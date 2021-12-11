DuBOIS — To say change is in the air with the DuBois girls basketball program would be an understatement.
And, that change starts at the top after the school district decided to make a a head coaching switch despite the Lady Beavers enjoying their best six-year run in two decades under Keith Kriner. Following last season, the school opened up the position with the intention of not retaining Kriner, who went 75-62 as Lady Beavers head coach.
Kriner brought stability to the position — he was the program’s third head coach in four years when he was hired prior to the 2015-16 season — and made DuBois into a playoff caliber team on a yearly basis. The Lady Beavers had winning seasons in four of Kriner’s six season at the helm, with a high-water mark of 15-7 in the 2017-18 season.
The team won their playoff openers against Bellefonte each of his final two seasons, with the win in 2019 being the program’s first playoff victory since a 42-39 triumph against Punxsutawney in the 1995 District 9 Class 4A championship game.
However, there were some within the school district and school board who felt the program needed to go in a different direction despite that success.
And, that came to fruition early in the summer when the school turned to an old but familiar face in Rodney Thompson to take over the girls program, which will be his first stint as a varsity coach.
Thompson, a Punxsutawney native, was a teacher and coach at both the youth and middle school levels at DuBois before he and his family moved to State College in 2016 when he took a teaching position (business) at the high school there. While at State College, he coached middle school boys basketball at Mount Nittany and also coordinated the Centred Basketball (youth level) in State College.
However, the Thompsons were looking to move back to the DuBois area, and as luck had it, there was a business teacher position open at the same time the girls basketball job was open. So, Thompson applied for and wound up getting both. His son Cameron is now a sophomore on the DuBois boys basketball team.
“To be honest, the only real reason I left (in 2016) was because there was a lot of turmoil going on at that time from a teaching standpoint and it was looking like there was going to be more furlough talk,” said Thompson. “We really didn’t want to leave at all, because we really liked and enjoyed it here.
“We left though because of an opportunity there that I almost couldn’t refuse in State College from a professional standpoint.We had do it and I’m sort of glad we did. It feels a lot better here (DuBois) now from a teaching standpoint and where they want to go and the direction of the district as far as the business department.
“We’re excited to be back. We were thinking about moving back anyway, and the opportunity came up for the varsity coaching position. I didn’t really like the way it came open, because someone else doesn’t have that job any more. So, I sort of felt bad from that standpoint, but it was an opportunity and I knew they looking to go a different opportunity any how.
“I wanted to at least throw my name in the hat, and amazingly enough, the business position opened up and the girls varsity position was still open. So, I said I’m going ot give it a shot. I’m not getting any younger. It’s one of those things I thought would be a great thing to try and do.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s really fun as well. It’s something I love to do and learning about (coaching). I didn’t come in here to try to make anyone look bad from the past, and I want everyone to know that. I’m doing it because I love to help kids and want to share whatever knowledge I have on how to play game so they can take what we do and become leaders and really strong individuals on the court and in the community.”
Thompson inherits a program that will have a much different look from a year ago as the Lady Beavers lost four key players to graduation in Saige Weible (204 points, 116 rebound), Abby Guiher (194 points, 43 three-pointers), Olivia Johnson (168 points, 148 rebounds) and Taylor Smith (71 points, 98 rebound).
That quartet were foundation players for DuBois throughout their careers, and with them gone, Thompson has a huge experience and leadership void to fill, particularly in the post where Weible, Johnson and Smith all played.
The cupboard isn’t completely bare though, as a handful of players who extensive varsity time last season are back. That group is led by juniors Madison Rusnica (124 points, 67 rebounds) and Alexas Pfeufer (94 points, 73 rebounds) who both were starters at times and logged more than 400 minutes of action.
Rusnica and Pfeufer are members of a large junior class that features several players who will need to step up and help the team this season despite having limited or no varsity experience in prior seasons.
Beyond that duo, seniors Allie Snyder (46 points, 22 rebounds), Isabella Geist-Salone (36 points, 24 rebounds) and Brooke Chewning (10 points) also were in the varsity rotation. Snyder, who missed time during the season, saw some starting time as a sophomore as did Geist-Salone.
The Lady Beavers also welcome back Sarah Henninger, who chose not to play last season but has returned to the program for her senior year.
Thompson is aware of what he faces in taking over this group of Lady Beavers as a first-time varsity head coach
“We’re asking them to come in and be leaders when they haven’t been able to get a lot of experience (in past years),” he said. “We have five seniors, and a big junior class with eight or nine girls, and some of them have gotten that experience, which helps a little.
“For me, it’s a matter of who wants to buy into style of play we’re asking for. I want to have girls out there who are giving me absolutely everything they have from tip to the end. And, I big on defense and it’s hard to play. But, there are things you can control to do that like always hustling, communicating, boxing out and denying the ball.
“All we can do it control what we can control, and to me it comes down to can we handle full court full court (on offense) and have the discipline on defense to hold teams down to have the possibility to win some game we never had chance to win here in the past few years against the likes of Hollidaysburg or Punxsutawney.”
For now, Thompson is happy with were his team is at entering the sesason.
“Since I found out in June I got the job, we have been really hard at it and played in leagues (summer and fall) and had open gyms,” said Thompson. “I hope to see some of that pay off with the seniors and that big junior group so then can really try to step in and lead without maybe a lot of experience doing it. It’s asking a lot, but we’re going to give it everything we got.”
As for a starting lineup, Thompson said that is a work in progress and will likely change throughout the season with the style of play he plans to use.
“I feel that a starting lineup for us is going to be pretty fluent,” he said. “It’s going to be based on our competitors and what we feel is going to be the strongest team each time we go out to give us a good start. I don’t think you’re gong to see five girls that are automatically going to be out there. There will be some that are out there more often than others (to start), but the starting lineup will be based off certain certain game plans and tactics of how we may approach some of these teams.”
Thompson’s coaching staff also features well-known names in DuBois basketball circles in Cory Hand, Suzie Sullivan and Mike Slimmer. Sullivan was an All-State player for the Lady Beavers in 1990.
DuBois opened its season Friday night at the Brockway Tip-off Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brooke Chewning, Abby Geist-Salone, Isabella Geist-Salone, Sarah Henninger, Allie Snyder. Juniors: Kamryn Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, Gabby Orzechowski, Maddy Orzechowski, Alexas Pfeufer, Teagan Runyon, Madison Rusnica, Rylee Werner, Autumn Wilmoth. Sophomores: Madi Eckley, Lynx Lander, Bree Weible. Freshmen: Melina Powers, Haley Reed.