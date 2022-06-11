The opening week of the PIAA playoffs for baseball and softball produced more than its share of thrilling moments for the Tri-County Area, and there are more to come as three local teams are primed to complete in the state semifinals on Monday.
The DuBois Central Catholic baseball and softball squads, along with the Punxsutawney baseball team, all find themselves one win away from playing for a state championship. The Cardinals and Chucks each have a state title in program history, while the Lady Cardinals are still searching for their first.
All three squads learned Friday where their next games will be Monday as they continue their journey to play one last game at Penn State university next weekend. And, as fate would have it, each team will play in different locations at different times throughout the day Monday.
Here is a closer look at the matchup for all three teams that have reached the state semifinals.
Baseball
Class A
(5-1) Southern Fulton vs. (9-1) DCC
The battle between the Cardinals (20-4) and the District 5 champion Indians (20-5) will take place Monday at 2 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson.
Southern Fulton, in its seventh trip to states in program history, is making its fifth appearance in the state semifinals.
The Indians also were in the semis a year ago, losing to 8-3 contest to Eden Christian, which knocked DCC out in the first round with an 8-7 victory. Prior to that, Southern Fulton was a state finalist in the 2018 — losing a 5-3 matchup to Vincentian Academy in the title game after coming out of the East side of the bracket.
As for this year, the Indians opened states with a 12-4 win against District 6 runner-up Williamsburg before besting D-9 runner-up Clarion-Limestone, 8-5, Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Lions held a 4-0 lead before watching Southern Fulton rally.
Southern Fulton is led by the junior duo of Trayton Younker and Dane Harvey and senior Konnor Pittman at the plate and Holden Stotler and Pittman on the mound.
Younker sports a .474 average with 37 hits, 32 RBIs, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 17 runs scored. Harvey is hitting .405 with 30 hits, 33 RBIs, 32 runs, 12 doubles and 4 homers. Pittman comes in with a .429 average with 36 hits, 24 RBIs, 34 runs and 10 doubles.
Overall Southern Fulton has a .362 team batting average with 63 extra-base hits, including 48 doubles.
Stotler is 6-0 on the season with a 1.88 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. Pittman is 4-1 with a 0.76 ERA and 22 strikeouts in his 27 2.3 innings of work.
Stotler got the start vs. C-L and allowed four runs, all earned, on eight hits in three innings of work. He wound up with a no decision, as Pittman got the win after throwing the final four innings in the Indians comeback victory. Pittman gave up one unearned run on four hits while striking out five.
As for the Cardinals, they sport a .347 team average and are largely led at the plate by a strong group of underclassmen — most notably freshmen Brayden Fox and Aiden Snowberger and junior Kaden Brezenski.
Fox is enjoying an impressive first year at the varsity level and currently leads the Cardinals in average (.476), hits (39), RBIs (35) and triples (2) and is second in runs (27). he also had six doubles.
Snowberger also has impressed as a freshman and is hitting .416 with 32 hits and 22 RBIs. He leads the team in runs scored and doubles (8). Brezenski is hitting .379 with 25 hits, 27 RBIs, 24 runs, eight doubles and a team-high three home runs.
Junior Carter Hickman (.394, 28 hits, 17 RBIs, 6 doubles) and senior Cole Sansom (.353, 24 hits, 19 RBIs, 6 doubles) have also made their presence felt at the plate.
When it comes to pitching, DCC relies on the three-headed monster of seniors Brandin Anderson and Sansom and Hickman.
Hickman, who won the team’s state opener, is now 10-0 on the season and sports a 1.47 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 43 innings of work. Anderson, who tossed a complete game in the win vs. Saegertown Thursday, is now 4-2 on the year with a 3.07 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.
Sansom, still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, has been used late in games in a closer-type role and has allowed just two unearned runs in 13 1/3 innings of work while striking out 31.
The Cardinals are looking to make the second state championship game in program history. They won it all in 2001.
Class 3A
(9-1) Punxsy
vs. (6-1) Central
The Chucks (17-5) staged an improbable late-game comeback Thursday against Franklin, scoring five runs in the final two innings — including three in the seventh — to shick the Knights 6-4 and reach the state semifinals for the first time during the tenure of current head coach Mike Dickey.
Punxsy faces an even bigger uphill battle on paper Monday when the play District 6 champ Central at First Commonwealth bank Field in Homer City at 7 p.m.
The undefeated Scarlet Dragons (25-0) have won all but five games by 10 runs or more, with its closest game being a 8-5 contest vs. Forest Hills in the regular season finale on May 16. They come in sporting an insane .445 team batting average and have a 268 hits on the year.
The duo of senior Paxton Kling and junior Jeff Hoenstine are both hitting over .500 ob the year.
