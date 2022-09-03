TYRONE — The difference between Brookville and Tyrone wasn’t evident on many plays Friday night at Gray Memorial Field.
The Raiders controlled the line of scrimmage at times and held the Golden Eagles in check for the most part — except for one Eagle that is. He happened to stand at nearly 6-foot, 5-inches tall and weigh 225 pounds.
Tyrone senior wide receiver Ross Gampe proved to be a matchup problem for short-handed Brookville as he bailed the Golden Eagles out of my long down and distance situations and scored a pair of touchdowns in Tyrone’s 30-0 victory.
“Tyrone is a good team, and I thought for the most part, we battled them pretty good,” Brookville coach Scott Park said. “(Gampe) is good. We knew that coming in, and he had a great game. I think from watching them, they are going to have a good season. They are probably one of the better teams we’ll see all year.”
It didn’t help that the Raiders were missing their starting quarterback from the first week, Charlie Krug, and Jackson Zimmerman, who ran for 121 yards in the first game of the season.
Both players watched the game from the sideline in shorts.
“We’re down more than that,” Park said. “We’re down an offensive lineman too that we’re getting back next week. We went into the season kind of banged up and have been trying to do the best we can. We have been trying to get guys to step up. Our quarterback had never played quarterback before, and I thought he did really well for us managing the game.”
Noah Peterson did his best under center to keep Brookville in the game, and the running back combination of Tony Ceriana and Carson Weaver combined to rush for 100 yards, but when the Raiders fell too far behind and were forced to throw the ball, things got worse instead of better.
Tyrone’s Dravyn Crowell intercepted Peterson and returned it 85 yards to set the final score as neither team scored in the final quarter.
“They are big,” said Tyrone coach John Franco about Brookville. “I saw them on film and saw their roster and thought maybe they were just putting sizes down on paper, but when they walked on the field, you could see how big they were, but that is two weeks in a row we played really well against really big guys by using our quickness and our conditioning. Our linemen have improved vastly from last year.”
Tyrone quarterback Ashton Walk finished 11-for-17 with 172 yards and the two touchdowns to Gampe, who finished with six catches for 100 yards.
“He follows his progressions well,” Franco said. “He’s as good as any quarterback I have had at looking at one, two, three and four. If one is open, he’ll get him the ball. The guys that are open, he gets the ball to them.”
Brookville fell to 0-2 and will play at Keystone next week. Tyrone is now 2-0.
“I am as happy as could be that we are 2-0 and got a shutout tonight,” Franco said. “But there’s just so much that we’ve got to correct and get better at. We’ll be working on that next week.”