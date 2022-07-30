Henry and Linda Shaffer start again
Buy Now

Construction is currently underway at the The Inn at Narrows Creek bed and breakfast located just off Route 255 in Sandy Township. After a fire destroyed the business in February, Henry and Linda Shaffer decided to rebuild the business they’ve owned since 1998.

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — For Henry and Linda Shaffer, owners of The Inn at Narrows Creek bed and breakfast in Sandy Township, the decision to rebuild their business after a February fire destroyed it was not a difficult one.

Both in their 70s, the Shaffers realized it would be a lot of work to start all over again — recreating the bed and breakfast, a reproduction of a 250-year-old New England country inn they originally built and opened in 1998.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos