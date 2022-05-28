SHIPPENSBURG — Redbank Valley junior Cam Wagner didn’t win a district title last week.
Friday afternoon at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, he claimed his second state medal in the discus, improving on last year’s finish with a third-place medal.
Clarion-Limestone junior Ryan Hummell made it a second member of his family to get to the medal podium in the javelin as he finished fourth.
While two medals were the only ones secured by area athletes in Class 2A boys, Brookville will have three coming its way after the finals today in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and Ian Pete in the 300 hurdles.
The Bulldogs’ Wagner saved his best for last with a toss of 162 feet, 5 inches to jump from fifth place to third. He only trailed the winning throw by Wyomissing’s J’Ven Williams (167 feet) by 4 1/2 feet.
Finishing fourth a year ago and getting edged late at last week’s D9 final against Union/A-C Valley’s Landon Chalmers, it was a satisfying reversal of fortune for the smiling Wagner.
“I feel like it’s more important to win a medal here than win a district title. The goal is to get here, so this is more important. I wouldn’t change that,” said Wagner, who was also edged by teammate Brayden Delp at districts for the second state-qualifying spot.
Wagner admitted he had to filter through some emotions between districts and Shippensburg.
“It took me a couple days. I sat for a couple hours trying to figure everything out,” Wagner said. “It finally set in that I at least made it here.”
After a weather delay that went about two hours before competition resumed, Wagner finished the three-throw preliminary round in fourth place with his first throw of 156 feet, 6 inches. That was his best throw until throw No. 6 and just after he was pushed to fifth in the standings by Mount Carmel’s Scicchitano when he threw a 157-10.
Then it was Wagner who answered with his best of 162-5.
“I knew I had to settled in and get one out there and it felt really good and I jumped to third,” Wagner said. “It’s one throw. It doesn’t matter how the other five are. It takes one. It’s amazing to move up a spot (from fourth to third) and that was the goal coming in. If I threw my PB, I would have won, but it’s OK. I finished third.”
For Clarion-Limestone’s Hummell, he follows his brother to the podium. Riley finished eighth in the javelin back in 2018. Big brother threw further, but Ryan finished higher. That’s just how it goes in the throws sometimes.
Hummell beat the rain with his three prelim throws coming before it began to fall Friday morning and that’s when he threw his fourth-place throw of 166 feet, 7 inches. It was actually his first attempt of the day.
“The weather played a factor after my prelim round,” Hummell said. “I just threw what I threw. I’m happy I got a fourth. That wasn’t expected with my throw like that.”
The Raiders’ Pete will medal in the hurdles and run legs in the 4x100 and 4x400 relay finals.
Pete finished second in his preliminary heat in the 300s with a 39.83 and earned a No. 5 seed for Saturday’s finals, thus securing his first state individual medal.
Pete ran legs on both of the relays as well, the 4x100 with his sophomore brother Jack, junior Brayden Kunselman and senior Hunter Geer. They won their heat in 43.35 seconds to earn the No. 3 seed behind District 12’s Bartram Motivation (42.74) and District 2’s Holy Redeemer (43.31).
Then at the end of the day, Pete was part of the 4x400 relay with Geer, Jack Gill and brother Jack Pete that finished third in its heat but earned the fifth seed for the final with another season-best time of 3:27.16. They finished behind Bartram Motivation (3:26.15) and Penn Cambria (3:26.25) in their heat. Those two are seeded No. 2 and 4. The top seed is District 12’s Imhotep Charter (3:25.38).
— District 9 also had champion with Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith winning the high jump that was actually moved indoor because of wet runway conditions after the rain delay. Smith cleared 6 feet, 5 inches to claim the title.
— Redbank Valley’s Aiden Ortz just missed a top-eight medal finish with a ninth in the long jump. His leap of 21 feet, 2 inches was just two inches behind the eighth-place medal distance.
Also for the Bulldogs, Ashton Kahle finished 26th in the 100 dash (11.58). Then the 4x100 relay of Ortz, Kahle, Jacob Kundick and Joe Mansfield finished 22nd in 44.84 seconds.
— Punxsutawney’s Tyler Elliott ran in both hurdle prelims and finished 20th in 16.58 seconds and 20th as well in the 300s in 42.98 seconds.
Evan Groce was 27th in the 1,600 run (4:42.62) and Brett Dean finished 24th in the 200 dash in 23.67.