NEW BETHLEHEM — Two meet records were shattered Thursday at the annual Redbank Valley Invitational, the final event of the regular season which drew several area teams including DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Brookville, Redbank Valley, Punxsutawney and Clarion-Limestone
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer shattered the 3,200-meter run record by over 18 seconds as she crossed the line in 11:20.75, besting a Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington’s mark set in 2018.
Roemer also won the 1,600 in 5:20.04.
Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith, who per milesplit.com’s rankings went into the invite with the best high jump mark in the state among Class 2A jumpers this year, went two inches higher at 6 feet, 9 inches and topped the meet record also by two inches which was set by Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty back in 2010.
DuBois and DCC also won other events as the Beavers’ 4x400 relay of Erich Benjamin, Joey Foradora, A.C. Deemer and Ryan White won in 3:3517. Deemer took the 3,200 run (10:27.59) while Foradora won the 1,600 run in 4:42.12, edging DCC’s Micah Williamson (4:43.11) with the Beavers’ White placing third.
The Lady Beavers got other wins from Kamryn Fontaine in the 100 hurdles (16.96) and Lauren Stroke in the long jump (16 feet, 1 3/4 inches).
For DCC, Hope Jacob won the high jump as she cleared 5 feet, 1 inch. The Lady Cardinals also won the 4x400 relay in 4:17.95 with Jacob combining with Chloe Benden, Faith Jacob and Madelyn Schmader.
Brookville’s Ian Pete had a big day, taking both hurdles races, the 110s in 15.85 and the 300s in 41.57. He was also on the winning 4x100 relay (44.46) with sophomore brother Jack, Charlie Krug and Brayden Kunselman.
Jack Pete also won the 100 dash in 11.41 seconds.
The Raiders also shined in the 4x800, winning a fast-run duel against DuBois to finish in 8:28.77, the fastest run by the Raiders in 21 years as the foursome of Jack Gill, Garner McMaster, Calvin Doolittle and Cole Householder edged DuBois’ relay of Deemer, Foradora, White and Rudy Williams by just over five seconds.
Gill also turned in a strong 800 win, crossing the line 2:02.52, edging Franklin’s Caleb Prettyman by .16 seconds.
The Lady Raiders’ 4x100 relay of Kailin Bowser, Emily Martz, and sisters Morgan and Julie Monnoyer ran to the win in 51.63 seconds. Their other win came from Laynee Sorbin in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 9 inches.
Host Redbank Valley also picked up five wins, getting a double-win from freshman Mylee Harmon in the 200 (26.43) and 400 (1:00.03, bettering her own school record) dashes and Claire Henry cleared 9 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. The boys had Cam Wagner win the discus (160 feet), Aiden Ortz the long jump (20 feet, 6 inches) and Joe Mansfield in the triple jump (43 feet, 3 inches).
Clarion-Limestone had two winners with Morgan McNaughton winning the girls’ 800 run in 2:32.47. The Lions’ Ryan Hummell won the javelin with a career-best toss of 180 feet, 7 inches.
Punxsutawney’s Grant Miller cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault.
No team titles were awarded at the event.
Other high finishes:
— DuBois’ Derraick Burkett was runner-up in the 100 dash (11.52) and 200 dash (23.62). Benjamin finished sixth in the 100 dash. Foradora and Deemer were 4-5 in the 800 run. Christian Roemer was third in the 1,600 run. Andrew Shaffer-Doan was fourth in the high jump.
The Lady Beavers’ Fontaine was second in the 300 hurdles while Abby Geist-Salone finished third. Sidney Beers finished third in the 3,200 run and fifth in the 1,600 run. Abbie McCoy finished sixth in the 100 hurdles as was Jaylee Battaglia in the 100 dash. Gabrielle Horner was fifth in the 200 dash. The Lady Beavers’ 4x400 relay of Nicole Wells, Abby Geist-Salone, Leah McFadden and Fontaine finished second. In the field, Madelyn Crabtree was runner-up in the high jump. Lauren Hoover finished sixth in the triple jump.
— For DuBois Central, the girls’ 4x800 relay of Schmader, Sophia Rooney, Benden and Zoe Puhala finished second. Schmader was fourth in the 1,600 run. Puhala and Faith Jacob were third and fourth in the 400 dash. Puhala was also fifth in the 3,200 run. In the field, Eva Bloom finished fifth in the shot put.
The Cardinals’ Williamson added a fifth in the 400 dash. Landon Schmader finished sixth in the 800 run.
— Brookville’s boys’ 4x400 relay of Ian Pete, Gill, Cooper Shall and Charlie Krug finished second while John Colgan was runner-up in the triple jump. Doolittle finished fourth in the 3,200 run while Kellan Haines was fourth in the javelin. Householder was sixth in the 1,600 run.
