Tuesday, Dec. 28
Boys Basketball
DuBois Holiday Tournament
Brookville 58, DuBois Central Catholic 38
DuBois 45, Brockway 14
Wrestling
Brookville 61, Redbank Valley 6
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 11:22 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.