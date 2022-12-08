(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is offering almost $13 million to local governments, businesses and nonprofits to replace diesel trucks with zero- or low-emission trucks.
The Driving PA Forward initiative makes $12.7 million available in an effort to curb local air pollution problems in exchange for operating data to craft future DEP programs.
“Our newest Driving PA Forward initiative aims to support transformational scale electrification of local trucks to improve air quality in communities with some of the highest air pollution levels in Pennsylvania,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh in a release. “A growing number of communities are proactively pursuing healthier air quality and greenhouse emission reductions. They’re interested in zero-emission electric options for the kinds of trucks that travel their neighborhoods on a regular basis.”
Trucks that would qualify, among others, include class 4-8 vehicles such as neighborhood delivery trucks and vans, furniture delivery trucks, street sweepers, and recycling trucks.
DEP will cover the majority of costs for the conversion. Local municipalities would receive 90% funding (or full funding if they are financially distressed according to Act 47), and nongovernment groups, such as businesses or nonprofits, would receive 75%.
To qualify, proposed projects would need to replace at least five vehicles, or 20% of the applicant’s fleet.
Funding comes from a national settlement with Volkswagen when the automaker submitted faulty emissions test results. The money is meant to support projects that reduce air pollution.
Fossil fuel vehicles generated 50% of nitrogen oxides in the commonwealth, Ziadeh noted, as well as aggravated asthma and other health issues.
“Projects that are located in or serve communities in Environmental Justice areas and high traffic density areas are a top priority,” DEP noted.
As part of the Driving PA Forward initiative, the commonwealth has already awarded $70 million for 1,100 diesel emissions reduction projects since 2018. Grants can be used for fleet electrification, as well as projects for compressed natural gas garbage trucks, propane-powered school buses, and newer diesel vehicles to replace older models.