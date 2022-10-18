HAWTHORN – The Hawthorn Lions Club will hold its annual turkey shoot on Sunday, Oct. 23, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
Turkey shoot scheduled for Hawthorn
Adele Smith
