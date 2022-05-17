Tuesday, May 17
Baseball
Brookville 6, Brockway 0
Williamsport at Punxsutawney, no report
College Baseball
USCAA
Small College World Series
at Showers Field
Game 7: (7) Bucks County 12, (6) D’Youville 2, 5 innings
Game 8: (5) The Apprentice School 11, (9) Mid-Atlantic Christian 1, 5 innings
Game 9: (2) UC-Clermont 4, (3) Penn State Mont Alto 3, 8 innings
Game 10: (4) Miami-Hamilton 14, (1) Penn State DuBois 7
Game 11: (7) Bucks County 7, (8) Southern Maine CC 4
Game 12: (5) The Apprentice School 13, (10) Bryant & Stratton-Albany 3, 5 innings
Softball
Johnsonburg 3, DuBois 2
DuBois Central Catholic 5, Karns City 4
St. Marys 13, Brookville 0, 5 innings
Warren 9, Elk County Catholic 2
College Softball
USCAA
Small College World Series
at Heindl Field
Game 6: (6) Mississippi University for Women 5, (3) Penn State Brandywine 1
Game 7: (9) Penn State Hazleton 12, (5) Central Maine CC 2, 5 innings
Game 8: (3) Penn State Brandywine 7, (7) Penn State DuBois 2
Game 9: (1) Florida National 11, (4) Penn State Schuylkill 0, 5 innings
Game 10: (2) D’Youville 6, (6) Mississippi University for Women 2
Game 11: (10) Carlow 10, (9) Penn State Hazelton 1, 5 innings
Game 12: (3) Penn State Brandywine 5, (8) Miami-Hamilton 4
Boys Tennis
PIAA Class AA
Team Tournament
First Round
(7-3) Central Valley 5, (9-1) Elk County Catholic 0