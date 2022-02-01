Tuesday, Feb. 1
Girls Basketball
Clearfield 65, DuBois Central Catholic 51
Calvary Christian Academy 32, DuBois Christian School 27
Wrestling
DuBois 48, Brockway 24
Brookville 78, Ridgway 0
Brookville 69, Johnsonburg 3
Warren at St. Marys, no report
