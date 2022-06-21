Tuesday, June 21
Baseball
Federation League
Sykesville 11, Rossiter 3
DuBois Rockets 4, Brookville 3
DuBois Rockets 7, Brookville 1
DuBois Lumberjacks 5, Curwensville Legion 3
Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 12:27 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.