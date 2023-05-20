DuBOIS – Beginning Tuesday, May 23, a paving contractor will begin milling and paving activities in the City of DuBois on Shaffer Avenue (Church Street to Brady Street), South Jared Street (Weber Avenue to Spruce Alley), West Weber Avenue (Jared Street to Pentz Run), Sandy Street (DuBois Street to New Street) and Kuntz Street (Williams Street to Hamor Street).
Road construction will be completed by Friday, May 26.
Lane closures in this area should be expected throughout the week. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel to avoid the construction zone.