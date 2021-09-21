Tuesday, Sept. 21
Volleyball
Marion Center at DuBois, ppd.
Ridgway def. DuBois Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Kane def. Brockway, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24
Brookville at St. Marys def. Brookville, 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 30-28
Bradford def. Punxsutawney, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19
Boys Soccer
Elk County Catholic 4, DuBois Central Catholic 0
Brockway 13, Keystone 0
Punxsutawney 6, Brookville 5
Ridgway at Coudersport, no report
St. Marys at Northern Potter, ppd.
Girls Soccer
Punxsutawney at Brookville, no report
Elk County Catholic at Redbank Valley, no report
Northern Potter at St. Marys, no report
Clarion vs. Ridgway, at Johnsonburg, no report
DuBois Christian School at Centre County Christian, no report
Cross Country
Boys
DuBois 19, St. Marys 41
DuBois 16, Kane 47
DuBois 15, DuBois Central Catholic 50
Punxsutawney 27, Brookville 30
Punxsutawney 24, Bradford 35
Punxsutawney 26, North Clarion 29
Girls
St. Marys 26, DuBois 30
DuBois 15, Kane 49
DuBois 15, DuBois Central Catholic 50
Punxsutawney 18, Brookville 39
Punxsutawney 24, Bradford 31
Punxsutawney 19, North Clarion 43
Girls Tennis
DuBois 6, Johnsonburg 1
St. Marys 5, Brockway 2
Bradford at Elk County Catholic, no report
Boys Golf
DuBois 164, DuBois Central Catholic 200
Brookville at Brockway 198, Brookville 207
Girls Golf
Hollidaysburg at Punxsutawney, no report
Ridgway at Kane, no report