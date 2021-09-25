KANE — The Punxsutawney Chucks traveled to Kane on Friday night with hopes of picking up their first win of the season, but the Wolves played spoiler on their Homecoming night by keeping Punxsy off the board, scoring 10 points on the defensive side of the ball and earning a 29-0 victory.
The Chucks’ attack was stifled early in the game by a field position battle that didn’t favor them, a costly turnover, a few big plays by the Kane offense and a Wolves defense that played bend-but-don’t-break at times but refused to concede any points. Punxsy finished the night with four turnovers, and Kane capitalized on its opportunities when they were presented.
Punxsy opened with possession but held on to the football for just two plays before a botched snap fell loose in the backfield and was snatched up by Kane’s Aaron Smith.
The Wolves’ ensuing possession stalled out at the 1-yard line when quarterback Harley Morris was pushed out of bounds on a 4th-down play, but two plays after that, the Kane defense swarmed Punxsy back Zeke Bennett in the end zone and tackled him for a safety to make it 2-0 with 6:39 to play in the quarter.
On the drive that followed, Kane needed just four plays to go the necessary 37 yards for the home team’s first touchdown. It was Ricky Zampogna, the back who carried the brunt of the load for the Wolves on the evening, who finished the drive with a 21-yard scamper to the right pylon on a sweep. Punxsy’s Gage Bair blocked the extra point, but it was 8-0 with 5:44 left in the first.
Punxsy’s next drive lasted 14 plays and covered more than 60 yards while eating up 8 minutes of game clock, but it ultimately ended with a turnover on downs at the Kane 21-yard line. Kane turned the field with an 11-play drive of its own, but the Chucks stopped them at their own 9-yard line to turn it back over on downs.
After one first down, though, the Chucks were forced into a punting situation, and when the snap sailed over punter Peyton Hetrick’s head, he had to chase it down and fall on it behind the goal line for the second safety of the night credited to Kane. With that, it was 10-0 with 2:32 left in the half.
But the home team made the most of the short clock, as the Wolves took over at their own 43 and needed just one play to strike again. This time, it was Morris connecting with junior receiver Landon Darr over the middle. It looked as if it’d be a moderate gain, but he turned up the field and found a seam, taking it 53 yards to the house for a touchdown. Cole Walker tacked on a point-after, and it was 17-0 with 2:14 to play in the half.
The first-half fireworks weren’t over yet, as each team would score a turnover before the half ended. Kane’s came when Zampogna pounced on a Noah Weaver fumble in the backfield, but the Chucks answered right back with Justin Miller intercepting a deep pass over the middle. Neither turnover netted any points, though, and Kane took a 17-point lead to halftime.
The home team opened the second half with a 10-play scoring drive that put the game nearly — if not completely — out of reach when Morris found Darr for a 26-yard touchdown on a rollout to the right, and the only other points in the game came late in the fourth quarter courtesy of Darr when he hauled in an interception on a bouncing ball over the middle thrown by Punxsy QB Seth Moore and returned it 65 yards to the end zone.
Darr finished as the star of the game for the Wolves, catching three passes — two of them for touchdowns — and gaining 92 yards in addition to his pick-six and another interception. Zampogna and Smith each recovered a fumble as well, and Addison Plants had a sack.
Zampogna also had a big game on the ground for the Kane offense, as he ran for 123 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Morris threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 10 completions, though he did throw a pair of interceptions.
Punxsy’s defense and special teams provided much of the highlight reel, with Kengersky and Miller hauling in interceptions, Hetrick picking one off on a two-point conversion try and Bair and Gabe Rowan each blocking an extra point attempt by the Wolves.
Offensively, Zeke Bennett carried 24 times and gained 84 yards for the Chucks, with Weaver adding 28 yards on seven carries while he was handling the quarterback duties. Moore completed six of his 17 passes for 62 yards, with Weaver catching one of them for 32 yards to lead the Chucks in that category.
“We just keep working and trying to improve every week,” Punxsy head coach Alan Nichol said. “We had guys like Justin Miller who had a good game; he played really well tonight. We just didn’t have enough of them. We just need to keep hanging together and pounding away, because we think we’re a better football team than this.”
Punxsy fell to 0-4 with the loss and will make a similar trek on Friday when they travel to Ridgway to play the 4-1 Elkers, while Kane (3-2) will travel to Central Clarion.