— Morgan Monnoyer was runner-up in the 100 dash and third in the 200 dash while Julie Monnoyer finished third in the long jump, fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the triple jump. The 4x400 relay of Erika Doolittle, Morgan Monnoyer, Emily Martz and Kailin Bowser was third as was the 4x800 relay of Martz, Doolittle, Janelle Popson and Sadie Shofestall. Doolittle added a fifth in the 800 and Sorbin was fifth in the pole vault.
— Redbank Valley’s Wagner and Brayden Delp finished second and third in the shot put while Kolby Barrett, Kade Minick and Delp were fourth, sixth and seventh behind the winning Wagner in the discus. Colton Shick finished third in the javelin while Antony Spence was fifth in the pole vault.
Gardlock was runner-up in the 110 hurdles, going under 16 in 15.97 seconds while finishing third in the high jump. Ashton Kahle turned in a couple of third in the 100 and 200 dashes while Ortz finished fifth in the 100 dash.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Alivia Huffman threw a career-best 132 feet, 11 inches to finish second in the javelin behind Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss who also threw a career-best 136 feet, 2 inches. Karns City’s Ashley Fox was third at 129 feet, 3 inches to complete a trio of finishers who threw state-qualifying marks had it been done at the district meet next week.
Huffman was also fifth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump while Harmon wound up fourth in the high jump. Also in the throws, Brooklyn Edmonds and Madison Foringer were third and fourth in the discus. Mackenna Rankin finished fourth in the pole vault.
The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay of Clair Clouse, Alexandra Shoemaker, Ava Moore and Reagen Beamer finished third while the 4x400 relay of Beamer, Shoemaker, Ryleigh Smathers and Harmon was fourth.
— For Clarion-Limestone, Hummell added a fifth in the discus with Brock Smith finishing third in the pole vault and fourth in the triple jump. Peyton Smith placed fourth in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Lions got a runner-up finish from Brooke Kessler in the long jump and a fifth in the high jump. Ruby Smith also threw a career-best 120 feet, 4 inches to finish fourth in the javelin while adding a seventh in the discus.
McNaughton was third in the 1,600 run.
— Punxsutawney had a limited roster at the invite and got one the win from Miller in the pole vault. The Chucks’ only other top-six finish came from Brett Dean in the 100 dash.
The Lady Chucks had one top-six finisher in Jael Miller in the discus.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the results from the 15-team Redbank Valley Invitational. No team standings were compiled.
Team Key: Cranberry (CR), Brookville (BKV), North Clarion (NC), Keystone (K), Karns City (KC), Moniteau (M), Redbank Valley (RBV), DuBois (D), DuBois Central Catholic (DCC), Union/A-C Valley (UAC), Franklin (F), Punxsutawney (P), Clarion-Limestone (CL), Shaler (SH), Apollo-Ridge (AR).
BOYS
100-Meter dash: 1. Jack Pete, BKV, 11.41; 2. Darraick Burkett, D, 11.52; 3. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 11.55; 4. Brett Dean, P, 11.66; 5. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 11.77; 6. Erich Benjamin, D, 11.78.
200 dash: 1. Dawson Hotchkiss, NC, 23.56; 2. Darraick Burkett, D, 23.62; 3. Ashton Kahle, RBV, 23.64; 4. Skylar Roxbury, UAC, 23.99; 5. Braden Slater, KC, 24.06; 6. Mason Thompson, K, 24.19.
400 dash: 1. Sam Morganti, UAC, 53.32; 2. Dawson Hotchkiss, NC, 52.60; 3. Sylas Fox, CR, 52.84; 4. Billy Kelly, KC, 54.42; 5. Micah Williamson, DCC, 54.91; 6. Reid Campbell, KC, 56.0-2.
800 run: 1. Jack Gill, BKV, 2:02.52; 2. Caleb Prettyman, F, 2:02.68; 3. Harrison Repko, SH, 2:04.02; 4. Joey Foradora, D, 2:06.3; 5. A.C. Deemer, D, 2:07.02; 6. Landon Schmader, DCC, 2:07.61.
1,600 run: 1. Joey Foradora, D, 4:42.12; 2. Micah Williamson, DCC, 4:43.11; 3. Ryan White, D, 4:50.49; 4. Jay Prettyman, F, 4:51.81; 5. Kaine McFarland, NC, 4:58.29; 6. Cole Householder, BKV, 4:58.76.
3,200 run: 1. A.C Deemer, D, 10:27.59; 2. Ethan Knapp, F, 10:29.85; 3. Christian Roemer, D, 10:35.68; 4. Calvin Doolittle, BKV, 10:40.27; 5. Matt Woolcock, CR, 10:46.7; 6. Kaine McFarland, NC, 10:52.08.
