DUBOIS — Girls basketball in the Tri-County Area has seen its share of ups and downs in recent years, and the 2021-22 season proved to fall on the high end of the spectrum.
Eight of the 11 teams in the area finished with a winning record, with seven of those eight eventually qualifying for the PIAA playoffs across four different classifications.
Elk County Catholic led that charge, as the Lady Crusaders went 25-4 and won a District 9 Class A crown before capturing the area’s lone state playoff win this year. Elk was joined as district champs by Brockway (16-8, Class 2A), Redbank Valley (22-5, Class 3A) and St. Marys (18-7, Class 4A).
Brockway’s title was the first in program history, as was the Lady Rovers’ trip to states. While the Lady Rovers hit the court for the first time in a PIAA playoff game, which was played in Brockway, a couple other teams ended long state playoff droughts of their own.
Ridgway (15-10), the fourth-place team in Class A, reached states for the first time since 1989 when it won the D-9 Class 2A title. DuBois Central Catholic (17-10), which was the fifth-place team in D-9 A, qualified for states for states for the first time since 2004.
The unique thing about those seven teams that reached states in they did it different ways.
Some had one or two standout players who carried their team, while others used the “team” approach. Even within those dynamics, some teams featured high-powered offenses, while others used a slower-tempo style and relied more on defense to win.
Those different styles are what make watching high school basketball exciting, and frustrating at the same time on occasions. They also make discussions for selecting All-Star teams difficult when trying to compare stats when teams in the same leagues/area play such different styles.
That proved to be the case this year when it came to the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Stars.
Here is a look at this year’s All-Star teams and major award winners associated with them:
Player of Year
Danielle Wood, Sr., Brockway — Wood, the reigning TCW/CE Co-Player of the Year along with senior teammate Selena Buttery, closed out her standout career with an impressive senior season — one that saw her edge Buttery to take home the honor outright for a second time.
Choosing between the two was like splitting hairs, but Wood had a more consistent season overall as she reached double figures in 21 of 24 games and reached the 20-point mark nine times despite playing a stretch in the second half of the season with an injured ankle. She scored a season-high 30 points in a win vs. DCC on Dec. 15.
Wood led the Tri-County Area in scoring with 420 points (17.5 ppg), ranking third in all of District 9 in both of those categories. The 420 points are the fourth most in a season in Brockway history. She also led the team in assists (120) and steals (84) and was second in blocks (21) and third in rebounding (89). Wood shot 76 percent (129 of 170) at the free throw line.
She hit reached the 1,000-point milestone during the season, becoming just the fifth Lady Rover to do so. She finished third in school history with 1,170 points, behind only Mary Barrow (1,678) and Miranda Rhed (1,259). She also set a new program record for career assists with 291 and finished second in program history in blocked shots with 90. She is now in the Top 4 of virtually every major statistical category in program history.
Wood is the sixth girl to earn TCW/CE Player of the Year honors at least twice in their career since the award was started in 1994. The last to do it was St. Marys’ Adair Gennocro in 2011-12, which ended a six-year run of the Lady Dutch owning the award with Kayla Hoohuli winning it four times from 2008-11.
Coach of Year
Ken Pistner, ECC — With four area teams winning District 9 titles and seven teams reaching the state playoffs — several of which ended long PIAA appearance droughts — the list of candidates for Coach of the Year wasn’t lacking.
Reigning Coach of the Year Dick Esposito led Brockway to its first-ever D-9 title (in Class 2A) and first trip to states, while St. Marys’ first-year coach Michael Franciscus guided the Lady Dutch to a D-9 Class 4A crown.
Thrown in Jordan Hoover leading DCC to states for the first time since 2004, and Redbank Valley’s Chris Edmonds and his Lady Bulldogs ending Punxsy’s long title run in Class 3A and any one of them could have won the award most years.
However, by season’s end it was Pistner who stood out above all of them. That’s because he took a starting lineup featuring five sophomores and led them to an impressive 25-4 record.
Elk County won a District 9 Class A title and state playoff game along the way. The district title was the program’s first since 2010 when it won the second of back-to-back crowns, also under Pistner. The state playoff win — a 52-23 rout of Monessen in the opening round — was ECC’s first in 10 years (beat Southern Fulton 53-47 in first round in 2012).
The Coach of the Year award is the seventh for Pistner and first since 2016. No other coach has won the award more than three times, with Brookville’s Mark Powell and former Clarion coach Roger Walter both sitting on that number.
First Team
Selena Buttery, Sr., Brockway — If not for Wood, Buttery could easily be taking home her second Player of the Year honor as the two forged a formidable duo for opponents to deal with the past four years.
