Tuesday, Sept. 21

Volleyball

Marion Center at DuBois, ppd.

Ridgway def. DuBois Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Kane def. Brockway, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24

Brookville at St. Marys def. Brookville, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 30-28

Bradford def. Punxsutawney, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19

Boys Soccer

Elk County Catholic 4, DuBois Central Catholic 0

Brockway 13, Keystone 0

Punxsutawney 6, Brookville 5

Ridgway at Coudersport, no report

St. Marys at Northern Potter, ppd.

Girls Soccer

Punxsutawney at Brookville, no report

Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, no report

Northern Potter at St. Marys, no report

Clarion vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, no report

DuBois Christian School at Centre County Christian, no report

Cross Country

Boys

DuBois 19, St. Marys 41

DuBois 16, Kane 47

DuBois 15, DuBois Central Catholic 50

Punxsutawney 27, Brookville 30

Punxsutawney 24, Bradford 35

Punxsutawney 26, North Clarion 29

Girls

St. Marys 26, DuBois 30

DuBois 15, Kane 49

DuBois 15, DuBois Central Catholic 50

Punxsutawney 18, Brookville 39

Punxsutawney 24, Bradford 31

Punxsutawney 19, North Clarion 43

Girls Tennis

DuBois 6, Johnsonburg 1

St. Marys 5, Brockway 2

Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report

Boys Golf

DuBois 164, DuBois Central Catholic 200

Brookville at Brockway 198, Brookville 207

Girls Golf

Hollidaysburg at Punxsutawney, no report

Ridgway at Kane, no report

