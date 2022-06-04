BROCKWAY — Three DuBois Beavers and four Brockway Rovers will compete in the 7th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game on Friday, July 1, in Brockway. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Representing DuBois will be Christian Kirk, Brycen Dinkfelt and Justin Bankovich. The Rovers contingent includes Peyton Maurer, Jalen Kosko, Garrett Faust and Ethan Ward.
Seniors from the Class of 2022 were nominated and selected by the head coaches of teams that compete in the District 9 League.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, St. Marys and Smethport. St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek will coach the North squad.
The South, coached by Brad Dittman of Union/AC Valley, includes Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley.
Two third-quarter touchdowns propelled the South to a 14-12 win in last year’s game. The North leads the series 4-2.
General admission tickets –$5 for adults, $2 for students –will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open.
Prior to kickoff, Game Sponsors will present $1,000 scholarships to several players.
The North roster includes: Dalton Dixon and Jerid Wilmoth of Bradford; Peyton Maurer, Ethan Ward, Garrett Faust and Jalen Kosko of Brockway; Zach Pick and Dylan Cross of Bucktail; Dylan Rieder and Taylor Geitner of Cameron County; Jake Parrish and Dom Zambanini of Elk County Catholic; Harley Morris, Jake Costanzo and Cooper Nystrom of Kane; Gavin Jimerson, Chance Palmer and Jacob Coffman of Otto-Eldred; Chase Weimer, AJ Wiley and Payton Spencer of Port Allegany; Eric Salberg, Cam Marciniak, Domenic Allegretto, Dan Park and Hunter Wall of Ridgway; Alex Ognen, Brandon Higley and Noah Lent of Smethport, and Christian Coudriet, Tony Lewis, Colton Swanson and Connor Bullers of St. Marys.
The South team includes Tate Lindermuth of Brookville; Breckin Rex of Central Clarion; Brycen Dinkfelt, Christian Kirk and Justin Bankovich of DuBois; Luke Garing, Mason McNany, Aaron Taylor, TJ Vlassich, Josh Griffiths, Nathan Lessner and Zack Blair of Karns City; Hunter Shook, Landon Hurrelbrink, Nick Cosper and Gunnar Heeter of Keystone; Cooper Boozel of Moniteau; Gabe Kengersky, Logan Gotwald and Alex Phillips of Punxsutawney; Joe Mansfield, Brenden Shreckengost, Chris Marshall, Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain, Kolby Barrett and Kade Minnick of Redbank Valley, and Andrew Verostek and Carter Terwint of Union/AC Valley.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.