NEW BETHLEHEM – The 12th Annual Kessa’s Blessings Turkey Trot was held on Thanksgiving Day on the Redbank Valley Trail in New Bethlehem.
The event raised approximately $29,000 this year. Proceeds were shared among three area residents who are battling cancer, Doug Bish, Kathie Johnston and Samantha Smith and their families.
With the most participants ever in the 12-year history of the event, the following 5K race winners were announced:
• Men: 1 –Jeremy Troup, 17:49; 2 –Logan Lutz, 18:44; 3 –Josiah Hansford, 19:16.
• Women: 1 –Nikki Boyles, 22:50; 2 –Jessica McCracken, 24:13; 3 –Wendy Yuan-Huffman, 24:44.
• Boys 12 and under: 1 –Hunter Schultz, 23:20; 2 –Niko Magagnotti, 23:51; 3 –Alex Sherman, 25:47.
• Girls 12 and under: 1 –Ashlan Clark, 29:55; 2 (tie) –Tenley Kiskaddon, 32.36; 2 (tie) –Bryn Anderson, 32:36.