, Sr. Elk County Catholic
Linebacker: Matthew Davis, Jr., St. Marys
Linebacker: Landon Martz, Jr., Punxsutawney
Linebacker: Carson Weaver, Sr., Brookville
Linebacker: Eli Rippey, Sr., St. Marys
Defensive Back: Noah Weaver, Jr., Punxsutawney
Defensive Back: Carter Freeland, Soph., Clearfield
Defensive Back: Logan Mosier, Sr., St. Marys
Defensive Back: Rylan Rupp, Soph., Redbank Valley
Punter: Bryce Weaver, Sr., Brookville
HONORABLE
MENTIONS
Brookville: Truman Sharp, Sr.
Clearfield: Joe Knee, Sr.
Curwensville: Chris Fegert, Sr.; Chase Irwin, Sr., Ethan Siegel, Jr.
DuBois: Brendan Orr, Sr.
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis, Sr.; Cam Klebacha, Sr.
Punxsutawney: Mason Nesbitt, Jr.; Landon Peterson, Sr.
Redbank Valley: Cole Bish, Sr.
Ridgway: Aiden Zimmerman, Sr.; Kaden Dennis, Sr.; Luke Zimmerman, Jr.
St. Marys: Collin Reitz, Sr.
Final statistical leaders and lists of the past TCW/CE Player and Coaches of the year can be found on the scoreboard on page B5.