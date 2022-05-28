The Mid State Boys Volleyball league recently announced its first team all-stars for the 2022 season as two DuBois Beavers made the honor.
Senior outside hitter Chris Warnick and senior right side/setter Landon Gustafson were two of the 13 athletes that made the list.
Among the other 11 players, six of those came from Central, including seniors Zeb Wyant (outside hitter), Zach Gahagan (outside hitter), Zach Wyant (setter, opposite side), Luke Weber (setter, opposite side), Eli Lingenfelter (middle blocker) and Cayden Wright (middle blocker).
Bishop Guilfoyle had two representatives with outside hitters Nick Anderson and Noah Anderson.
West Shamokin had three honorees in senior outside hitter Owen Stover, sophomore outside hitter Ezra Oesterling and senior setter Luke Palmo.