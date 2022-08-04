BROCKWAY – True Value, a staple in downtown Brockway, closed its doors on Saturday, making way for a new chapter in both the life of the building and the lives of the former owners.
Donny Salandra, whose family has operated the hardware store since 1972, said the experience of closing the store is bittersweet. As a child, Salandra spent much of his time in the store as his family operated it. Then, he took his place behind the counter, making the Main Street location a major part of his life.
“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “I’ve been running the store here for 22 years. We took the store over in 1972 and made it a True Value in 1974. We’ve maintained it as a True Value ever since. We’ve had a lot of great employees work for us, and some have worked here for a long time. They’re more like family now. And the same is true of customers. I started helping people 22 years ago, and now they’re coming in with their children. I’m on my second generation of customers here.”
The challenges of running a hardware store for a half-century required flexibility. Salandra said that customer bases change, customer needs change, and, of course, the economy changes. During that time, he said that they felt the support of the Brockway community.
“I think we’ve had phenomenal support from the community,” he said. “The perk of a small-town store is getting to know people. And we’ve always given back. We’ve supported various youth league teams and supported the school. We always try to help out with fundraisers and donating prizes.”
Salandra hinted about his family’s next step, and more information will be coming soon, but Salandra said that they hope to continue serving Brockway in a new way.
The Salandras will spend August cleaning up and inventorying the old store before moving on to the next chapter.
“The downtown will be different for a lot of people,” he said. “But, after 50 years, it’s time to move on and try something else.