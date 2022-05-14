ST. MARYS — St. Marys Lady Dutch softball pitcher Kendall Young pitched a six-inning no-hitter Friday on Senior Night as the Lady Dutch took a 10-0 win over Warren.
In six innings of work, Young’s no-hitter included no walks and 12 strikeouts.
The team’s Senior Night also honored its lone senior in Lauren Mosier.
At the plate, Kara Hanslovan was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Gianna Surra was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Rosa DePrater, Olivia Eckles and Jianna Gerg had two hits each as the Lady Dutch outhit Warren 13-1.
The Lady Dutch are back in action Tuesday as they travel to Brookville.
ST. MARYS 10,
WARREN 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Warren 000 000 — 0
St. Marys 003 034 — 10
One out when winning run scored.
Warren—0
K. Madigan ss 3000, L. Hoffman rf-p 2000, A. Stuart p-2b 2000, A. Lytle c 2000, H. Kuzminski 2b 1000, M. Cornman rf 1000, C. Beers 1b 2000, K. Fehlman cf-lf 2000, E. Irwin 3b 2000, M. Beers lf-cf 2000. Totals: 19-0-0-0.
St. Marys—10
Rosa DePrater 3b 3321, Olivia Eckels 2b 4222, Kendall Young p 4011, Kara Hanslovan ss 4133, Gianna Surra c 3031, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3000, Lauren Mosier rf 3000, Jianna Gerg cf 3220, Danielle Rolley lf 2000, Alexis Wendel cr 0200. Totals: 28-10-13-8.
Errors: Warren 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: Warren 2, St. Marys 5. 2B: Hanslovan 2, Eckels, DePrater, Surra. SAC: Rolley. SB: Gerg, Wendel.
Pitching
Warren: A. Stuart-5 IP, 10 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; L. Hoffman-1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Stuart.
In other softball action,
BROOKVILLE 13,
UNION 6
RIMERSBURG — Jordan Daisley ripped a home run and Alyssa Tollini struck out eight and scattered nine hits as the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team beat Union, 13-6, Friday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders (2-13) jumped on Union (0-17) for seven runs in the top of the first inning, starting with Daisley’s two-run homer. They led 12-1 after three innings.
Tori McKinney went 3-for-5 with a double while Kerstyn Davie was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Delaney Barr had two hits with a double and three RBIs.
Tollini went the distance for the win, walking three.
Brailagh Claypoole homered for Union while Mackenna Davis had three hits with a double.
The Lady Raiders host Clarion-Limestone Monday for a doubleheader.