DuBOIS — Two new restaurants, one Mexican and the other Japanese, are in the works in downtown DuBois, with openings expected to take place this year.
Renovations and expansion for El Gordo Burro, offering Mexican cuisine, and Kome, bringing back fresh sushi and introducing hibachi, are currently underway at 34 N. Brady St., the former location of Latina’s & Co. Mexican restaurant.
Owners of the new eateries include Jeff Rice, Jonathan Cannella, John Frampton, of Boxcar Brew Works, and a professional chef, whose name has not yet been disclosed. Local artists Perry Winkler, of Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts and Education Center located above the restaurants, and Harlan Beagley, are both working on the interior creative design.
“With El Gordo Burro, after the loss of Latina’s & Co., we wanted those employees to have a place to work and, at the same time, elevate that customer experience with fresh ideas and new delicious Mexican dishes and margaritas,” said Cannella.
“With Kome, with the loss of Japan One during the pandemic, we wanted to bring back fresh sushi to the area and introduce hibachi. Hibachi really is an experience and it was important for us to find the experienced chef we did,” said Cannella.
On one side, El Gordo Burro is likely to open sometime in April, said Cannella. It will feature authentic Mexican food, including table side fresh guacamole, an expansive margarita selection and creative cocktail menu, and an updated vibrant decor with the help of Winkler and Beagley.
Kome, on the other side, is expected to open either mid-summer or early fall, and will include all of the flavorful hibachi dishes cooked in front of diners with a state-of-the-art smokeless, electric Teppanyaki table with a fully-contained exhaust. One of the owners, an experienced hibachi chef, will be committed to lead the team.
Kome will also include a sushi bar with many people’s favorite standard and specialty rolls, a creative cocktail menu and also sake, a Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. Winkler and Beagley artistic talents will provide an elegant Japanese decor, said Cannella.
A take-out window is also planned for both restaurants, he said.
Boxcar Brew Works will also have six different beers on tap.
“Both restaurants will be collaborating with the Winkler Gallery so expect exciting events and opportunities to have a drink, enjoy the art and enjoy some great food,” said Cannella. “We are excited to bring Mexican and sushi back to the area and introduce hibachi. We look forward to serving you and your families.”