COALPORT — For the second time in less than two years, the Coalport VFW has been the victim of theft, with the second being a substantial financial loss.
On Nov. 16 around 1 a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post No. 7043, 1400 Railroad St., an unknown person or persons broke into the veterans club, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The suspect(s) broke in through the front door and removed items from the office, including a black safe containing between $11,000 to $15,000 in cash, the police report said.
A door and door frame was damaged from the break-in, with damages estimated to be around $600.
In late August or early September of 2020, the club’s memorial located in the front of the building was vandalized when an unknown person or persons removed a large 4-by-6-foot American flag and 3-by-5-foot prisoner of war and state flags that flank the American flag. All three flags, the ropes used to display them and connecting hardware were stolen.
When the flags were stolen, Post Senior Vice Commander Harry Korinchak called the theft a disgrace.
“It’s disrespectful to both the veterans who gave their life for this country and those who willingly served,” Korinchak stated at the time.
Officials at the VFW could not immediately be reached for comment regarding last week’s incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clearfield-based state police at 814-857-3800.