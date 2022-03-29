Tuesday, March 29

Baseball

DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, ppd.

Forest Area at Brockway, ppd.

Clarion at Punxsutawney, ppd.

Softball

Forest Area at Brockway, ppd.

Curwensville at Juniata Valley, ppd.

Track & Field

DuBois, Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte at Clearfield, ppd.

Oil City at Brookville, ppd. to Thursday

Johnsonburg, Marion Center at Punxsutawney, ppd.

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Guilfoyle def. DuBois, 25-15, 25-22, 25-22

Boys Tennis

DuBois at Brockway, ppd.

Punxsutawney at DuBois Central Catholic, ppd. to April 27