110 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, BKV, 15.85; 2. Marquese Gardlock, RBV, 15.97; 3. Cody Daniels, M, 16.12; 4. Doug Huffman, UAC, 16.15; 5. Micah Wry, CR, 16.38; 6. Drew Slaughenhaupt, K, 16.66.
300 hurdles: 1. Ian Pete, BKV, 41.57; 2. Drew Slaughenhaupt, K, 43.03; 3. Bryson Watson, F, 43.56; 4. Peyton Smith, CL, 43.71; 5. Micah Wry, CR, 43.75; 6. Doug Huffman, UAC, 44.07.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Jack Pete, Ian Pete, Charlie Krug), 44.46; 2. Keystone, 45.03; 3. Karns City, 45.09; 4. Union/ACV, 45.4; 5. DuBois, 45.62; 6. Redbank Valley, 45.71.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois (Erich Benjamin, A.C. Deemer, Joey Foradora, Ryan White), 3:35.17; 2. Brookville, 3:40.02; 3. Karns City, 3:43.23; 4. DuBois CC, 3:44.52; 5. Keystone, 3:45.36; 6. Franklin, 3:45.58.
4x800 relay: 1. Brookville (Calvin Doolittle, Cole Householder, Garner McMaster, Jack Gill), 8:28.77; 2. DuBois, 8:33.95; 3. Franklin, 8:38.92; 4. Karns City, 9:17.1; 5. Clarion-Limestone, 9:22.87; 6. A-C Valley, 10:11.82.
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith, UAC, 6-9; 2. Cody Daniels, M, 6-4; 3. Marquese Gardlock, RBV, 6-0; 4. Andrew Shaffer-Doan, D, 5-8; 5. Izaiah Yarger, K, 5-6; 6. Micah Rupp, KC, 5-6.
Long jump: 1. Aiden Ortz, RBV, 20-6; 2. Hayden Smith, UAC, 20-1.75; 3. Micah Rupp, KC, 19-7.5; 4. Benjamin Seybert, C, 19-5; 5. Ian Keth, K, 19-3.5; 6. Allen Johnston, NC, 19-2.
Triple jump: 1. Joe Mansfield, RBV, 43-3; 2. John Colgan, BKV, 40-3.5; 3. Bret Wingard, K, 39-11.75; 4. Brock Smith, CL, 39-11.5; 5. Micah Rupp, KC, 19-10.5; 6. Cooper Coyle, KC, 38-9.
Pole Vault: 1. Grant Miller, P, 12-6; 2. Dane Wenner, CR, 12-0; 3. Brock Smith, CL, 12-0; 4. Scott Finch, CR, 12-0; 5. Antony Spence, RBV, 11-6; 6. Landon Wilson, KC, 11-0.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner, RBV, 160-0; 2. Landon Chalmers, UAC, 150-8; 3. Drew Wilkinson, F, 133-4; 4. Kolby Barrett, RBV, 129-8; 5. Ryan Hummell, CL, 126-5; 6. Kade Minick, RBV, 125-2.
Javelin: 1. Ryan Hummell, CL, 180-7; Luke Cramer, KC, 148-9; 3. Colton Shick, RBV, 144-0; 4. Kellan Haines, BKV, 142-0; 5. Jay Clover, UAC, 140-11; 6. Adam Sproat, AR, 138-11.
Shot put: 1. Dawson Camper, UAC, 49-3.5; 2. Brayden Delp, RBV, 46-11; 3. Cam Wagner, RBV, 46-6; 4. Landon Chalmers, UAC, 44-5; 5. Drew Wilkinson, F, 43-6; 6. Luke Garing, KC, 42-10.
GIRLS
100 dash: 1. Laiyla Russell, CR, 13.02; 2. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 13.19; 3. Evelyn Lerch, NC, 13.3; 4. Abbi Sell, K, 13.49; 5. McKenna Martin, KC, 13.58; 6. Jaylee Battaglia, D, 13.68.
200 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 26.43; 2. Laiyla Russell, CR, 27.5; 3. Morgan Monnoyer, BKV, 27.71; 4. Abbi Sell, K, 27.8; 5. Gabrielle Horner, D, 27.9; 6. Katelyn Reott, M, 28.37.
400 dash: 1. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 1:00.03; 2. Jenna Zendron, M, 1:02.86; 3. Zoe Puhala, DCC, 1:03.3; 4. Faith Jacob, DCC, 1:03.57; 5. Gia Babington, NC, 1:04.56; 6. Ayanna Ferringer, CR, 1:04.98.
