I’ve been traveling a bit, just got home, but I still read The L-V. And the same bitter, sad souls are still spewing out their hatred of their neighbors, week after week, like clockwork. I have to wonder what kind of pain somebody lives with that causes them to lead that kind of life. I have to wonder what effect all this is having on the kids.
COVID is real — we’d all just like to live through it. We need our roads fixed and broadband improved; stuff like that. That’s the agenda; nothing more. So instead of trying to drown out the drumbeat, I give you this today, something I picked up on my travels. Consider it, turn down the volume — and turn off the news.
Courtesy of Lucas Nelson (son of Willie):
I believe that every heart is kind; Some are just a little underused
Hatred is a symptom of the times; Lost in these uneducated blues
I just wanna love you all I can; All these other thoughts have me confused
Now I don’t need to try and understand; Maybe I’ll get up, turn off the news
Turn off the news and build a garden; Just my neighborhood and me
We might feel a bit less hardened; We might feel a bit more free
Turn off the news and raise the kids; Give them something to believe in
Teach them how to be good people; Give them hope that they can see
Turn off the news… And build a garden with me
DAN CAREY
Sligo