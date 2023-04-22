BROOKVILLE — Putting together four big innings, the visiting West Branch Lady Warriors softball team slugged its way to a 26-8 five-inning win over Brookville at Northside Field Friday afternoon.
West Branch (10-2) scored six runs in the first inning, six more in the third, six in the fourth and eight runs in the top of the fifth to deal the Lady Raiders (3-4) the 10-Run Rule loss.
Brookville fought off the 15-Run rule after scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth to get to within 18-8. The Lady Warriors then put up eight more runs in the top of the fifth to extend their lead.
Alaina Royer went 4-for-5 with two doubles and six runs batted in to lead West Branch’s 23-hit attack. Greysyn Gable, Makenna Moore and Layla Thompson each had three hits. Moore doubled and tripled and drove in three runs.
Brookville finished with 10 hits off West Branch pitcher Kamryn Mactavish, who struck out 10 and walked two. Alyssa Tollini singled three times and scored a run. Jordan Daisley singled twice and scored two runs and Tori McKinney tripled in two runs to cap Brookville’s six-run fourth inning. Megan McKinney doubled in two runs in the fourth as well.
Natasha Rush gave up five runs in the first inning and took the loss in the circle for Brookville. Cadence Suhan got out of the first inning and finished the game.
The Lady Raiders visit Keystone Monday.