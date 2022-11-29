NEW BETHLEHEM – A longstanding tradition throughout the United States and beyond, TubaChristmas will make its debut in New Bethlehem this year, with a free public concert on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Redbank Valley History Center.
“It’s a big thing in band circles,” organizer Benny Gundlach said, noting that the local concert was approved by the official TubaChristmas organization and is one of only a dozen or so events in Pennsylvania this year.
A member of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, Gundlach also directs the Redbank Valley Community Band. He said he has participated in a number of TubaChristmas performances in Western Pennsylvania over the years.
“I’ve really enjoyed them,” he said, explaining that he felt the Redbank Valley History Center’s grand bank tower building, which will also be decorated with the annual Festival of Trees, would be the perfect setting to hold a TubaChristmas event in the area.
Gundlach said he reached out to the Harvey Phillips Foundation, which is named after the creator of TubaChristmas, and received approval to host the event in New Bethlehem.
“They like to have the concerts spaced far enough apart,” he explained, noting the closest event planned for this year is in Indiana, Pa. Other concerts on the western side of the state include locations in Pittsburgh, Erie, Waynesburg and Beaver.
Gundlach explained that any musicians who play the tuba, euphonium, baritone and Sousaphone are welcome to join in the TubaChristmas band.
“People just show up and bring their instrument with them,” he said, adding that while musicians are encouraged to pre-register online at www.shorturl.at/fijz5, many will just arrive in time to practice before the concert. “There are some who are professional players, and some that are still in high school.”
Musicians pay a $10 fee to take part in any TubaChristmas band, and in return their receive a commemorative button that many add to their scarves to show all the concerts they have been a part of.
Gundlach said that while some events attract 50 to 100 musicians from all over, he doesn’t know exactly how many will take part in the New Bethlehem event.
“If we get 50, I’ll be more than happy,” he said.
Gundlach also said that musicians are encouraged to dress in festive attire, and to decorate their instruments for the holiday season.
The sheet music books will be available for newcomers to purchase at the show. Also for sale will be TubaChristmas hats, scarves and totes.
This year’s concert will be directed by retired Redbank Valley music teacher Paul Stahlman.
Gundlach said the event is free for those in the audience, with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the concert, the historical society will host a homemade lasagna dinner. Musicians can enjoy the meal for $5 at 5 p.m., with the dinner open to the general public for $10 starting at 6 p.m. Proceeds from the meal will benefit the historical society.
Gundlach said the fact that tubas are not typically featured band instruments makes the concert extra special for the audience, which is encouraged to sing along to well-known holiday tunes throughout the show.
“It not only gives them a chance to dust off their instruments one time each year,” Gundlach said, “but it’s a chance to hear the low brass instruments in a role other than just ‘oompahs.’”
For more information about the event, contact Gundlach at (814) 720-4348 or bennyg8108@gmail.com.