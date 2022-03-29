Tuesday, March 29
Baseball
DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd.
Forest Area at Brockway, ppd.
Clarion at Punxsutawney, ppd.
Softball
Forest Area at Brockway, ppd.
Curwensville at Juniata Valley, ppd.
Track & Field
DuBois, Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte at Clearfield, ppd.
Oil City at Brookville, ppd. to Thursday
Johnsonburg, Marion Center at Punxsutawney, ppd.
Boys Volleyball
Bishop Guilfoyle def. DuBois, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22
Boys Tennis
DuBois at Brockway, ppd.
Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to April 27