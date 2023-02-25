DuBOIS — Timberland Federal Credit Union (TFCU) is celebrating a monumental milestone this year — its 50th anniversary.
The credit union initially established its charter in DuBois in 1973, starting as Riverside Employees Federal Credit Union, but has been a big part of the Clearfield/Curwensville community for more than 20 years, said Vice President of Business Development/Branch Manager Kelly Marsh.
TFCU first opened its doors to the Clearfield area in 2002, making their home at 8764 Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
While the credit union has experienced tremendous growth over the years, they’ve done so while staying true to the credit union philosophy — “People Helping People,” said Marsh.
“Timberland has helped many residents achieve their financial hopes and dreams and has been a fixture around town with a heavy emphasis on volunteering,” said Marsh.
He said their strong sense of community is felt throughout their membership, which is open to Jefferson, Clearfield, and Centre counties. Anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in one of those counties can become a member.
Marsh noted that the credit unions are not-for-profit and the board of directors are all volunteers.
“They (board) make decisions the better the community,” said Marsh.
The credit union offers all of the products and services customers expect at a big box bank, but they still manage to focus on what is important, the people. The staff consists of several lifetime residents, said Marsh, noting that helps them provide a stronger understanding of the community’s wants and needs.
“That’s what makes Timberland so special, they can help their members because they understand them,” said Marsh.
Marsh estimated that there are approximately 9,700 members in Timberland and their goal is to have more than 10,500 by the end of the year.
Timberland FCU also supports many community events and organizations throughout its three-county footprint, said Marsh. Each year, Timberland FCU selects fundraising events for which teams of employees are formed to volunteer or raise funds for the sponsored causes such as PASSAGES Inc. and scholarship funds.
Plans are being made to celebrate Timberland’s anniversary for later in the year.