Kling is actually close to .600 at .557 and has 41 hits, 32 RBIs, 47 runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples and 5 homers. Hoenstine sits at .507 with 35 hits, 32 RBIs, 45 runs and seven doubles.
They are hardly the only two hitters to worry about, as Central has six other hitters with 20 or more hits — five of which have 27 or more. The Scarlet Dragons have 77 extra-base hits on the season (53 doubles, 11 triples, 11 homers).
The Dragons pitching stats are just as impressive, as they have a 1.61 team ERA and have allowed just 29 earned runs in 126 innings.
Senior Jonah Snowberger headlines the staff and is a perfect 10-0 on the season with a 0.83 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings of work.
Fellow seniors Devon Boyles and Jacob Detwiler are both 5-0. Boyles has a 1.91 ERA and 29 Ks in 22 innings, while Detwiler has a 3.46 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.
Boyles tossed six innings in 7-1 win Thursday against Fairview in the state quarterfinals.
Central, a semifinalist a year ago, is now 18-6 all-time in the state playoffs in 11 appearances. The Dragons have played for four state titles, winning it all in 2017.
While the Scarlet Dragons have put up video game-like numbers this season, Punxsutawney has won largely on grit and determination and lived by the recipe of strong pitching and defense coupled with timely hitting. The Chucks’ win against Franklin Thursday being a prime example of that.
The Chucks are no strangers to the state playoffs themselves and are in the program’s 18th appearance — compiling a record of 12-16. Punxsy is the state semifinals for the third time and first since 2007 when the Chucks won it all.
Isaac London in the Chucks spark plug at the top of the order and sports a .493 average with 33 hits, 18 RBIs, 22 runs and 8 doubles. Carter Savage (.381, 24 hits, 22 RBIs, 16 runs, 6 doubles, 3 homers) and Josh Tyger (.323, 21 hits, 14 RBIs, 12 runs, 3 doubles) are other key hitters for the Chucks.
With London sidelined from pitching most of the season, Jake Sikora has stepped up and taken over as the ace of the staff and has recorded wins in all three Chucks playoff games. Sikora is 7-1 on the season with a 2.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings of work.
Softball
Class A
(10-1) Saegertown
vs. (9-1) DCC
The Lady Cardinals (21-3) dispatched of state playoff arch nemesis West Greene, 8-2, Thursday — just DCC’s second win in five matchups vs. the Lady Pioneers — but now faces a stiff test against District 10 champ Saegertown (16-4) Monday in semifinal round game to be played at Westminster College at 4 p.m.
Saegertown finds itself in the state semifinals for the first time in program history, making history Thursday with a 1-0, 8-inning victory against WPIAL champ Union that saw sophomore Mikaila Obenrader throw a no-hitter and strike out 11 over those 8 innings.
Obenrader has throw all 97 innings for Saegertown this season and sports a 0.94 ERA with 194 strikeouts and just 32 walks. She has allowed just 30 hits all season.
Given Obenrader’s prowess in the circle, Saegertown has needed much offense to win some of its games and has relied heavily on its pitcher. The Lady Panthers sport just a .348 team average with freshman Rylie Braymer (.488 average) and Obenrader (.389 average) leading the team with 21 hits each according to stats available
Obenrader and sophomore Rhiannon Paris lead the team with 26 RBIs, while Obenrader is tops with eight doubles and five home runs. Senior Alyssa Arblaster also is a threat to hit the long ball and has four homers.
As for DCC, the Lady Cardinals are making their fifth appearance in the state semifinals and third in three seasons around the postponed COVID year of 2020. All four of DCC’s previous state semifinal games were against West Greene, with the Lady Cardinals’ lone win coming in 2019 to reach the program’s only state final.
Central Catholic once again relies heavily on a potent offensive attack and sports a .447 team average. The Lady Cardinals are two hits shy of 300 on the season and have 84 extra-base hits.
That attack is led by senior Emma Suplizio and freshman Kali Franklin.
Suplizio leads the team in average (.528), RBIs (36) and home runs (3) and ranks second in hits (37), runs (31) and doubles (7). Franklin is tops in hits (39), runs (37) and doubles (11) and is second to Suplizion in average (.513), RBIs (27).
Sophomore Kayley Risser (.457, 32 hits, 26 RBIs, 26 runs, 6 doubles, 5 triples) also has put up big numbers this season. All told, DCC has eight starters hitting .391 or better.
When it comes to the circle, DCC has gone with the duo of sophomore Melia Mitskavich and senior Morgan Tyler splitting games in the postseason with Mitskavich starting.
Mitskavich is 3-0 on the season with a 1.50 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 innings. Tyler did a bulk of the heavy lifting in the regular season and is 11-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 80 innings.