Buttery finished second to Wood in scoring with 395 points (16.5 ppg), numbers than ranke her fourth in District 9 right behind her teammate. She led the team in rebounding with 304 (12.7 rpg), 3-point field goals (52) and blocked shots (96) and was second in assists (66). She posted 36 steals and was a 76 percent free throw shooter (53 of 70).
Buttery also reached double digits in 21 of 24 games and reached at least 20 points five times. She went over 30 points on two of those occasion, including a 33-point performance at Curwensville the night she joined Wood as a 1,000-point scorer (6th in school history).
She finished with 1,044 points, which ranks her sixth in program history. Buttery also broke the school’s career rebounding mark (887) during the season and eventually went over 1,000 in that category as well with 1,052. She also owns career marks for made 3-pointers (109), rebounds per game (12.1) and blocked shots (329).
Alivia Huffman, Jr., Redbank Valley — Huffman and senior teammate Madison Foringer formed one of the best 1-2 inside tandems in all of District 9 this season and was key two-way player for the Lady Bulldogs.
She led the team in scoring average (13.8 ppg) and was second in total points (313) to freshman Mylee Harmon despite missing four games. She closed out the season with a big 21-point, 14-rebound performance in a 49-44 loss to Laurel in the opening round of states.
Chloe Presloid, Jr., Punxsutawney — Presloid put together a strong junior season for the Lady Chucks, one that earned her MVP, as well as Defensive Player of the Year, honors in the District 9 League, which the Lady Chucks won.
She led Punxsy in scoring (257 points, 11.2 ppg), rebounding (143, 6.2 rpg) and steals (72, 3.2 spg.). She also had 55 assists.
Frances Milliron, Sr., Clarion-Limestone — Milliron was the leading scorer for a Lady Lions squad that went 12-11 and finished as the D-9 Class 2A runnerup to reach states.
She finished the season with 343 points, with her 14.9 ppg average ranking seventh in all of District 9. Milliron was a Second Team selection a year ago.
Kayley Risser, Soph., DuBois Central Catholic — Risser followed up a strong freshman campaign with an even better sophomore year and played a vital role in the Lady Cardinals reaching the state playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Risser, a Second Teamer for the second straight year, led the Lady Cardnals in scoring (332 points, 12.8 ppg.) and steals (71) and was second in rebounds (197, 7.6 rpg.) and blocks (20) as a guard. She also dished our 57 assists, which was third on the team.
The Lady Cardinal is well on her way to potentially becoming a 1,000-pointscorer for the school as she sits at 616 points after two varsity seasons.
Second Team
Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley — Harmon had a breakout freshman season for the District 9 Class 2A champion Lady Bulldogs and made an already strong offense even stronger. She ended the year as the team’s leading scorer in terms of total points (340). That total ranked sixth overall in D-9 this past season.
Sydney Alexander, Soph., Elk County Catholic — Alexander, a Second Team selection a year ago as well, was the leading scorer for the Lady Crusaders for the second year in a row.
She finished the season with 292 points (10.1 ppg) to go along with 73 rebounds, 36 assists and 43 steals. She was second in the team with 38 3-pointers made.
Tori Newton, Soph., Elk County Catholic — Newton, another of ECC’s talented sophomores, was arguably the team’s best all-around player this season and played a huge role in the Lady Crusaders winning their first district title since 2010 and reaching the second round of states.
Newton was third on the team in scoring with 257 points (8.9 ppg) but led the way in rebounds (228) and assists (89) to go along with 38 steals and 11 blocked shots.
Kendall Dunn, Clarion-Limestone — Dunn was the inside presence for the Lady Lions and gave C-L a nice 1-2 punch along with leading scorer Frances Milliron. Dunn finished with just under 300 points with 296, good for a 12.9 average — which ranked her just outside the Top 10 in District 9.
Jenna Kasmierski, Soph., Ridgway — Despire being a sophomore, Kasmierski was the driving force behind the Lady Elkers resurgence this year and their first trip to the state playoffs in more than 30 years.
Kasmierski was a true inside-out threat for Ridgway, as she showed the ability knock down 3-pointers, even when closely guarded, or score in the post. She led Ridgway in points scored (265, 10.6 ppg), rebounds (170, 6.8 rpg.) and blocks (41). She also had 52 assists and 40 steals.
Honorable
Mentions
Brookville: Alayna Haight, Sr.
DuBois: Madison Rusnica, Jr.
DuBois Central Catholic: Faith Jacob, Jr.; Lexi Berta, Soph.
Elk County Catholic: Lucy Klawuhn, Soph.
Johnsonburg: Kaci Stelene, Sr.
Punxsy: Danielle Griebel, Soph.
Redbank Valley: Madison Foringer, Sr.; Caylen Rearick, Jr.
Ridgway: Julie Peterson, Sr.
St. Marys: Jayssa Snelick, Soph.; Izzy Catalone Jr.; Maura Caskey, Soph.