800 run: 1. Morgan McNaughton, CL, 2:32.47; 2. Hannah Burgoon, M, 2:33.19; 3. Jordan Montgomery, CR, 2:33.98; 4. Sophie Babington, NC, 2:36.05; 5. Erika Doolittle, B, 2:37.62; 6. Jenna Zendron, M, 2:38.81.
1,600 run: 1. Morgan Roemer, D, 5:20.04; 2. Hannah Burgoon, M, 5:34.92; 3. Morgan McNaughton, CL, 5:35.3; 4. Madelyn Schmader, DCC, 5:44.05; 5. Sidney Beers, D, 5:46.14; 6. Nadalie Latchaw, F, 5:47.93.
3,200 run: 1. Morgan Roemer, D, 11:20.75; 2. Nadalie Latchaw, F, 12:01.56; 3. Sidney Beers, D, 12:28.13; 4. Brynn Siegel, NC, 12:28.36; 5. Zoe Puhala, DCC, 12:53.75; 6. Katie Bauer, NC, 12:59.78.
100 hurdles: 1. Kamryn Fontaine, D, 16.96; 2. Rossi McMillen, KC, 17.01; 3. Emalie Best, NC, 17.41; 4. Julie Monnoyer, BKV, 17.62; 5. Eliana Wry, CR, 17.85; 6. Abbie McCoy, D, 18.17.
300 hurdles: 1. Emalie Best, NC, 49.33; 2. Kamryn Fontaine, D, 50.03; 3. Abi Geist-Salone, D, 50.94; 4. Maria Anderson, CR, 51.44; 5. Evie Bliss, UAC, 52.24; 6. Abby Williams, F, 52.49.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Kailin Bowser, Julie Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer), 51.63; 2. Karns City, 51.89; 3. Redbank Valley, 53.19; 4. Cranberry, 53.4; 5. Moniteau, 53.45; 6. Keystone, 53.92.
4x400 relay: 1. DuBois CC (Hope Jacob, Faith Jacob, Chloe Benden, Madelyn Schmader), 4:17.95; 2. DuBois, 4:20.03; 3. Brookville, 4:28.89; 4. Redbank Valley, 4:28.91; 5. North Clarion, 4:34.89; 6. Franklin, 4:37.74.
4x800 relay: 1. North Clarion (Bella Scott, Sophie Babington, Brynn Siegel, Gia Babington), 10:22.5; 2. DuBois CC, 10:34.16; 3. Brookville, 10:46.61; 4. DuBois, 11:13.87; 5. Clarion-Limestone, 11:24.54; 6. Karns City, 11:36.02.
High jump: 1. Hope Jacob, DCC, 5-1; 2. Madelyn Crabtree, D, 4-11; 3. Olivia Rondinelli, F, 4-11; 4. Mylee Harmon, RBV, 4-11; 5. Brooke Kessler, CL, 4-11; 6. Rosie Ferraro, F, 4-9.
Long jump: 1. Lauren Stroka, D, 16-1.75; 2. Brooke Kessler, CL, 15-9.75; 3. Julie Monnoyer, BKV, 15-5.75; 4. Maria Anderson, CR, 15-5; 5. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 15-3.5; 6. Ciona Deprano, M, 15-3.5.
Triple jump: 1. Laynee Sorbin, BKV, 34-9; 2. Laiyla Russell, CR, 34-8.5; 3. Rylee Long, M, 34-1.75; 4. Ciona Deprano, M, 33-11; 5. Julie Monnoyer, BKV, 33-5; 6. Lauren Hoover, 32-1.25.
Pole Vault: 1. Claire Henry, RBV, 9-5; 2. Sarah DeFazio, D, 8-6; 3. Leah Wilson, KC, 8-6; 4. McKenna Rankin, RBV, 8-0; 5. Laynee Sorbin, BKV, 8-0; 6. Mya Jones, D, 7-6.
Discus: 1. Ashley Alcron, F, 114-10; 2. Megan Wise, M, 111-0; 3. Brooklyn Edmonds, RBV, 106-4; 4. Madison Foringer, RBV, 103-4; 5. Jael Miller, P, 99-4; 6. Emma Covert, M, 98-8.
Javelin: 1. Evie Bliss, UAC, 136-2; 2. Alivia Huffman, RBV, 132-11; 3. Ashley Fox, KC, 129-3; 4. Ruby Smith, CL, 120-4; 5. Morgan Stover, CR, 113-7; 6. Ayanna Ferringer, CR, 111-5.
Shot put; 1. Ashley Alcorn, F, 38-3; 2. Brenna Armstrong, NC, 35-9; 3. Autumn Stewart, M, 35-0; 4. Rebekah Ketner, NC, 32-5; 5. Eva Bloom, DCC, 32-4; 6. Megan Wise, M, 32-2.